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All-Time MMA Rankings

The greatest fighters in UFC history, ranked by how long they stayed at or near the top. Every UFC fight since 1993 is replayed to build the list.

Covers All men's divisionsHistory 1993 to Nov 7, 2026Fighters scored 122

Recent ranked results

Full top 25

All-time absolute rankings (men's divisions)

Jon Jones tops the list with an all-time score of 429.1, ahead of Anderson Silva and Randy Couture. Jon Jones spent the longest at number one: 388 weeks. 5 of the top 25 are still active, led by Kamaru Usman.

All-time absolute rankings (men's divisions), updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Jon JonesLight Heavyweight2008–202422-1-0388429.1
2Anderson SilvaMiddleweight2006–202017-7-0244350.4
3Randy CoutureHeavyweight1997–201116-8-0167288.8
4Georges St-PierreWelterweight2004–201720-2-0166285.0
5Tito OrtizLight Heavyweight1997–201215-11-161233.6
6Chuck LiddellLight Heavyweight1998–201016-7-0119210.5
7Matt HughesWelterweight1999–201118-7-051192.2
8Kamaru Usman (active)Welterweight2015–202616-4-095173.7
9Max Holloway (active)Featherweight2012–202624-9-0158.1
10Pat MiletichWelterweight1998–20028-2-020137.6
11Islam Makhachev (active)Lightweight2015–202618-1-062133.6
12Rashad EvansLight Heavyweight2005–201814-8-1121.3
13Dan SevernHeavyweight1994–20009-4-021119.7
14Royce Gracie1994–20068-1-1122112.4
15Demetrious JohnsonFlyweight2011–201815-2-11104.6
16Frank ShamrockLight Heavyweight1997–19995-0-0113103.8
17Jon FitchWelterweight2005–201314-3-1100.7
18Alexander Volkanovski (active)Featherweight2016–202616-3-0100.0
19Rich FranklinLight Heavyweight2003–201214-6-094.9
20Ken ShamrockLight Heavyweight1994–20066-5-290.5
21Mark ColemanHeavyweight1996–20107-5-0989.5
22Charles Oliveira (active)Lightweight2010–202625-11-088.9
23Khabib NurmagomedovLightweight2012–202013-0-083.9
24Cain VelasquezHeavyweight2008–201912-3-079.3
25Pedro RizzoHeavyweight1998–20039-5-076.2

All-Time Heavyweight Rankings

Junior Dos Santos tops the list with an all-time score of 342.8, ahead of Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir. Randy Couture spent the longest at number one: 303 weeks. 5 of the top 25 are still active, led by Ciryl Gane.

All-Time Heavyweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Junior Dos SantosHeavyweight2008–202015-8-0122342.8
2Cain VelasquezHeavyweight2008–201912-3-0281337.8
3Frank MirHeavyweight2001–201616-11-067299.9
4Stipe MiocicHeavyweight2011–202414-5-088288.9
5Randy CoutureHeavyweight1997–201116-8-0303273.5
6Andrei ArlovskiHeavyweight2000–202423-18-028226.8
7Tim SylviaHeavyweight2002–20089-4-0109187.2
8Pedro RizzoHeavyweight1998–20039-5-052184.5
9Francis NgannouHeavyweight2015–202212-2-0108167.4
10Ciryl Gane (active)Heavyweight2019–202611-2-060166.1
11Curtis Blaydes (active)Heavyweight2016–202615-6-039157.9
12Alexander Volkov (active)Heavyweight2016–202615-5-05150.5
13Derrick Lewis (active)Heavyweight2014–202620-12-0143.7
14Fabricio WerdumHeavyweight2007–202012-6-0132.3
15Daniel CormierLight Heavyweight2013–202011-3-093110.5
16Tom Aspinall (active)Heavyweight2020–20258-1-016105.1
17Ricco RodriguezHeavyweight2001–20035-2-022104.5
18Mark ColemanHeavyweight1996–20107-5-066103.9
19Josh BarnettHeavyweight2000–20167-3-096.3
20Travis BrowneHeavyweight2010–20179-7-191.6
21Vitor BelfortMiddleweight1997–201815-10-02885.0
22Dan SevernHeavyweight1994–20009-4-078.6
23Brandon VeraHeavyweight2005–20138-7-072.0
24Gabriel GonzagaHeavyweight2005–201612-10-069.0
25Stefan StruveHeavyweight2009–202013-11-063.3

All-Time Light Heavyweight Rankings

Jon Jones tops the list with an all-time score of 432.0, ahead of Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans. Jon Jones spent the longest at number one: 525 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Magomed Ankalaev.

All-Time Light Heavyweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Jon JonesLight Heavyweight2008–202422-1-0525432.0
2Tito OrtizLight Heavyweight1997–201215-11-1144339.7
3Rashad EvansLight Heavyweight2005–201814-8-1124331.2
4Chuck LiddellLight Heavyweight1998–201016-7-0193309.4
5Glover TeixeiraLight Heavyweight2012–202316-7-0104287.8
6Randy CoutureHeavyweight1997–201116-8-072201.4
7Magomed Ankalaev (active)Light Heavyweight2018–202613-2-130163.8
8Lyoto MachidaLight Heavyweight2007–201816-8-050159.2
9Jan Blachowicz (active)Light Heavyweight2014–202612-9-2150.3
10Rich FranklinLight Heavyweight2003–201214-6-0144.2
11Frank ShamrockLight Heavyweight1997–19995-0-0166126.5
12Ryan BaderLight Heavyweight2008–201615-5-0124.8
13Alex Pereira (active)Light Heavyweight2021–202610-3-098111.4
14Alexander GustafssonLight Heavyweight2009–202210-8-0111.2
15Daniel CormierLight Heavyweight2013–202011-3-02111.2
16Dominick Reyes (active)Light Heavyweight2017–202611-5-096.6
17Vitor BelfortMiddleweight1997–201815-10-087.7
18Phil DavisLight Heavyweight2010–20159-3-080.9
19Carlos Ulberg (active)Light Heavyweight2021–202610-1-069.5
20Thiago SantosLight Heavyweight2013–202214-10-068.4
21Anthony SmithLight Heavyweight2013–202513-12-066.5
22Aleksandar Rakic (active)Light Heavyweight2017–20267-5-061.8
23Evan TannerMiddleweight1999–200811-6-060.7
24Anthony JohnsonLight Heavyweight2007–201713-6-060.0
25Ken ShamrockLight Heavyweight1994–20066-5-259.4

All-Time Middleweight Rankings

Anderson Silva tops the list with an all-time score of 523.8, ahead of Robert Whittaker and Chris Weidman. Anderson Silva spent the longest at number one: 568 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Robert Whittaker.

All-Time Middleweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Anderson SilvaMiddleweight2006–202017-7-0568523.8
2Robert Whittaker (active)Middleweight2012–202618-7-060276.4
3Chris WeidmanMiddleweight2011–202412-8-0267.2
4Michael BispingMiddleweight2006–201720-9-0250.6
5Israel Adesanya (active)Middleweight2018–202613-6-0246243.7
6Yushin OkamiMiddleweight2006–201814-7-0213.5
7Matt LindlandMiddleweight2000–20059-3-0101179.3
8Evan TannerMiddleweight1999–200811-6-068169.7
9Yoel RomeroMiddleweight2013–20209-4-04163.2
10Rich FranklinLight Heavyweight2003–201214-6-0124136.6
11Dricus Du Plessis (active)Middleweight2020–202610-1-079120.1
12Nate MarquardtMiddleweight2005–201713-12-0116.9
13Sean Strickland (active)Middleweight2014–202618-7-0113.7
14Vitor BelfortMiddleweight1997–201815-10-097.8
15Derek BrunsonMiddleweight2012–202314-7-088.8
16Brendan Allen (active)Middleweight2019–202616-4-083.4
17Murilo BustamanteMiddleweight2000–20023-1-03679.0
18Jacare SouzaMiddleweight2013–20219-7-077.1
19Demian MaiaWelterweight2007–202122-11-077.0
20Khamzat Chimaev (active)Middleweight2020–20269-1-03868.3
21Phil BaroniMiddleweight2001–20113-7-065.2
22Mike SwickMiddleweight2005–201510-5-063.4
23Chris LebenMiddleweight2005–201312-10-059.6
24Chuck LiddellLight Heavyweight1998–201016-7-03156.5
25Lyoto MachidaLight Heavyweight2007–201816-8-054.3

All-Time Welterweight Rankings

Georges St-Pierre tops the list with an all-time score of 411.7, ahead of Matt Hughes and Kamaru Usman. Georges St-Pierre spent the longest at number one: 406 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Kamaru Usman.

