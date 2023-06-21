Is the Australian Betting Industry A New-Age Boomer For Punters?

The Australian gambling market is increasingly booming because of the versatile and modern-day games and poker machines it offers to newbies and veterans. No other country has more pokies machines than Australia.

Gamblers participate in all forms of gambling, like casinos, poker, lotteries, etc. Most Australians prefer playing at real money casino Aus, where they can play the latest live dealer games, poker, slot games, sports betting, etc. A statement from the Social Services Department of Australia shows almost 11% of Aussie gamblers in 2022 contributed towards online gambling.

The percentage of Aussie gamblers participating in online gambling, whether slot games or poker, is higher than in other countries. Why do players play here more? A significant concentration of gambling is in Australia’s two important cities, Queensland and Victoria. There are 91 casinos in Queensland and 18 in Victoria, the highest. So, people spend large amounts of money.

Gambling Expenditure in Australia: How it is Socially Accepted Behavior?

Well, yes! Gambling in Australian states is socially accepted. Australian gamblers spent almost 420 million AUD on gambling in 2022. Most states like New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Southern Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania, and Australian Capital Territory add to the gambling revenue manifold.

The money spent on Australian gambling is more than the GDP of a few states. Per person in the country spends about $1277 per year on gambling.

More than 80% of adults gamble in Australia, potentially adding value to Australian revenue. However, you need to understand that whatever is bet on the casino games in the country is not all lost. A few gamblers may lose, but experienced gamblers only fall for casinos that offer risk-free settings. They check out the licenses, regulations, compliances, and in-game bonuses.

Gambling is an irresistible market, so many investors tend to invest in it. The country has reached an all-time higher revenue in 2023 in the gambling sector. Many gamblers gamble more than twice a week. It is a staggering value that is prevalent in Australia. As this behaviour is socially acceptable, a good amount is spent on advertising and by the software providers.

Gambling Has Become a Form of Establishing a Relationship

Why do Australians gamble much? People link gambling to the notion of mateship. They gamble with their friends, make it more social by adding alcohol and eating at social venues, and play on their mobile devices.

Poker is one of the highly picked casino games. Even they bet on table games like Blackjack and Roulette, which adds fun to online gambling. Gamblers also prefer sports betting and eSports betting. You can see a few beginners playing 3D slot games with their friends at social venues.

Apart from this, many other factors drive Australians towards gambling. The following factors are:

Gambling is legal in the country.

It is a form of establishing relationships with other players.

This fun activity helps them escape from the monotonous life.

Many Australian online casinos offer low bet amounts and higher bonuses.

The increased bankroll is an attraction.

They are passionate about sports betting, especially horse racing. The availability of eSports tournaments makes gambling quite interesting.

The high rollers or experienced gamblers share their experiences with the beginners through social groups. Many gambling experts run online pages and blogs to provide insight into casino games.

Gambling is part of Australian culture. It is the source of starting chit-chat and a way to earn extra money. Most experienced gamblers take pride in sharing their expertise in this field with young gamblers. They can publicly endorse this activity as the people are well-versed in the outcomes and tactics of playing varied games.

Why Wager in Trustworthy Online Casinos?

Australians may lose or gain money depending on their skills and strategies. They consistently choose a reliable casino. If you want to unleash your inner gambler and have real fun, check out the following before betting on online casinos in Australia.

Security in the form of end-to-end encryption

Third-party certificates;

RTP percentage;

Bonuses and promotions;

Loyalty points;

Provably fair games;

Customer Support, preferably 24/7;

Licenses;

Live dealer gaming.

Wagering at reliable casinos can ensure your financial and personal details are safe. Players do look out for security protocols and certificates too. These elements are necessary to take care of the money you invest online.

Bet On Trusted Online Casinos!

