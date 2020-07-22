Microsoft to Launch Xbox Series X Games Showcase set on July 23

The new Xbox Series X game will launch in just two weeks. Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Showcase on July 23. This will most likely include the long-awaited launch title – “Halo Infinite” – along with several other games from Xbox Games Studios. Look at what Xbox had to say about the event:

“Xbox Series X is now in the hands of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams and the biggest names from our network of game development and publishing studios worldwide, ensuring Xbox Series X will power a new generation of blockbuster games, like Halo Infinite. Additionally, we’re empowering you to play thousands of games at launch because we believe strongly in delivering compatibility across four generations of Xbox, and we know you want this too.”

The surprise launch of the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards in late 2019 caused a stir in January. After E3 2020 was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company quickly adapted. A blog post has been launched almost every week, detailing the next-generation console’s features and specifications.

Know All About Microsoft’s New Launch

The Xbox Games storefront starts on Thursday, July 23, around 9 am PT/noon ET. You can access live broadcasts on the Xbox, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter websites. The preliminary “Summer Game Fest”, which replaces the biggest convention for E3 games this year, starts an hour earlier, specifically on YouTube Gaming. This is the second event in the Xbox Series X game. To re-create E3, Microsoft has announced a demonstration event for the Summer Game Fest, which will offer between 75 and 100 new Xbox games worldwide. The games include Raji: An Ancient Epic, Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, and Welcome to Elk. Xbox demonstration events take place from July 21-27. The Xbox Game Showcase is scheduled for July 23. The Xbox X series – along with a cheaper second option – is expected to enter the market in late 2020.

The company could also launch Hellblade II at the start of the event, which was disturbed by the Xbox Series X launch last year. Apart from that, Psychonauts 2 is expected, and during the launch, you can see new episodes of Forza and Gears of War. Meanwhile, the company also announced that the upcoming Xbox Series X game console would support backward-compatible Xbox games. The company also announced that it had doubled the number of frames per second in selected game titles from 30 fps to 60 fps and from 60 fps to 120 fps.

The brand says compatible backing games will initially run on Xbox Series X hardware with full CPU, GPU, and SSD performance. Microsoft has partnered with the Advanced Technology Group to add HDR support to games. The company states that HDR support can be added to the Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles without affecting game performance. The Xbox Series X is four times stronger than the Xbox One, Microsoft said earlier. This console is also compatible with old games, and all Xbox One accessories, including controllers.