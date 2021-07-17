In-game Experience 2021: New Switch Game Console, GTA’s Diamond, and More

During the pandemic, the gaming community has witnessed an unprecedented rise in interest in video gaming. Every other person is a gamer now. So it’s only natural that gaming and tech companies try not to fall behind. Last year was a great one in terms of new games, extensions, devices, and trends. This one has been just as good so far. Here’s a short list of new enhancements every gamer should look into.

GTA’s Diamond

One of the most long-awaited in-game features ever is GTA Online Diamond Casino. After years of rumors, it finally opened its virtual doors to all players in 2020. Although you can’t actually gamble with real money there (only chips bought for GTA$ work), it’s still a source of excitement for all GTA players who are also gambling lovers.

The last sixteen months or so, since the pandemic started, have been great for the gambling industry. Just check casino sites reviews 2021—and you’ll see. So, now is the best time to get into games of chance. You can test the waters in GTA’s Diamond and then switch to actual gambling if you feel like it.

The New Switch Game Console

Nintendo’s Switch consoles (both the standard and the lite ones) are very popular among gamers because of their great design, convenience, and, most importantly, the ease of loading games. However, neither of the previous models is without flaws, such as a weak battery and little internal memory. Nintendo promises that the new release, which is expected to hit the market on October 8, will fix both of these.

As always, Nintendo’s timing is perfect. The company is using the pandemic-caused video gaming boom. And the strategy seems to work. Even though the new console costs $349.99 ($50 more than the standard Switch model), the number of preorders has hit an all-time high. Let’s hope Nintendo manages to deliver on the promises.

If you aren’t into Nintendo’s consoles, great alternatives have launched this year as well. One of them is PlayStation 5. It’s a pricey option, for sure, but the technical characteristics and user reviews suggest that it’s worth it. Aside from the price, the only problem is that Sony struggles to keep up with the demand. Chances are you’ll have to wait for a while before major sellers have the next PlayStation 5 restock.

Alternatively, Xbox Series X hit the market at the end of last year. It’s way more affordable than PlayStation 5, but the reviews are less glorifying. Keep in mind, though, that the availability problem applies to Xbox Series X as well. The reason behind this is chip shortages. As of now, it’s unclear when it’s going to be solved.

Facebook’s Cloud Games

Cloud gaming is the future that’s already here. Players adore multiple-device accessibility, which is perhaps the main benefit of cloud gaming. Besides, if you don’t have a friend group with at least a couple of gamers in it, gaming can get lonely. The social aspect of cloud gaming solves this.

Facebook has just announced that it’s launching cloud gaming not only on its desktop version but on the app as well. There’s a catch, though: because of the endless feud between Facebook and Apple, only Android users can access cloud gaming via the app. Sadly, such an option is off-limits for gamers with iOS phones.

Smartwatch Cloud Gaming

One more recent development in the gaming industry is the popularization of cloud gaming on smartwatches. So far, only Xbox cloud gaming can be accessed from a smartwatch. But it’s probably just a matter of time before it gets more popular and Xbox’s competitors respond.

Frankly, smartwatch gaming is somewhat weird and definitely takes a little getting used to. The screen is too small, and there’s an input lag. But there’s no denying that smartwatch cloud gaming is at the very least an innovative idea. It can be convenient for the players who enjoy playing on the go (for example, while standing in a long line or on public transportation).