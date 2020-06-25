Top Online Video Games To Play This COVID Pandemic

With the COVID global pandemic, we all need some form of entertainment to keep our sanity. The perfect solution right now is playing video games with friends. In these games, there’s no need to be good at them. As such, here are some games that one can learn and enjoy as beginners and professional gamers. Whether you have an old PC or the latest gadget, you can always play these games in your comfort zone now:

Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games around the world. It allows eight players to form a group and meet online. They can explore the blocky worlds and create awesome infrastructures together. This can be a cross between your favorite fantasy adventure game and Lego. Indeed, this game can keep you occupied for months. You can play this at PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, or your smartphones.

Valorant

Riot Games are very popular with League of Legends (LOL). For many years, LOL has become a popular MOBA or Multi-player Online Battle Arena. However, Riot Games has also developed something unique as it dived into other genres. One of these genres is the first-person shooter called Valorant.

Valorant is a competitive first-person shooter game, which is an amalgam of Overwatch and CSGO. The player can choose its heroes that have unique abilities and skills. In this game, players will go through different team matches as they play like a tactical shooter. Indeed, this is a fun game to play.

The players will have to work together so that they can complete tasks. Today, Valorant features a Beta version wherein the players will go through a match that will require them to plant or defuse a bomb. This is becoming a popular online video game today.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

This game is divided into two separate games, which you can play on your Nintendo Switch. One feature of the game is trading Pokemon with your friends who are on the other side of the game. You can become a Pokemon master whenever you battle and win with friends and trade your League Cards to increase your stats. Indeed, Sword and Shield is a great game for players who are into competitive action.

Warframe

If you are into sci-fi ninja, then Warframe is the right game for you. This is a third-person action game. Today, Warframe is becoming a popular online video game due to its updates and challenges. Moreover, it features massive open world zones. Apart from this, it also features many missions that players can complete as it tries to complete its planet-hopping campaign.

Overwatch

Overwatch has been released in 2016 and since then, it has been gaining popularity around the world. The game has been developed by Blizzard. It features bright and colorful characters in an inclusive world. Indeed, this game has brought the team-based hero shooters into an entirely new level.

Each team consists of six players who take different positions like DPS, tank, and healer. There are around 27 heroes with different styles and feature to choose from. This game requires teamwork to gain rewards and have the most kill.