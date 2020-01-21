The Avengers Video Game: What Do We Know So Far?

As the Avengers Saga drew to a close with Endgames release on the 25th April 2019, there were many wondering whether or not we would ever see our beloved characters again. With audiences, the world over left morning from the films shocking ending, the arrival of an Avengers Video Games has left fans rejoicing. With the return of our beloved characters facing a brand-new threat, the release of this title is set to fill the void that many of us have been experiencing.

When Is The Release Date?

Though many fans were set for May to be the month that the Avengers game dropped. They may have to wait a little bit longer. With the studio delaying the game’s release until September 4th 2020, Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg had this to say:

“As fans ourselves, it’s an honour and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Though this may upset some there are many that are happy with this statement and look forward to seeing what the studio can provide in terms of new and exciting gameplay.

Who Will Feature In The Game?

As we await the release of the game, there are many speculating as to which characters are set to appear in the main title. When the trailer dropped, fans were happy to see the Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Captain America all make an appearance.

In addition to this, there is also the appearance of the villain known as Taskmaster (Tony Masters) For those amongst us that have played the Spiderman PS4 Title this is the same villain. In addition to this, this super-villain will also be appearing in the upcoming Black Widow film. His main gimmick is that he can mimic the fighting style of those he is fighting, making him an issue for the avengers in the game. In addition to this, there is also the addition of villains such as the Abomination that have a number of fans excited to play the game.

Though this villain is one of the most formidable in the universe, there are also a number of other heroes that show up in the popular title. With Ant-Man shown in the trailer as well as Hawkeye and Spiderman all being teased by the studio, this could be the beginning of a gaming universe for all those marvel fans.

No Loot Boxes And Pay Walls

For those that are worried about the game containing a vast number of Loot Boxes and Pay Walls, this will not be the case. With the ability to play the game on a multiplayer platform as well as alone or in split-screen, you can enjoy the game without having to make a number of payments to access exclusive content.

This, therefore, removes the element of gambling from the title allowing those that wish to enjoy the game and all its content without microtransactions. This therefore clearly differentiates the main title game to one that encourages you to gamble in-game currency allowing for the ultimate gaming experience every time.

Could This Be The Start Of The New Marvel Gaming Universe?

For many, the links between the PS4 Spiderman title and the upcoming Avengers title see much more than a coincidence. With a few easter eggs featured in the Spiderman title as well as the continuation of the supervillain, this has left many wondering whether this could be the start of a marvel gaming universe that works alongside the cinematic universe. Though this is still yet to be confirmed, this has a number of people very excited to see what these studios can offer to us loyal fans.

A Tribute To The Late Stan Lee

In addition to the movement of the release date, the developers have also commented on the role of the game within the franchise. Crystal Dynamics has revealed that this game is a tribute to the late Stan Lee who passed away in 2018. This has many thinking that the man himself may be making an appearance in the title, however, this has been neither confirmed or denied. However, in true Marvel fashion, the man himself may appear at any moment.

Whether you are a fan of the MCU or not, there is no denying that this is a title that has both game lovers and film buffs excited. With a new storyline, beloved characters and the chance to pick and choose which perspective you play through, this could be one of the biggest games of the year not only in terms of graphics but the gameplay modes. Will you be purchasing the title when it drops later on this year?