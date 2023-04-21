The 5 Coolest Cars in Video Games

Regardless of the genre, cars and related four-wheelers have become an integral part of video games. These can be real races in realistic racing games or legendary fictional vehicles, such as the Batmobile from the Batman: Arkham game or the Spacewalker from Mass Effect or the Halo franchise.

The best of these cars can be selected based on their utility, stylistic value, and overall importance in a real game. The cumulative impact of these vehicles is such that they have become synonymous with the games in which they are presented. Of course, most of them are fictional, and, accordingly, do not provide an opportunity to try them in real life. However, to feel like a racer is still possible by hiring a sports vehicle from one of the rental agencies. You may choose a car long term rental during a trip or hire it just for several days to try.

10 M35 Mako – Mass Effect

Designed as a space rover, the M35 Mako is compact, sturdy, and surprisingly very indestructible. For defense systems, it has a movable turret gun at the top and a 155-meter cannon with a mass accelerator. Indestructibility comes from its armor, capable of withstanding high temperatures and rough terrain.

Speaking of terrain, Mako is well suited for various surfaces due to the presence of reversible wheels. With Commander Shepard using the vehicle for interplanetary exploration, the M35 Mako has been an important part of the series since the very first Mass Effect game.

Phantom Corsair – LA Noire

The elegant 2-door Phantom Corsair supercar debuted in 1938 as a prototype, but unfortunately never entered production. By that time, the car had acquired legendary status, and its futuristic features made people consider it a car ahead of its time. The vintage car appears in the historical crime thriller LA Noire as one of 15 rare controllable cars. It fits perfectly into the Los Angeles noir movie aesthetic that the game seems to create.

After receiving this rarity, players will be able to ride it through the streets of Los Angeles in the 1930s.

Bullet GT – Grand Theft Auto IV

The Bullet GT’s stylish appearance resembles a mix of sports cars from the 90s and a modern Lamborghini. This is because the car is a hybrid design of the Ford GT; Lamborghini Miura; and Nissan Skyline P34 1999-2002. Ideal for robbery missions, the car can reach a high speed with a mileage of 163 kilometers per hour. This easily makes it one of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto games.

Even when players are not engaged in any dynamic missions, it is always interesting to just ride in the fresh air through the cities of Grand Theft Auto. In this context, a two-door sports coupe of the Bullet GT type is the most stylish option.

Warthog – Halo

The M12-FOV, aka Warthog, is the main tactical vehicle for the Halo Space Command of the UN Armed Forces. Not only does the compact size of the car and good ground clearance make it an ideal vehicle for quick attacks, but the Warthog is also suitable for shooting or mowing down all enemies on the way.

A turret is attached to the car. -mounted machine gun, which is well suited for rapid-fire shooting while driving. An artificial intelligence system or a mission partner can help control the gun while the players continue to move at breakneck speed.

Batmobile – Batman: Arkham Knight

The Batmobile is presented in one of the most armored and loaded forms in Batman: Arkham Knight. Not only can the Caped Crusader’s dark car run over other cars and fire weapons, but it also boasts other abilities such as launching Batman into the air. The game has a combat mode of the machine and added new technologies.

By the way, Batmobile seems like the prototype of the G63. Rent Mercedes G63 in Dubai in black version to feel like the real Batman! We think it’s the most approximate version of the Batmobile.

The tank-like appearance is supported by the Vulcan cannon, a 60 mm cannon, and electroshock protection systems. Along with gamers, Batman himself is very fond of the Arkham Knight version of the Batmobile, since this game has the most frames with a car compared to other Arkham games.