All-Time Welterweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Georges St-PierreWelterweight2004–201720-2-0406411.7
2Matt HughesWelterweight1999–201118-7-0260386.8
3Kamaru Usman (active)Welterweight2015–202616-4-0299299.4
4Jon FitchWelterweight2005–201314-3-115246.8
5Demian MaiaWelterweight2007–202122-11-030239.7
6Pat MiletichWelterweight1998–20028-2-0224185.2
7Leon Edwards (active)Welterweight2014–202514-5-040182.5
8Johny HendricksWelterweight2009–201713-8-051157.5
9Diego SanchezWelterweight2005–202019-13-0136.3
10Colby CovingtonWelterweight2014–202412-5-0130.2
11Robbie LawlerWelterweight2002–202315-10-0130.1
12Belal Muhammad (active)Welterweight2016–202615-6-046127.2
13Josh KoscheckWelterweight2005–201515-10-0119.5
14Vicente Luque (active)Welterweight2015–202617-9-0110.7
15Tyron WoodleyWelterweight2013–20219-6-1495.9
16Karo ParisyanWelterweight2003–20108-4-092.1
17Sean SherkWelterweight2001–20108-4-090.8
18Dong Hyun KimWelterweight2008–201713-4-087.8
19Donald CerroneLightweight2011–202223-14-04784.2
20Shonie CarterWelterweight2000–20063-3-068.1
21Gilbert Burns (active)Welterweight2014–202615-10-061.6
22Nick DiazWelterweight2003–20217-7-061.5
23Shavkat RakhmonovWelterweight2020–20247-0-060.3
24Mike SwickMiddleweight2005–201510-5-059.7
25Neil Magny (active)Welterweight2013–202625-13-057.9

All-Time Lightweight Rankings

Dustin Poirier tops the list with an all-time score of 308.7, ahead of BJ Penn and Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson spent the longest at number one: 200 weeks. 7 of the top 25 are still active, led by Charles Oliveira.

All-Time Lightweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Dustin PoirierLightweight2011–202522-9-013308.7
2BJ PennLightweight2001–201912-13-2163250.1
3Tony FergusonLightweight2011–202415-9-0200249.8
4Khabib NurmagomedovLightweight2012–202013-0-089234.3
5Charles Oliveira (active)Lightweight2010–202625-11-042215.8
6Islam Makhachev (active)Lightweight2015–202618-1-0183181.0
7Gray MaynardLightweight2007–201811-7-1102175.3
8Jens PulverLightweight1999–20076-2-1166170.8
9Jim Miller (active)Lightweight2008–202628-18-04149.5
10Donald CerroneLightweight2011–202223-14-086135.4
11Benson HendersonLightweight2011–201511-3-085126.8
12Laverne ClarkLightweight1998–20004-1-039119.0
13Yves EdwardsLightweight2001–201410-10-041112.5
14Kenny FlorianLightweight2005–201112-5-020108.4
15Beneil Dariush (active)Lightweight2014–202617-8-1105.0
16Frankie EdgarFeatherweight2007–202218-11-137104.9
17Guy MezgerLightweight1994–19994-1-0130104.4
18Rafael Dos Anjos (active)Lightweight2008–202621-16-012103.0
19Nate DiazLightweight2007–202216-11-089.0
20Edson Barboza (active)Lightweight2010–202618-15-087.7
21Roger HuertaLightweight2006–20096-2-04881.0
22Conor McGregor (active)Lightweight2013–202610-5-074.7
23Jerry BohlanderLightweight1996–19995-2-02867.8
24Francisco TrinaldoLightweight2012–202218-8-067.3
25Matt SerraLightweight2001–20107-7-01566.4

All-Time Featherweight Rankings

Max Holloway tops the list with an all-time score of 370.3, ahead of Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski. Max Holloway spent the longest at number one: 307 weeks. 13 of the top 25 are still active, led by Max Holloway.

All-Time Featherweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Max Holloway (active)Featherweight2012–202624-9-0307370.3
2Jose AldoFeatherweight2011–202514-9-0198296.9
3Alexander Volkanovski (active)Featherweight2016–202616-3-0155259.1
4Frankie EdgarFeatherweight2007–202218-11-118237.7
5Arnold Allen (active)Featherweight2015–202612-3-0143.0
6Yair RodriguezFeatherweight2014–202511-4-0141.6
7Brian Ortega (active)Featherweight2014–20258-5-0111.7
8Ricardo LamasFeatherweight2011–202011-6-098.5
9Ilia Topuria (active)Featherweight2020–20269-1-03192.3
10Movsar Evloev (active)Featherweight2019–202610-1-092.2
11Dustin PoirierLightweight2011–202522-9-089.6
12Darren Elkins (active)Featherweight2010–202619-12-069.5
13Cub Swanson (active)Featherweight2011–202616-10-062.0
14Aljamain Sterling (active)Bantamweight2014–202618-5-061.4
15Conor McGregor (active)Lightweight2013–202610-5-01255.7
16Chan Sung JungFeatherweight2011–20237-5-0555.0
17Chad MendesFeatherweight2011–20189-5-052.5
18Kenny FlorianLightweight2005–201112-5-06751.2
19Nik LentzFeatherweight2009–202114-9-149.0
20Pablo GarzaFeatherweight2010–20133-3-03935.7
21Lerone Murphy (active)Featherweight2019–20269-1-134.9
22Giga Chikadze (active)Featherweight2019–20268-5-034.0
23Josh Emmett (active)Featherweight2016–202610-7-030.4
24Erik KochFeatherweight2011–20195-5-023.8
25Zabit MagomedsharipovFeatherweight2017–20196-0-014.7

All-Time Bantamweight Rankings

TJ Dillashaw tops the list with an all-time score of 305.8, ahead of Aljamain Sterling and Renan Barao. TJ Dillashaw spent the longest at number one: 200 weeks. 10 of the top 25 are still active, led by Aljamain Sterling.

All-Time Bantamweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1TJ DillashawBantamweight2011–202213-5-0200305.8
2Aljamain Sterling (active)Bantamweight2014–202618-5-0174252.9
3Renan BaraoBantamweight2011–20199-8-0168179.0
4Raphael AssuncaoBantamweight2011–202312-7-0176.7
5Dominick CruzBantamweight2011–20227-3-057153.6
6Petr Yan (active)Bantamweight2018–202613-4-03131.8
7Cory Sandhagen (active)Bantamweight2018–202611-6-0129.7
8John LinekerBantamweight2012–201912-4-0110.8
9Michael McDonaldBantamweight2011–20166-3-024106.4
10Henry Cejudo (active)Flyweight2014–202510-6-065104.9
11Sean O'Malley (active)Bantamweight2017–202612-3-0103.8
12Song Yadong (active)Bantamweight2017–202613-4-195.5
13Merab Dvalishvili (active)Bantamweight2017–202614-4-09894.4
14Jose AldoFeatherweight2011–202514-9-069.7
15Cody Garbrandt (active)Bantamweight2015–202610-8-064.6
16Deiveson Figueiredo (active)Flyweight2017–202614-8-155.1
17Rani YahyaBantamweight2011–202413-6-140.3
18Urijah FaberBantamweight2011–201911-7-039.9
19Bryan CarawayBantamweight2011–20186-4-038.7
20Erik PerezBantamweight2012–20167-2-035.7
21Jimmie RiveraBantamweight2015–20217-4-035.1
22Marlon Vera (active)Bantamweight2014–202616-11-033.6
23Joseph BenavidezFlyweight2011–202115-6-032.3
24Takeya MizugakiBantamweight2011–20168-6-028.6
25Brian BowlesBantamweight2011–20132-2-01324.5

All-Time Flyweight Rankings

Joseph Benavidez tops the list with an all-time score of 300.0, ahead of Demetrious Johnson and Alexandre Pantoja. Demetrious Johnson spent the longest at number one: 353 weeks. 10 of the top 25 are still active, led by Alexandre Pantoja.

