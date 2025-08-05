A wonderful aspect of online casinos is that they can take classics and turn them into the next popular casino game. The Price is Right is a classic game show that has been on the air since 1972 and is still going strong with host Drew Carey.
One of the most popular games on the show is called Plinko. What used to be only available as a contestant on the show is now available in the form of Stake Plinko. If you want to get in on one of the most fun games around, check out the guide to Plinko below.
What is Plinko?
On The Price is Right, Plinko is a pricing game that gained steam when it was first introduced in the 1980s. Basically, there is a big board with several prize values that range from a few bucks to thousands of dollars.
Players are positioned at the top of the board and must strategically drop the little disc they are given. The board has pegs placed all throughout to divert the disc, sending it careening left and right before it ultimately settles in one of the boxes below, awarding the player accordingly.
How to Play Plinko
Now, as one of the most popular online games, players take the same approach without having to travel to California to play the game at the Price is Right studios. In the online version of the game, players are given a chip to start with and have the potential to earn more by correctly guessing between two prices for a specific item.
After players have acquired their chips, they are then required to drop them from the top of the board. The chips fall down, bouncing off the aforementioned pegs, until they eventually fall in one of the prize slots. Most of them have a prize, though they vary wildly when it comes to amounts.
Increasing Your Chances to Win at Plinko
It is important to note that Plinko is a game of chance. Though players have their own strategies, it is difficult to truly manipulate the Plinko board to work in your favor. When the chip leaves the top of the board, it can bounce around anywhere, making its trajectory unpredictable. That said, some strategies could help you create more consistent wins.
Aim for Center
One of the most popular strategies players use is to aim for the center of the board when the time comes to drop your chips. Keep in mind, this doesn’t guarantee a landing spot in the higher valued slots, but it actually does increase the likelihood. There are even stats showing that the chances of hitting a high value slot are higher coming from the middle of the board.
Aiming for One Side
On the other hand, there are plenty of players who believe in dropping their chips from one side or another. The thought is that dropping from the middle causes far more bouncing than what would happen on either side. Dropping even slightly left or right of center can be a great way to limit bounces.
A Simple, Fun Casino Game
If you like online casino games but are bored of the monotony of slots, Plinko is an excellent choice. Adjust your strategy to find your groove and win prizes in the process. Simplicity makes it easy for anyone to pick up at any time, a hallmark of the best casino games. You will find that before long, Plinko is one of your favorite online casino games and one that you can start playing in no time.