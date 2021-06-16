Meet the New PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox have long been the most popular video gaming consoles around the world. Both companies keep innovating and that is why we have the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These gaming consoles are more powerful than their predecessors in many different ways. Interestingly, video gamers and online gamblers can use the internet functionalities of these consoles to stream video games and even access with Trueblue casino login. That is fantastic, right? In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the new PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Specifications and Design

Being the most powerful gaming consoles to be developed by Sony and Microsoft so far, the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles come with more advanced features. The following table highlights the key features of the new gaming consoles.

Sony PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X CPU 8 Zen 2 Cores @ 3.5GHz with SMT 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU at 3.8GHz or 3.6GHz with SMT enabled GPU AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, 10.28 TFLOPs AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs at 1.825GHz, 12.15 TFLOPS Storage 825GB SSD;5.5-9GB/sec; NVMe SSD slot 1TB NVMe SSD PCIe; external HDD support (USB 3.2); 1TB expansion card RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray 4K UHD Blu-ray Output Resolution 4K/8K; 60/120fps 4K/8K; 60/120fps Display Out HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1

Besides the features listed above, the new PS5 and Series X consoles come with completely different designs. The PS5 console has a futuristic design while the Xbox Series X is just a simple cuboid. You will also notice that the new controls have a contrasting design.

The PS5 console comes with the new DualSense Wireless Controller while the Series X console comes with Xbox Wireless Controller. Both controllers are functionally identical with two thumbsticks, 4 face buttons, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. But the D-pads are slightly different. The PS5 DualSense controller has a split 4-button pad while the Xbox controller has a hybrid D-pad.

Backward Compatibility

One of the remarkable things about the new PS5 and the Xbox Series X is that they support games that are playable on the previous versions of the consoles. The PS5 can play the vast majority of video games that are playable on the PS4. According to Sony, the PS5 supports more than 99% of the 4,000 titles available on PlayStation 4. Thanks to Sony’s Game Boost technology, some PS4 games can run at smoother or higher frame rates on the new PS5 console. The PS5 also supports some of the titles supported by PS2 and PS3. This is possible because of the PlayStation Now cloud gaming service. Of course, playing games online is not reliable as playing directly on your gaming console.

Compared with the PS5, it seems Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has an edge when it comes to supporting backward compatibility. The PS5 supports most games in the PS4 library, but the Xbox Series X goes back three generations, allowing players to access and play original Xbox games that were released many years ago. One interesting thing about the Xbox Series X is that it uses auto HDR effects on all backward-compatible games.

Playing Casino Games on the Latest Game Consoles

The newest versions of Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have some form of online functionality, meaning that players can access the internet. If you use any of these gaming consoles, you are aware that you need to download new games and updates. All this is possible because PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X come with an internet browser.

Now, if you happen to be an online gambler, you can log in to your online casino account using your console’s internet browser. Since the newest gaming consoles are utilizing state-of-the-art technologies like HD and 3D, it is expected that players can play any games without having to use a computer or mobile device. So far, video gamers have been able to immerse themselves into a simulated casino experience playing casino games like Prominence Poker and The Four Kings Casino and Slots.

Subscriptions and Next-Gen Streaming Options

Thanks to online game streaming technologies, PS5 and Xbox Series X users can enjoy next-gen gaming options online. If you are a fan of the Xbox Series X, you will be delighted to know that Microsoft added streaming to Games Pass Ultimate for $14.99 a month. This feature gives video gamers access to many of the best Xbox Series X games without using an Xbox console or gaming PC. Yes, all you need is an internet-enabled Android device to start streaming.

Sony introduced its PlayStation Now service long before Microsoft launched Xbox Games Pass Ultimate. However, it looks like Microsoft is using a more captivating approach. Sony’s PlayStation Now service focuses more on older titles while Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass Ultimate can stream new games as soon as they are launched. Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s monthly subscription allows gamers to download and play more than 100 games on the Xbox console or Windows 10 PC. It also includes EA Play and Xbox Live Gold. Sony’s PS Now allows you to access hundreds of PS2, PS3, and PS4 titles on the PS5, PS4, or Windows PC for only $9.99 a month.

Conclusion

The new PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are definitely more powerful than their previous versions. They come with more processing power and advanced gaming controllers that offer an incredible gaming experience. Choosing between the two is a matter of personal preference depending on what the player wants. The two gaming consoles are not only a great option for video gamers, but also suitable for players who enjoy playing online casino games.

With a new breed of gaming consoles that support technologies like virtual reality (VR), HD graphics, 3D technologies, and internet browsing, players will soon be able to play any game they want online, including popular video games and all popular online casino games. It is only a matter of time, so we just have to wait and see what the future holds for video gamers using the PS and Xbox.