All-Time Flyweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Joseph BenavidezFlyweight2011–202115-6-010300.0
2Demetrious JohnsonFlyweight2011–201815-2-1353290.4
3Alexandre Pantoja (active)Flyweight2017–202614-5-0127223.7
4Deiveson Figueiredo (active)Flyweight2017–202614-8-1171205.7
5Brandon Moreno (active)Flyweight2016–202612-7-224193.8
6John DodsonFlyweight2011–202010-7-038123.4
7Henry Cejudo (active)Flyweight2014–202510-6-027117.8
8Kyoji Horiguchi (active)Flyweight2013–20269-2-0101.0
9Tatsuro Taira (active)Flyweight2022–20268-2-078.5
10Muhammad MokaevFlyweight2022–20247-0-074.9
11Amir Albazi (active)Flyweight2020–20265-2-060.7
12John LinekerBantamweight2012–201912-4-060.3
13Matheus NicolauFlyweight2015–20247-4-058.8
14John MoragaFlyweight2012–20188-6-052.5
15Alex Perez (active)Flyweight2017–20268-7-051.2
16Sergio PettisFlyweight2013–20199-5-046.5
17Jussier FormigaFlyweight2012–20209-7-043.7
18Joshua Van (active)Flyweight2023–202611-1-0842.0
19Askar AskarovFlyweight2019–20223-1-133.0
20Asu Almabayev (active)Flyweight2023–20267-1-032.5
21Ali BagautinovFlyweight2013–20164-3-030.4
22Chris CariasoFlyweight2011–20157-6-027.6
23Kai Kara-FranceFlyweight2018–20258-5-025.9
24Ray BorgFlyweight2014–20207-5-021.7
25Dustin OrtizFlyweight2013–20198-6-021.3

All-Time Women's Rankings

Amanda Nunes tops the list with an all-time score of 361.7, ahead of Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Amanda Nunes spent the longest at number one: 335 weeks. 12 of the top 25 are still active, led by Valentina Shevchenko.

All-Time Women's Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Amanda NunesWomen's Bantamweight2013–202316-2-0335361.7
2Valentina Shevchenko (active)Women's Flyweight2015–202515-3-1107260.4
3Joanna JedrzejczykWomen's Strawweight2014–202210-5-091187.0
4Ronda RouseyWomen's Bantamweight2013–20166-2-0168182.6
5Zhang Weili (active)Women's Strawweight2018–202510-3-014177.9
6Rose Namajunas (active)Women's Strawweight2014–202612-7-0139.6
7Tatiana Suarez (active)Women's Strawweight2016–202610-1-0133.6
8Julianna PenaWomen's Bantamweight2013–20258-4-0119.2
9Jessica Andrade (active)Women's Strawweight2013–202517-13-086.0
10Cristiane JustinoWomen's Featherweight2016–20196-1-069.5
11Manon Fiorot (active)Women's Flyweight2021–20268-2-062.1
12Erin Blanchfield (active)Women's Flyweight2021–20268-2-060.7
13Alexis DavisWomen's Bantamweight2013–20228-6-055.7
14Cat ZinganoWomen's Bantamweight2013–20183-4-043.4
15Bethe CorreiaWomen's Bantamweight2013–20215-6-141.5
16Natalia Silva (active)Women's Flyweight2022–20269-0-040.3
17Germaine de RandamieWomen's Bantamweight2013–20247-3-039.0
18Raquel PenningtonWomen's Bantamweight2013–202413-6-030.6
19Maycee Barber (active)Women's Flyweight2018–202610-3-023.0
20Sara McMannWomen's Bantamweight2013–20227-6-019.2
21Ketlen Vieira (active)Women's Bantamweight2016–202610-5-018.7
22Tecia Pennington (active)Women's Strawweight2014–202511-8-018.5
23Yan Xiaonan (active)Women's Strawweight2017–20269-5-018.4
24Paige VanZantWomen's Strawweight2014–20205-4-017.0
25Carla EsparzaWomen's Strawweight2014–202410-6-014.9

All-Time Women's Featherweight Rankings

Cristiane Justino tops the list with an all-time score of 129.0, ahead of Norma Dumont and Megan Anderson. Cristiane Justino spent the longest at number one: 169 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Norma Dumont.

All-Time Women's Featherweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Cristiane JustinoWomen's Featherweight2016–20196-1-0169129.0
2Norma Dumont (active)Women's Featherweight2020–20269-4-061128.1
3Megan AndersonWomen's Featherweight2018–20213-3-019101.8
4Felicia SpencerWomen's Featherweight2019–20213-3-098.0
5Josiane NunesWomen's Featherweight2021–20253-3-02378.9
6Macy Chiasson (active)Women's Bantamweight2018–20268-6-02567.2
7Holly HolmWomen's Featherweight2015–20248-7-065.6
8Zarah FairnWomen's Featherweight2019–20230-4-01260.8
9Leah LetsonWomen's Featherweight2018–20211-1-055.9
10Amanda NunesWomen's Bantamweight2013–202316-2-07355.7
11Karol Rosa (active)Women's Bantamweight2019–20268-5-0234.5
12Tonya EvingerWomen's Featherweight2017–20190-3-030.8
13Danyelle WolfWomen's Featherweight2022–20220-1-020.1
14Ramona PascualWomen's Featherweight2022–20220-3-019.3
15Julija StoliarenkoWomen's Featherweight2018–20252-7-017.9
16Yana Santos (active)Women's Featherweight2018–20267-6-014.8
17Chelsea Chandler (active)Women's Featherweight2022–20264-3-013.1
18Ailin Perez (active)Women's Bantamweight2022–20267-1-011.4
19Pannie KianzadWomen's Featherweight2018–20245-6-06.3

All-Time Women's Bantamweight Rankings

Amanda Nunes tops the list with an all-time score of 329.4, ahead of Julianna Pena and Ketlen Vieira. Amanda Nunes spent the longest at number one: 336 weeks. 10 of the top 25 are still active, led by Ketlen Vieira.

All-Time Women's Bantamweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Amanda NunesWomen's Bantamweight2013–202316-2-0336329.4
2Julianna PenaWomen's Bantamweight2013–20258-4-068306.7
3Ketlen Vieira (active)Women's Bantamweight2016–202610-5-0199.4
4Raquel PenningtonWomen's Bantamweight2013–202413-6-04197.4
5Ronda RouseyWomen's Bantamweight2013–20166-2-0193194.3
6Germaine de RandamieWomen's Bantamweight2013–20247-3-040172.8
7Alexis DavisWomen's Bantamweight2013–20228-6-081.5
8Norma Dumont (active)Women's Featherweight2020–20269-4-06879.4
9Macy Chiasson (active)Women's Bantamweight2018–20268-6-076.1
10Karol Rosa (active)Women's Bantamweight2019–20268-5-061.5
11Holly HolmWomen's Featherweight2015–20248-7-060.8
12Bethe CorreiaWomen's Bantamweight2013–20215-6-159.5
13Cat ZinganoWomen's Bantamweight2013–20183-4-055.2
14Irene AldanaWomen's Bantamweight2016–20248-6-052.8
15Aspen LaddWomen's Bantamweight2017–20224-3-049.6
16Jacqueline Cavalcanti (active)Women's Bantamweight2023–20265-1-037.6
17Kayla HarrisonWomen's Bantamweight2024–20253-0-037.4
18Valentina Shevchenko (active)Women's Flyweight2015–202515-3-132.9
19Marion ReneauWomen's Bantamweight2015–20215-7-126.7
20Ailin Perez (active)Women's Bantamweight2022–20267-1-0525.2
21Luana Santos (active)Women's Bantamweight2023–20267-1-0223.8
22Mayra Bueno Silva (active)Women's Bantamweight2018–20265-7-121.9
23Sara McMannWomen's Bantamweight2013–20227-6-021.2
24Jessica Andrade (active)Women's Strawweight2013–202517-13-020.4
25Miesha TateWomen's Bantamweight2013–20257-7-019.9

All-Time Women's Flyweight Rankings

Valentina Shevchenko tops the list with an all-time score of 316.1, ahead of Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Cerminara. Valentina Shevchenko spent the longest at number one: 414 weeks. 13 of the top 25 are still active, led by Valentina Shevchenko.

