Top 7 Much-Awaited RPG Games in 2021

RPG is one of the most-loved gaming genres worldwide. And we can’t deny that! There’s something about role-playing games that keeps the gamers coming back to it. 2020 was surely a tough year and it also pushed back the release of several games.

But, it’s 2021, and brace yourself because some of the most-awaited games will drop this year. So, if you can’t contain your excitement, we understand. Given below are the 7 best upcoming RPGs that will release this year and you might want to keep an eye on the release dates.

Best Upcoming RPG Games In 2021

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West is an open-world role-playing game that follows the storyline of a woman called Aloy. It is set in the future where large mechanical monsters exist. Mankind has fallen and the only people left live in scattered tribes.

The main character was born as an outcast and you will follow the story as it unfolds the mystery of where she came from. The player will also get the opportunity to explore the Pacific Coast inside this virtual reality. You will discover several secrets and need to save humanity from monsters and plagues.

It will release on the following two platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn and players are looking forward to it in 2021.

Developed by: Guerilla Games

Published by: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release date: 2021

Monster Hunter Rise

Not only is this is a great role-playing game but also a thrilling monster hunting game. Set to be released by Capcom, Monster Hunter Rise is expected to turn out a lot like Monster Hunter World. So, it is supposed to have an open-world element and does not have separate zones.

Newbies to the Monster Hunter series might take some time to adjust but if you are well accustomed to it, then you won’t have any problem playing this installment. You can play with some friends and also solo.

You will also get tools that weren’t in the franchise before to upscale the characters. Another noticeable change is that they are focusing more on the vertical movement. Fans of RPGs brace yourselves because this is one of the most-awaited and best RPG games we’ll get in 2021.

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

Release date: 26th March 2021

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

Perhaps, the best way to live the Arthurian legend is via a playable rendition. This modern game is retelling the story of King Arthur and you’ll be thrilled to know that it is much darker than previous versions.

The player takes up the role of Sir Mordred who is the biggest enemy of King Arthur. As many already know, both of them struggled for the larger part of their lives. You will finally crash against Arthur in an epic battle.

An interesting take on King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is giving the player the role of a foe and not the protagonist. This makes it non-conventional and sets it apart from other games. If you are a fan of royalty, then this is surely the best RPG you want.

Developed by: NeocoreGames

Published by: NeocoreGames

Release date: 26th January

King of Seas

King of Seas is a unique game that is on its way to fulfill all your pirate fantasies. Available for all the currently used consoles, King of Seas is an action-based role-playing game where you can have adventurous expeditions on the sea.

The main aim of the player in this game will be to avenge the character’s father’s death. You’ll get the opportunity to experience fierce naval combat. Besides all the quests, you’ll get to interact with a virtual world that reacts to every single thing that you do.

Moreover, you’ll also engage in other activities like fishing, trading, and treasure hunting on a pirate ship. If you were looking for a sea adventure game, then this is the best RPG game to try out in 2021.

Developed by: 3DClouds

Published by: 3DClouds

Release Date: 18th Feb 2021

Outriders

Outriders is a shooting game created by People Can Fly that has created several other hidden gems like Bulletstorm, Painkiller, etc. Outriders is a game that tends more towards a 3rd person viewpoint. And it is based mostly on cover-based shooting and deep RPG tactics.

The players will be put in the shoes of the Outriders blessed with various abilities. You’ll be taking part in a war set on a different planet called Enoch. While doing so, you’ll fight several highly powerful enemies and gun grunts. Outriders combines the best of both worlds to give you an amazing RPG that players will adore for years to come.

Developed by: People Can Fly

Published by: Square Enix

Release Date: 1st April 2021

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

If you are a long-time gamer, then you must be acquainted with the Ys franchise that has been up since 1987. The latest two installments of this gaming series have garnered the most fame and so, the Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is here to take the popularity ahead.

The longtime protagonist of the series, Adol Christan comes back to a town named Balduq. A series of events lead him to get imprisoned where he comes across a woman who transforms him into a Monstrum. This is an entity that can exorcise monsters.

Adol has to build a team of Monstrum warriors and fight to defeat monsters arriving from Grimwald Nox. Talk about role-playing games, this is one of the best in hand. Moreover, the plot and the setting are a class apart.

Developed by: Nihon Falcom

Published by: NIS America

Release date: 2nd Feb 2021

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

The werewolf gaming series is hugely popular with gamers worldwide. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an upcoming game based on the White Wolf Publishing’s tabletop RPG, Werewolf. It is set to be released in 2021 and seems to be very promising indeed.

The player will be tossed into a universe of the World of Darkness, where you will be taking up the role of Cahal, a werewolf. He gets abandoned by his clan since he disobeys the law and order of the place.

This action-based game includes fights against vampires. You have to switch from werewolf to human form and vice versa depending on the situation you come across. Also, the player can make changes to the abilities of Cahal through a skill tree.

Developed by: Cyanide

Published by: Bigben Interactive

Release date: 4 February 2021

Final Words

There you have our picks for the 7 best RPG games that are all set to release in 2021. We hope to have helped you with the most anticipated role-playing video games. Let us know which one you are looking forward to in the comments section.