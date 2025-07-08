All League Of Legends Seasons Start And End Dates

Key Takeaways
- LoL seasons typically start in January and end in November, followed by a preseason in December.
- Starting with Season 11, Riot introduced three ranked splits per season, offering more chances to earn rewards.
- Rank resets and MMR recalibrations happen every season, often sparking community debates about fairness.
- Victorious skins are exclusive rewards for players who reach Gold or higher in ranked queues.
- Each season introduces meta changes, new champions, and gameplay updates, refreshing the experience for all players.
Introduction
Some players like grinding in ranked matches, while others eagerly await for the latest patch notes. But one question is on everyone’s mind: when does the season kick off and wrap up? We’ve made a complete list of every League of Legends season so you don’t wander off amongst the limitless information.
What Is A League Of Legends Season?
League of Legends season is Riot’s way of bringing some order to the chaos. It marks the official yearly cycle for ranked play, updates, and major competitive events. Typically, each season kicks off in January and runs through November, wrapping things up just before the Worlds and the preseason frenzy.
Throughout the season, players can grind their way through ranked tiers, grab rewards, and showcase their skills, or perhaps their unfortunate win rates. Riot also rolls out significant updates, shifts the meta, and introduces new champions, items, and mechanics. It’s like hitting a giant refresh button every year, but with even more balance tweaks and a sprinkle of frustration.
Starting with Season 11, Riot decided to break the season into three ranked splits. This means you get more opportunities to reset your rank, earn split-specific rewards, and, of course, stress over decay timers.
Every season comes with its own set of goals: maybe you’re aiming for Gold to win that Victorious skin, or perhaps you just want to escape the clutches of Bronze. Either way, understanding what a season is and when it starts and ends helps you maximize your ranked grind.
TL;DR: A LoL season is the annual ranked cycle, complete with splits, updates, and rewards. And yes, your ranked struggles reset every time.
When Does The Next League Of Legends Season Start?
The upcoming League of Legends season, Season 15, is set to kick off in January 2026, likely during the first or second week. While Riot Games hasn’t officially announced the exact start date yet, if we look at past seasons, it usually launches around January 10–15, right after the preseason wraps up.
So, it’s time to get ready for ranked queues to reset a new battle for divisions to commence, and a fresh batch of Victorious rewards up for grabs. If Riot sticks to their recent pattern, we can expect the season to be divided into three parts, complete with soft resets and new ranked missions for each split.
What Happens At the End Of Each Season?
When a League of Legends season ends, a few major things go down. First off, ranked queues take a little break. You can still jump into games, but your rank will stay the same. This pause allows Riot to finalize the standings for those sweet end-of-season rewards.
Then, it’s time for the ranked rewards. If you’ve made it to Gold or higher, big congrats, you’ll get a victorious skin, a profile banner, an icon, and some cool loading screen flair. Even if Gold wasn’t in your sights, there are still goodies based on your Honor level and how active you were during the splits. Next up is the ranked reset. Your MMR (matchmaking rating) doesn’t disappear completely, but you’ll find yourself starting lower in the new season and will need to recalibrate through placement matches. It’s Riot’s way of keeping things fresh and exciting.
The end of a season also kicks off Preseason. This is Riot’s testing ground, where they roll out big changes like new items, jungle adjustments, and shifts in roles. It’s a bit chaotic, a lot of fun, and a perfect time to experiment before Season X5 kicks off.
So, when a season comes to a close, it’s both a conclusion and a fresh start. You get rewarded, maybe a little humbled, and geared up for the next challenges.
All Victorious Skins By Season
Victorious skins are Riot’s special way of giving a nod to players who hit Gold rank or higher by the end of a season. These unique skins aren’t available for purchase or unlock later; they’re exclusive rewards that come with some serious bragging rights!
- Season 1 – Victorious Jarvan IV
- Season 2 – Victorious Janna
- Season 3 – Victorious Elise
- Season 4 – Victorious Morgana
- Season 5 – Victorious Sivir
- Season 6 – Victorious Maokai
- Season 7 – Victorious Graves
- Season 8 – Victorious Orianna
- Season 9 – Victorious Aatrox
- Season 10 – Victorious Lucian
- Season 11 – Victorious Blitzcrank
- Season 12 – Victorious Sejuani (Split 1), Victorious Tryndamere (Split 2), Victorious Malzahar (Split 3)
- Season 13 – Victorious Anivia (Split 1), Victorious Renata Glasc (Split 2), Victorious Senna (Split 3)
Player Reactions & Ranked Reset Controversies
Every time Riot hits the reset button on the ranked ladder, you can bet the community has a lot to say. And they don’t hold back! One of the biggest sticking points has always been how these ranked resets are managed. Some players feel that the soft reset doesn’t drop them low enough, which leads to high-ranked players dominating low elo matches. On the flip side, others think the reset is way too harsh, especially for those who just managed to climb a bit in the last season.
With the addition of ranked splits and mid-season soft resets, the reactions have only gotten more intense. Players often voice their frustrations about having to grind multiple times a year just to snag those rewards. Some thrive on the fresh competition, while others are feeling the burnout from the never-ending climb.
And let’s not forget the ongoing debates about MMR and the quality of matchmaking, especially right after a reset. It’s not unusual to see Gold players matched up with Platinums or even Diamonds, which just adds to the frustration all around.
Riot has made efforts to be more transparent, but many players still label the ranked system as “rigged.”
FAQs
Looking to get the scoop on League of Legends seasons?
Here’s the lowdown: they usually kick off in January and wrap up in November, with a preseason phase happening in December. Riot tends to announce the official dates just before each season starts.
What happens to my rank when the season wraps up?
Unfortunately, your rank doesn’t stick around. It resets at the beginning of each new season, and you’ll need to play some placement matches to recalibrate your MMR and find out your new starting rank.
How do I grab the Victorious skin?
To earn the Victorious skin for that season or split, you’ll need to hit at least Gold IV or higher in either solo/duo or flex queue.
Conclusion
With split-based rewards, soft resets, and constantly shifting metas, keeping an eye on the timeline has never been more important. You’ve got all the information you need, so no more excuses, it’s time to jump into the queue!