All-Time Women's Flyweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Valentina Shevchenko (active)Women's Flyweight2015–202515-3-1414316.1
2Manon Fiorot (active)Women's Flyweight2021–20268-2-0137.8
3Katlyn Cerminara (active)Women's Flyweight2016–202612-6-019124.3
4Maycee Barber (active)Women's Flyweight2018–202610-3-0115.8
5Erin Blanchfield (active)Women's Flyweight2021–20268-2-0111.1
6Montana De La RosaWomen's Flyweight2017–20246-5-13100.6
7Natalia Silva (active)Women's Flyweight2022–20269-0-071.8
8Jessica Andrade (active)Women's Strawweight2013–202517-13-068.4
9Gillian Robertson (active)Women's Strawweight2017–202614-7-0651.0
10Rose Namajunas (active)Women's Strawweight2014–202612-7-050.7
11Alexa Grasso (active)Women's Flyweight2016–202610-5-134.5
12Tracy Cortez (active)Women's Flyweight2019–20266-3-030.2
13Nicco MontanoWomen's Flyweight2017–20191-1-0629.3
14Casey O'Neill (active)Women's Flyweight2021–20267-2-027.3
15Cynthia CalvilloWomen's Strawweight2017–20236-6-124.6
16Joanne WoodWomen's Flyweight2014–20249-8-023.2
17Andrea LeeWomen's Flyweight2018–20255-9-021.7
18Jessica-Rose ClarkWomen's Flyweight2017–20234-5-01919.9
19Jasmine Jasudavicius (active)Women's Flyweight2022–202610-3-018.2
20Viviane AraujoWomen's Flyweight2019–20257-6-016.4
21Mara Romero BorellaWomen's Flyweight2017–20202-5-0814.7
22Sijara EubanksWomen's Flyweight2018–20215-5-014.5
23Alexis DavisWomen's Bantamweight2013–20228-6-013.7
24Rachael OstovichWomen's Flyweight2017–20201-3-012.8
25Sabina MazoWomen's Flyweight2019–20223-4-012.5

All-Time Women's Strawweight Rankings

Zhang Weili tops the list with an all-time score of 263.1, ahead of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas. Joanna Jedrzejczyk spent the longest at number one: 229 weeks. 11 of the top 25 are still active, led by Zhang Weili.

All-Time Women's Strawweight Rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionUFC careerUFC recordWeeks at #1All-time score
1Zhang Weili (active)Women's Strawweight2018–202510-3-0208263.1
2Joanna JedrzejczykWomen's Strawweight2014–202210-5-0229257.0
3Rose Namajunas (active)Women's Strawweight2014–202612-7-0103228.8
4Tatiana Suarez (active)Women's Strawweight2016–202610-1-066202.5
5Jessica Andrade (active)Women's Strawweight2013–202517-13-016143.0
6Yan Xiaonan (active)Women's Strawweight2017–20269-5-0137.3
7Tecia Pennington (active)Women's Strawweight2014–202511-8-087.3
8Carla EsparzaWomen's Strawweight2014–202410-6-077.2
9Mackenzie Dern (active)Women's Strawweight2018–202612-5-071.4
10Amanda Lemos (active)Women's Strawweight2017–20269-7-067.4
11Paige VanZantWomen's Strawweight2014–20205-4-0360.3
12Gillian Robertson (active)Women's Strawweight2017–202614-7-055.7
13Cynthia CalvilloWomen's Strawweight2017–20236-6-146.9
14Amanda RibasWomen's Strawweight2019–20257-6-045.4
15Virna Jandiroba (active)Women's Strawweight2019–20269-5-044.2
16Felice HerrigWomen's Strawweight2014–20225-5-043.2
17Marina RodriguezWomen's Strawweight2018–20257-6-237.9
18Karolina Kowalkiewicz (active)Women's Strawweight2015–20259-10-029.5
19Valerie LetourneauWomen's Strawweight2014–20163-3-026.7
20Maryna MorozWomen's Strawweight2015–20246-6-025.6
21Aleksandra AlbuWomen's Strawweight2015–20192-2-021.1
22Claudia GadelhaWomen's Strawweight2014–20207-5-01819.8
23Michelle Waterson-GomezWomen's Strawweight2015–20246-9-019.5
24Juliana LimaWomen's Strawweight2014–20183-4-015.3
25Tina LahdemakiWomen's Strawweight2014–20140-1-010.8

Current pound-for-pound rankings

Islam Makhachev is number one with a DG rating of 1816, followed by Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira. Islam Makhachev has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (17 straight).

Current pound-for-pound rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Islam MakhachevWelterweight3518-1-01816Won vs Ian Machado Garry, Aug 15, 2026
2Alexander VolkanovskiFeatherweight3816-3-01745Won vs Movsar Evloev, Oct 24, 2026
3Charles OliveiraLightweight3725-11-01723Won vs Max Holloway, Mar 7, 2026
4Max HollowayLightweight3424-9-01723Won vs Conor McGregor, Jul 11, 2026
5Aljamain SterlingFeatherweight3718-5-01723Won vs Youssef Zalal, Apr 25, 2026
6Dricus Du PlessisMiddleweight3210-1-01710Won vs Kamaru Usman, Jul 18, 2026
7Ciryl GaneHeavyweight3611-2-01706Won vs Alex Pereira, Jun 14, 2026
8Kamaru UsmanMiddleweight3916-4-01705Lost vs Dricus Du Plessis, Jul 18, 2026
9Petr YanBantamweight3313-4-01700Won vs Merab Dvalishvili, Oct 24, 2026
10Alexander VolkovHeavyweight3815-5-01695Won vs Rizvan Kuniev, Oct 24, 2026
11Ilia TopuriaLightweight299-1-01694Lost vs Justin Gaethje, Jun 14, 2026
12Brendan AllenMiddleweight3016-4-01693Won vs Christian Leroy Duncan, Oct 10, 2026
13Alex PereiraLight Heavyweight3910-3-01688Lost vs Ciryl Gane, Jun 14, 2026
14Magomed AnkalaevLight Heavyweight3413-2-11686Won vs Bogdan Guskov, Jul 25, 2026
15Justin GaethjeLightweight3811-5-01685Won vs Ilia Topuria, Jun 14, 2026
16Arman TsarukyanLightweight3011-2-01684Won vs Mauricio Ruffy, Sep 19, 2026
17Sean StricklandMiddleweight3518-7-01682Won vs Khamzat Chimaev, May 9, 2026
18Khamzat ChimaevMiddleweight329-1-01681Lost vs Sean Strickland, May 9, 2026
19Joshua VanFlyweight2511-1-01679Won vs Alexandre Pantoja, Sep 19, 2026
20Merab DvalishviliBantamweight3514-4-01678Lost vs Petr Yan, Oct 24, 2026
21Tom AspinallHeavyweight338-1-01675No contest vs Ciryl Gane, Oct 25, 2025
22Carlos UlbergLight Heavyweight3610-1-01674Won vs Jiri Prochazka, Apr 11, 2026
23Grant DawsonLightweight3213-2-11674Won vs Nurullo Aliev, Oct 24, 2026
24Song YadongBantamweight2813-4-11674Won vs Umar Nurmagomedov, Aug 29, 2026
25Sean O'MalleyBantamweight3212-3-01674Won vs Aiemann Zahabi, Jun 14, 2026

Current heavyweight rankings

Ciryl Gane is number one with a DG rating of 1706, followed by Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Valter Walker has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (5 straight).

Current heavyweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Ciryl Gane3611-2-01706Won vs Alex Pereira, Jun 14, 2026
2Alexander Volkov3815-5-01695Won vs Rizvan Kuniev, Oct 24, 2026
3Tom Aspinall338-1-01675No contest vs Ciryl Gane, Oct 25, 2025
4Curtis Blaydes3515-6-01651Won vs Waldo Cortes Acosta, Sep 12, 2026
5Sergei Pavlovich349-3-01637Won vs Tallison Teixeira, May 30, 2026
6Josh Hokit294-0-01615Won vs Derrick Lewis, Jun 14, 2026
7Jailton Almeida358-3-01613Lost vs Rizvan Kuniev, Feb 7, 2026
8Vitor Petrino298-2-01608Won vs Serghei Spivac, Aug 22, 2026
9Mario Pinto284-0-01603Won vs Ryan Spann, Sep 5, 2026
10Johnny Walker3410-7-01596Won vs Waldo Cortes Acosta, Nov 7, 2026
11Derrick Lewis4120-12-01593Lost vs Josh Hokit, Jun 14, 2026
12Waldo Cortes Acosta10-5-01588Lost vs Johnny Walker, Nov 7, 2026
13Valter Walker285-1-01588Won vs Thomas Petersen, Jul 25, 2026
14Brando Pericic323-0-01578Won vs Shamil Gaziev, May 2, 2026
15Ryan Spann3510-7-01560Lost vs Mario Pinto, Sep 5, 2026
16Mick Parkin314-2-01557Lost vs Johnny Walker, Oct 3, 2026
17Marcin Tybura4114-11-01556Lost vs Aleksandar Rakic, Aug 1, 2026
18Serghei Spivac319-7-01556Lost vs Vitor Petrino, Aug 22, 2026
19Anthony Wint312-0-01553Won vs Lucas Armand, Oct 3, 2026
20Shamil Gaziev364-3-01545Won vs Kennedy Nzechukwu, Aug 22, 2026
21Rizvan Kuniev342-2-01533Lost vs Alexander Volkov, Oct 24, 2026
22Gokhan Saricam351-0-01529Won vs Tanner Boser, Apr 18, 2026
23Steven Asplund282-1-01528Won vs Guilherme Pat, Aug 8, 2026
24Jovan Leka241-0-01528Won vs Alexander Poppeck, Aug 1, 2026
25Joel Faglier251-0-01528Won vs Javad Mahjoub, Oct 17, 2026

Current light heavyweight rankings

Alex Pereira is number one with a DG rating of 1688, followed by Magomed Ankalaev and Carlos Ulberg. Carlos Ulberg has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (10 straight).

Current light heavyweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Alex Pereira3910-3-01688Lost vs Ciryl Gane, Jun 14, 2026
2Magomed Ankalaev3413-2-11686Won vs Bogdan Guskov, Jul 25, 2026
3Carlos Ulberg3610-1-01674Won vs Jiri Prochazka, Apr 11, 2026
4Dominick Reyes3611-5-01631Won vs Azamat Murzakanov, Oct 24, 2026
5Navajo Stirling296-0-01622Won vs Jan Blachowicz, Aug 1, 2026
6Jiri Prochazka346-3-01599Lost vs Carlos Ulberg, Apr 11, 2026
7Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev254-0-01599Won vs Nikita Krylov, Oct 24, 2026
8Azamat Murzakanov376-2-01596Lost vs Dominick Reyes, Oct 24, 2026
9Alonzo Menifield3912-6-11595Won vs Iwo Baraniewski, Sep 19, 2026
10Jan Blachowicz4312-9-21594Lost vs Navajo Stirling, Aug 1, 2026
11Volkan Oezdemir379-7-01579Won vs Alonzo Menifield, Nov 22, 2025
12Aleksandar Rakic347-5-01568Won vs Marcin Tybura, Aug 1, 2026
13Bogdan Guskov344-2-11567Lost vs Magomed Ankalaev, Jul 25, 2026
14Khalil Rountree Jr.3610-7-01562Lost vs Jiri Prochazka, Oct 4, 2025
15Modestas Bukauskas329-5-01559Won vs Oumar Sy, Sep 5, 2026
16Dustin Jacoby3810-7-11558Lost vs Muhammad Saidov, Jul 25, 2026
17Jimmy Crute306-4-21551Won vs Ivan Erslan, Sep 27, 2025
18Lucas Fernando292-0-01551Won vs Billy Elekana, Nov 7, 2026
19Iwo Baraniewski273-1-01545Lost vs Alonzo Menifield, Sep 19, 2026
20Nikita Krylov3412-11-01538Lost vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, Oct 24, 2026
21Billy Elekana313-2-01534Lost vs Lucas Fernando, Nov 7, 2026
22Muhammad Saidov1-0-01534Won vs Dustin Jacoby, Jul 25, 2026
23Zhang Mingyang283-2-01533Lost vs Alonzo Menifield, May 30, 2026
24Liu Ce301-0-01525Won vs Levi Rodrigues Jr., Aug 29, 2026
25Luis Hernandez301-0-01524Won vs Sedriques Dumas, Sep 26, 2026

Current middleweight rankings

Dricus Du Plessis is number one with a DG rating of 1710, followed by Kamaru Usman and Brendan Allen. Nassourdine Imavov has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (5 straight).

Current middleweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Dricus Du Plessis3210-1-01710Won vs Kamaru Usman, Jul 18, 2026
2Kamaru Usman3916-4-01705Lost vs Dricus Du Plessis, Jul 18, 2026
3Brendan Allen3016-4-01693Won vs Christian Leroy Duncan, Oct 10, 2026
4Sean Strickland3518-7-01682Won vs Khamzat Chimaev, May 9, 2026
5Khamzat Chimaev329-1-01681Lost vs Sean Strickland, May 9, 2026
6Robert Whittaker3518-7-01662Won vs Nikita Krylov, Jul 11, 2026
7Nassourdine Imavov309-2-01656Won vs Caio Borralho, Sep 6, 2025
8Gregory Rodrigues3411-3-01645Won vs Anthony Hernandez, Aug 22, 2026
9Caio Borralho338-1-01639Won vs Reinier de Ridder, Mar 7, 2026
10Israel Adesanya3713-6-01630Lost vs Joe Pyfer, Mar 28, 2026
11Joe Pyfer307-1-01625Won vs Israel Adesanya, Mar 28, 2026
12Vicente Luque3417-9-01613Lost vs Tresean Gore, Aug 15, 2026
13Paulo Costa358-4-01612Won vs Azamat Murzakanov, Apr 11, 2026
14Reinier de Ridder365-2-01609Won vs Roman Dolidze, Aug 22, 2026
15Bo Nickal306-1-01608Won vs Kyle Daukaus, Jun 14, 2026
16Shara Magomedov326-1-01606Won vs Michel Pereira, Jun 27, 2026
17Ikram Aliskerov335-1-01605Won vs Brunno Ferreira, Jun 27, 2026
18Michael Page395-1-01604Won vs Nursulton Ruziboev, Sep 5, 2026
19Anthony Hernandez339-4-01603Lost vs Gregory Rodrigues, Aug 22, 2026
20Christian Leroy Duncan318-3-01602Lost vs Brendan Allen, Oct 10, 2026
21Edmen Shahbazyan2810-6-01592Won vs Brunno Ferreira, Sep 19, 2026
22Yousri Belgaroui343-0-01584Won vs Djorden Santos, Sep 12, 2026
23Ateba Gautier245-1-01583Lost vs Roman Kopylov, Oct 3, 2026
24JunYong Park359-4-01580Lost vs Ikram Aliskerov, Oct 25, 2025
25Baisangur Susurkaev253-0-01577Won vs Djorden Santos, May 9, 2026

Current welterweight rankings

Islam Makhachev is number one with a DG rating of 1816, followed by Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates. Islam Makhachev has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (17 straight).

Current welterweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Islam Makhachev3518-1-01816Won vs Ian Machado Garry, Aug 15, 2026
2Leon Edwards3514-5-01665Lost vs Carlos Prates, Nov 15, 2025
3Carlos Prates337-1-01664Won vs Jack Della Maddalena, May 2, 2026
4Michael Morales277-0-01662Won vs Sean Brady, Nov 15, 2025
5Ian Machado Garry2810-2-01660Lost vs Islam Makhachev, Aug 15, 2026
6Sean Brady339-2-01658Won vs Joaquin Buckley, May 9, 2026
7Belal Muhammad3815-6-01652Lost vs Gabriel Bonfim, Jun 6, 2026
8Jack Della Maddalena308-2-01650Lost vs Carlos Prates, May 2, 2026
9Michael Chiesa3815-7-01642Won vs Niko Price, Mar 28, 2026
10Mike Malott358-1-01639Won vs Joaquin Buckley, Oct 17, 2026
11Neil Magny3925-13-01632Won vs Ramiz Brahimaj, Aug 15, 2026
12Gabriel Bonfim297-1-01631Won vs Belal Muhammad, Jun 6, 2026
13Rinat Fakhretdinov356-0-11624Won vs Andreas Gustafsson, Sep 6, 2025
14Jacobe Smith305-0-01616Won vs Randy Brown, Oct 31, 2026
15Jake Matthews3216-8-01613Won vs Carlston Harris, May 30, 2026
16Uros Medic338-3-01610Won vs Daniel Rodriguez, Aug 1, 2026
17Daniil Donchenko254-0-01604Won vs Punahele Soriano, Sep 5, 2026
18Jeremiah Wells406-2-01601Won vs Myktybek Orolbai, Aug 15, 2026
19Daniel Rodriguez3910-5-01594Lost vs Uros Medic, Aug 1, 2026
20Joaquin Buckley3211-7-01590Lost vs Mike Malott, Oct 17, 2026
21Randy Brown3614-9-01586Lost vs Jacobe Smith, Oct 31, 2026
22Kevin Holland3416-12-01586Won vs Randy Brown, Apr 11, 2026
23Joel Alvarez338-4-01586Lost vs Chidi Njokuani, Aug 15, 2026
24Gilbert Burns4015-10-01584Lost vs Mike Malott, Apr 18, 2026
25Jonathan Micallef273-0-01577Won vs Themba Gorimbo, May 2, 2026

Current lightweight rankings

Charles Oliveira is number one with a DG rating of 1723, followed by Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria. Arman Tsarukyan has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (6 straight).

Current lightweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Charles Oliveira3725-11-01723Won vs Max Holloway, Mar 7, 2026
2Max Holloway3424-9-01723Won vs Conor McGregor, Jul 11, 2026
3Ilia Topuria299-1-01694Lost vs Justin Gaethje, Jun 14, 2026
4Justin Gaethje3811-5-01685Won vs Ilia Topuria, Jun 14, 2026
5Arman Tsarukyan3011-2-01684Won vs Mauricio Ruffy, Sep 19, 2026
6Grant Dawson3213-2-11674Won vs Nurullo Aliev, Oct 24, 2026
7Paddy Pimblett318-1-01644Won vs Benoit Saint Denis, Jul 11, 2026
8Quillan Salkilld266-0-01644Won vs Mateusz Gamrot, Aug 8, 2026
9Conor McGregor3810-5-01635Lost vs Max Holloway, Jul 11, 2026
10Beneil Dariush3717-8-11626Lost vs Quillan Salkilld, May 2, 2026
11Benoit Saint Denis309-4-01618Lost vs Paddy Pimblett, Jul 11, 2026
12Chris Padilla315-0-11610Won vs Nasrat Haqparast, Aug 22, 2026
13Jim Miller4328-18-01609Won vs Jared Gordon, May 9, 2026
14Mateusz Gamrot359-5-01607Lost vs Quillan Salkilld, Aug 8, 2026
15Renato Moicano3713-8-01604Lost vs Tom Nolan, Oct 31, 2026
16Tom Nolan266-1-01600Won vs Renato Moicano, Oct 31, 2026
17Drakkar Klose3810-4-01594Lost vs Tommy Gantt, Sep 12, 2026
18King Green4017-13-11592Lost vs Esteban Ribovics, Oct 3, 2026
19Alexander Hernandez3411-8-01586Won vs Rafael Dos Anjos, Oct 3, 2026
20Esteban Ribovics306-3-01583Won vs King Green, Oct 3, 2026
21MarQuel Mederos294-0-11583Won vs Mason Jones, Aug 22, 2026
22Rafael Fiziev338-5-01582Won vs Manuel Torres, Jun 27, 2026
23Nurullo Aliev254-1-01580Lost vs Grant Dawson, Oct 24, 2026
24Chris Duncan336-2-01579Lost vs Renato Moicano, Apr 4, 2026
25Diego Ferreira4111-7-01578Won vs Billy Quarantillo, Aug 8, 2026

Current featherweight rankings

Alexander Volkanovski is number one with a DG rating of 1745, followed by Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev. Pat Sabatini has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (4 straight).

Current featherweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Alexander Volkanovski3816-3-01745Won vs Movsar Evloev, Oct 24, 2026
2Aljamain Sterling3718-5-01723Won vs Youssef Zalal, Apr 25, 2026
3Movsar Evloev3210-1-01669Lost vs Alexander Volkanovski, Oct 24, 2026
4Arnold Allen3212-3-01654Won vs Melquizael Costa, May 16, 2026
5Lerone Murphy359-1-11650Lost vs Movsar Evloev, Mar 21, 2026
6Jean Silva297-1-01639Won vs Jose Delgado, Sep 12, 2026
7Pat Sabatini369-2-01629Won vs William Gomis, May 9, 2026
8Diego Lopes317-3-01624Won vs Steve Garcia, Jun 14, 2026
9Joanderson Brito318-3-01614Won vs Giga Chikadze, Sep 19, 2026
10Kevin Vallejos244-0-01610Won vs Josh Emmett, Mar 14, 2026
11Mairon Santos264-0-01608Won vs Muhammad Naimov, Dec 6, 2025
12Brian Ortega358-5-01606Lost vs Aljamain Sterling, Aug 23, 2025
13Nathaniel Wood3311-4-01602Lost vs Pavel Andrusca, Sep 5, 2026
14Cub Swanson4316-10-01599Won vs Nate Landwehr, Apr 11, 2026
15Chepe Mariscal345-1-01595Lost vs Pat Sabatini, Nov 15, 2025
16Sean Woodson348-2-11592Won vs Jack Jenkins, Aug 29, 2026
17Steve Garcia348-3-01590Lost vs Diego Lopes, Jun 14, 2026
18Youssef Zalal308-4-11585Lost vs Aljamain Sterling, Apr 25, 2026
19Melquizael Costa307-3-01581Lost vs Arnold Allen, May 16, 2026
20William Gomis295-2-01577Lost vs Pat Sabatini, May 9, 2026
21Tommy McMillen283-0-01577Won vs Marwan Rahiki, Sep 12, 2026
22Luke Riley273-0-01576Won vs Kai Kamaka III, Jul 11, 2026
23Daniel Santos315-2-01567Won vs Bolaji Oki, Oct 24, 2026
24Josh Emmett4110-7-01564Lost vs Kevin Vallejos, Mar 14, 2026
25Giga Chikadze388-5-01561Lost vs Joanderson Brito, Sep 19, 2026

Current bantamweight rankings

Petr Yan is number one with a DG rating of 1700, followed by Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong. Farid Basharat has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (7 straight).

Current bantamweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Petr Yan3313-4-01700Won vs Merab Dvalishvili, Oct 24, 2026
2Merab Dvalishvili3514-4-01678Lost vs Petr Yan, Oct 24, 2026
3Song Yadong2813-4-11674Won vs Umar Nurmagomedov, Aug 29, 2026
4Sean O'Malley3212-3-01674Won vs Aiemann Zahabi, Jun 14, 2026
5Mario Bautista3312-3-01648Won vs Cory Sandhagen, Jul 11, 2026
6Umar Nurmagomedov308-2-01637Lost vs Song Yadong, Aug 29, 2026
7Farid Basharat297-0-01636Won vs John Garza, Jul 11, 2026
8Cory Sandhagen3411-6-01630Lost vs Mario Bautista, Jul 11, 2026
9Bryce Mitchell3210-3-01622Won vs Santiago Luna, Jun 6, 2026
10Henry Cejudo3910-6-01619Lost vs Payton Talbott, Dec 6, 2025
11Montel Jackson3410-4-01617Won vs Ricky Simon, Sep 26, 2026
12Raul Rosas Jr.227-1-01613Won vs Raoni Barcelos, Sep 26, 2026
13Marcus McGhee366-1-01608Won vs Anthony Romero, Oct 3, 2026
14Raoni Barcelos3911-5-01607Lost vs Raul Rosas Jr., Sep 26, 2026
15Payton Talbott286-1-01607Won vs Deiveson Figueiredo, Oct 3, 2026
16Deiveson Figueiredo3814-8-11605Lost vs Payton Talbott, Oct 3, 2026
17Vinicius Oliveira305-1-01603Won vs Andre Fili, Jun 20, 2026
18David Martinez284-0-01602Won vs Dan Ige, Sep 12, 2026
19Chris Gutierrez3510-4-11601Lost vs Farid Basharat, Oct 4, 2025
20Elijah Smith244-0-01599Won vs Davey Grant, Nov 7, 2026
21Daniel Marcos335-1-01598Won vs Miles Johns, Nov 8, 2025
22Marlon Vera3316-11-01595Won vs Charles Jourdain, Sep 19, 2026
23Aiemann Zahabi388-3-01590Lost vs Sean O'Malley, Jun 14, 2026
24Adrian Yanez327-3-11589Won vs Cody Garbrandt, Jul 11, 2026
25Rob Font3912-9-01578Lost vs Raul Rosas Jr., Mar 7, 2026

Current flyweight rankings

Joshua Van is number one with a DG rating of 1679, followed by Alexandre Pantoja and Asu Almabayev. Joshua Van has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (8 straight).

Current flyweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Joshua Van2511-1-01679Won vs Alexandre Pantoja, Sep 19, 2026
2Alexandre Pantoja3614-5-01646Lost vs Joshua Van, Sep 19, 2026
3Asu Almabayev327-1-01619Won vs Charles Johnson, Jun 27, 2026
4Kyoji Horiguchi369-2-01617Lost vs Manel Kape, Jun 20, 2026
5Tatsuro Taira268-2-01617Lost vs Joshua Van, May 9, 2026
6Manel Kape338-3-01614Won vs Kyoji Horiguchi, Jun 20, 2026
7Brandon Moreno3212-7-21611Won vs Joseph Morales, Sep 12, 2026
8Andre Lima275-1-01582Won vs Namsrai Batbayar, Aug 29, 2026
9Amir Albazi335-2-01579Lost vs Kyoji Horiguchi, Feb 7, 2026
10Tagir Ulanbekov356-2-01574Lost vs Kyoji Horiguchi, Nov 22, 2025
11Brandon Royval348-5-01569Won vs Lone'er Kavanagh, Jul 11, 2026
12Imanol Rodriguez262-0-01555Won vs Alden Coria, Oct 3, 2026
13Sumudaerji307-4-01553Won vs Alex Perez, Aug 29, 2026
14Allan Nascimento354-2-01551Lost vs Mitch Raposo, Jun 20, 2026
15Lone'er Kavanagh274-2-01550Won vs Ramazan Temirov, Oct 24, 2026
16Rei Tsuruya243-1-01549Won vs Kevin Borjas, Aug 29, 2026
17Ramazan Temirov293-1-01548Lost vs Lone'er Kavanagh, Oct 24, 2026
18Charles Johnson359-7-01543Won vs Eduardo Chapolin, Aug 15, 2026
19Alessandro Costa305-3-01542Won vs Cody Durden, Jul 11, 2026
20Rafael Estevam303-1-01539Lost vs Ethyn Ewing, Apr 4, 2026
21Alex Perez348-7-01536Lost vs Sumudaerji, Aug 29, 2026
22Steve Erceg315-4-01532Lost vs Ramazan Temirov, Jul 25, 2026
23Alden Coria283-1-01532Lost vs Imanol Rodriguez, Oct 3, 2026
24HyunSung Park313-2-01530Lost vs Bruno Silva, Oct 18, 2025
25Tim Elliott3911-12-01529Won vs Edgar Chairez, Sep 12, 2026

Current women's pound-for-pound rankings

Valentina Shevchenko is number one with a DG rating of 1719, followed by Tatiana Suarez and Natalia Silva. Natalia Silva has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (9 straight).

Current women's pound-for-pound rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterDivisionAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Valentina ShevchenkoWomen's Flyweight3815-3-11719Won vs Zhang Weili, Nov 15, 2025
2Tatiana SuarezWomen's Strawweight3510-1-01673Won vs Virna Jandiroba, Nov 7, 2026
3Natalia SilvaWomen's Flyweight299-0-01669Won vs Wang Cong, Oct 3, 2026
4Zhang WeiliWomen's Strawweight3710-3-01667Lost vs Valentina Shevchenko, Nov 15, 2025
5Erin BlanchfieldWomen's Flyweight278-2-01634Lost vs Jasmine Jasudavicius, Oct 17, 2026
6Mackenzie DernWomen's Strawweight3312-5-01628Won vs Gillian Robertson, Aug 15, 2026
7Jasmine JasudaviciusWomen's Flyweight3710-3-01627Won vs Erin Blanchfield, Oct 17, 2026
8Manon FiorotWomen's Flyweight368-2-01626Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Sep 12, 2026
9Rose NamajunasWomen's Flyweight3412-7-01620Lost vs Natalia Silva, Jan 24, 2026
10Maycee BarberWomen's Flyweight2810-3-01619Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Mar 28, 2026
11Alexa GrassoWomen's Flyweight3310-5-11613Won vs Manon Fiorot, Sep 12, 2026
12Luana SantosWomen's Bantamweight267-1-01608Won vs Yana Santos, Oct 31, 2026
13Ailin PerezWomen's Bantamweight327-1-01607Won vs Norma Dumont, Sep 26, 2026
14Gillian RobertsonWomen's Strawweight3114-7-01602Lost vs Mackenzie Dern, Aug 15, 2026
15Casey O'NeillWomen's Flyweight297-2-01599Won vs Eduarda Moura, Sep 19, 2026
16Alexia ThainaraWomen's Strawweight304-0-01598Won vs Amanda Lemos, Aug 8, 2026
17Denise GomesWomen's Strawweight267-2-01594Won vs Yan Xiaonan, Aug 29, 2026
18Ketlen VieiraWomen's Bantamweight3510-5-01593Won vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti, May 16, 2026
19Katlyn CerminaraWomen's Flyweight3712-6-01593Won vs Mackenzie Stiller, Oct 17, 2026
20Norma DumontWomen's Bantamweight369-4-01592Lost vs Ailin Perez, Sep 26, 2026
21Virna JandirobaWomen's Strawweight389-5-01586Lost vs Tatiana Suarez, Nov 7, 2026
22Jacqueline CavalcantiWomen's Bantamweight295-1-01585Lost vs Ketlen Vieira, May 16, 2026
23Joselyne EdwardsWomen's Bantamweight319-4-01584Won vs Norma Dumont, Apr 25, 2026
24Iasmin LucindoWomen's Strawweight246-2-01580Won vs Nicolle Caliari, Oct 24, 2026
25Karine SilvaWomen's Flyweight326-3-01579Won vs Gabriella Fernandes, Nov 7, 2026

Current women's bantamweight rankings

Luana Santos is number one with a DG rating of 1608, followed by Ailin Perez and Ketlen Vieira. Ailin Perez has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (7 straight).

Current women's bantamweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Luana Santos267-1-01608Won vs Yana Santos, Oct 31, 2026
2Ailin Perez327-1-01607Won vs Norma Dumont, Sep 26, 2026
3Ketlen Vieira3510-5-01593Won vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti, May 16, 2026
4Norma Dumont369-4-01592Lost vs Ailin Perez, Sep 26, 2026
5Jacqueline Cavalcanti295-1-01585Lost vs Ketlen Vieira, May 16, 2026
6Joselyne Edwards319-4-01584Won vs Norma Dumont, Apr 25, 2026
7Bia Mesquita353-0-01577Won vs Melissa Mullins, Jun 20, 2026
8Karol Rosa318-5-01554Lost vs Luana Santos, Jun 20, 2026
9Michelle Montague322-0-01549Won vs Mayra Bueno Silva, Apr 25, 2026
10Nina Milosevic302-0-01543Won vs Priscila Cachoeira, Nov 7, 2026
11Macy Chiasson358-6-01537Lost vs Ailin Perez, Feb 28, 2026
12Nora Cornolle364-3-01535Won vs Klaudia Sygula, Sep 5, 2026
13Alice Pereira202-1-01529Won vs Daria Zhelezniakova, Oct 10, 2026
14Yana Santos377-6-01528Lost vs Luana Santos, Oct 31, 2026
15Chelsea Chandler354-3-01522Won vs Melissa Croden, Oct 17, 2026
16Melissa Croden352-2-01503Lost vs Chelsea Chandler, Oct 17, 2026
17Klaudia Sygula272-2-01497Lost vs Nora Cornolle, Sep 5, 2026
18Montse Rendon372-2-01496Lost vs Bia Mesquita, Mar 14, 2026
19Mayra Bueno Silva355-7-11488Lost vs Michelle Montague, Apr 25, 2026
20Melissa Mullins352-3-01485Lost vs Bia Mesquita, Jun 20, 2026
21Daria Zhelezniakova302-3-01482Lost vs Alice Pereira, Oct 10, 2026
22Tainara Lisboa352-3-01473Lost vs Lucia Szabova, Oct 31, 2026
23Irina Alekseeva361-3-01452Lost vs Bia Mesquita, Oct 11, 2025
24Priscila Cachoeira385-10-01427Lost vs Nina Milosevic, Nov 7, 2026
25Hailey Cowan340-4-01405Lost vs Nina Milosevic, Aug 1, 2026

Current women's flyweight rankings

Valentina Shevchenko is number one with a DG rating of 1719, followed by Natalia Silva and Erin Blanchfield. Natalia Silva has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (9 straight).

Current women's flyweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Valentina Shevchenko3815-3-11719Won vs Zhang Weili, Nov 15, 2025
2Natalia Silva299-0-01669Won vs Wang Cong, Oct 3, 2026
3Erin Blanchfield278-2-01634Lost vs Jasmine Jasudavicius, Oct 17, 2026
4Jasmine Jasudavicius3710-3-01627Won vs Erin Blanchfield, Oct 17, 2026
5Manon Fiorot368-2-01626Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Sep 12, 2026
6Rose Namajunas3412-7-01620Lost vs Natalia Silva, Jan 24, 2026
7Maycee Barber2810-3-01619Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Mar 28, 2026
8Alexa Grasso3310-5-11613Won vs Manon Fiorot, Sep 12, 2026
9Casey O'Neill297-2-01599Won vs Eduarda Moura, Sep 19, 2026
10Katlyn Cerminara3712-6-01593Won vs Mackenzie Stiller, Oct 17, 2026
11Karine Silva326-3-01579Won vs Gabriella Fernandes, Nov 7, 2026
12Tracy Cortez326-3-01568Lost vs Wang Cong, Jul 11, 2026
13Carli Judice274-1-01567Won vs Jeisla Chaves, Aug 22, 2026
14Wang Cong345-2-01559Lost vs Natalia Silva, Oct 3, 2026
15Jessica Andrade3517-13-01557Lost vs Loopy Godinez, Aug 16, 2025
16JJ Aldrich3411-7-01551Lost vs Regina Tarin, Sep 12, 2026
17Regina Tarin2-0-01551Won vs JJ Aldrich, Sep 12, 2026
18Dione Barbosa344-2-01538Won vs Anna Melisano, Jul 18, 2026
19Luana Carolina336-4-01527Lost vs Michelle Montague, Sep 27, 2025
20Lucia Szabova281-0-01527Won vs Tainara Lisboa, Oct 31, 2026
21Jamey-Lyn Horth364-3-01519Lost vs JJ Aldrich, Apr 18, 2026
22Eduarda Moura323-3-01517Lost vs Casey O'Neill, Sep 19, 2026
23Veronica Hardy315-5-01503Won vs Brogan Walker, Oct 4, 2025
24Melissa Gatto303-3-11503Draw vs Ernesta Kareckaite, Oct 10, 2026
25Jeisla Chaves291-1-01497Lost vs Carli Judice, Aug 22, 2026

Current women's strawweight rankings

Tatiana Suarez is number one with a DG rating of 1673, followed by Zhang Weili and Mackenzie Dern. Denise Gomes has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (5 straight).

Current women's strawweight rankings, updated Nov 7, 2026
RankFighterAgeUFC recordDG ratingLast fight
1Tatiana Suarez3510-1-01673Won vs Virna Jandiroba, Nov 7, 2026
2Zhang Weili3710-3-01667Lost vs Valentina Shevchenko, Nov 15, 2025
3Mackenzie Dern3312-5-01628Won vs Gillian Robertson, Aug 15, 2026
4Gillian Robertson3114-7-01602Lost vs Mackenzie Dern, Aug 15, 2026
5Alexia Thainara304-0-01598Won vs Amanda Lemos, Aug 8, 2026
6Denise Gomes267-2-01594Won vs Yan Xiaonan, Aug 29, 2026
7Virna Jandiroba389-5-01586Lost vs Tatiana Suarez, Nov 7, 2026
8Iasmin Lucindo246-2-01580Won vs Nicolle Caliari, Oct 24, 2026
9Jaqueline Amorim315-2-01577Won vs Loma Lookboonmee, May 30, 2026
10Fatima Kline264-1-01574Won vs Tabatha Ricci, Jul 18, 2026
11Yan Xiaonan379-5-01570Lost vs Denise Gomes, Aug 29, 2026
12Loopy Godinez3310-6-01568Won vs Ketlen Souza, Oct 10, 2026
13Piera Rodriguez346-2-01559Won vs Talita Alencar, Oct 31, 2026
14Tecia Pennington3711-8-01552Lost vs Denise Gomes, Nov 8, 2025
15Amanda Lemos399-7-01551Lost vs Alexia Thainara, Aug 8, 2026
16Stephanie Luciano263-1-01551Won vs Marina Spasic, Aug 1, 2026
17Talita Alencar364-2-01549Lost vs Piera Rodriguez, Oct 31, 2026
18Mizuki323-1-01548Won vs Jaqueline Amorim, Oct 25, 2025
19Tabatha Ricci317-5-01548Lost vs Fatima Kline, Jul 18, 2026
20Shanelle Dyer252-0-01548Won vs Elise Reed, Aug 22, 2026
21Loma Lookboonmee307-4-01540Lost vs Jaqueline Amorim, May 30, 2026
22Yazmin Jauregui274-2-01534Won vs Vanessa Demopoulos, Sep 26, 2026
23Delphine Benouaich311-0-01528Won vs Sofia Montenegro, Sep 5, 2026
24Tina Black1-0-01528Won vs Melissa Amaya, Sep 26, 2026
25Carol Foro291-0-01524Won vs Gigi Canuto, Aug 8, 2026

How the rankings work

The DG rating is calculated from every UFC fight since 1993. Every fighter starts at 1500. Beating someone rated higher earns more points, and losing to someone rated lower costs more.

  • Finishes (KO, TKO or submission) count 15% more than decisions.
  • Title fights count 25% more.
  • Ratings for newer fighters move faster over their first four UFC bouts.
  • A fighter’s division is where they fought most often in their last three bouts.
  • Only fighters with a UFC bout in the last 450 days are ranked.
  • Pound-for-pound lists compare ratings across every division.
  • All-time score: we replay every UFC fight in order and award points for each day a fighter spent in the top 10 of a division, weighted heavily toward the top spots. Long reigns near number one score highest.
  • All-time absolute and women’s lists use the overall men’s and women’s top 10 at each point in history.

Fight data: UFCStats.com, via the open scrape_ufc_stats dataset. Records shown are UFC records only.

Why does this list differ from the UFC’s official rankings?

The UFC’s rankings are voted on by media members. The DG rating is calculated purely from fight results, so it can’t be swayed by hype or name value.

Why is a legend ranked lower than I’d expect?

The all-time score rewards years spent at or near the top of the UFC. Fighters with short UFC runs, or who built their careers in Pride, Strikeforce or elsewhere, earn credit only for their UFC time.

Why is a fighter missing?

They either haven’t fought in the UFC in the last 450 days, or most of their recent fights were in another division.

When are the rankings updated?

Every week, after the weekend’s UFC events.