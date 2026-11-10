All-Time MMA Rankings
The greatest fighters in UFC history, ranked by how long they stayed at or near the top. Every UFC fight since 1993 is replayed to build the list.
Recent ranked results
Full top 25
All-time absolute rankings (men's divisions)
Jon Jones tops the list with an all-time score of 429.1, ahead of Anderson Silva and Randy Couture. Jon Jones spent the longest at number one: 388 weeks. 5 of the top 25 are still active, led by Kamaru Usman.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|2008–2024
|22-1-0
|388
|429.1
|2
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|2006–2020
|17-7-0
|244
|350.4
|3
|Randy Couture
|Heavyweight
|1997–2011
|16-8-0
|167
|288.8
|4
|Georges St-Pierre
|Welterweight
|2004–2017
|20-2-0
|166
|285.0
|5
|Tito Ortiz
|Light Heavyweight
|1997–2012
|15-11-1
|61
|233.6
|6
|Chuck Liddell
|Light Heavyweight
|1998–2010
|16-7-0
|119
|210.5
|7
|Matt Hughes
|Welterweight
|1999–2011
|18-7-0
|51
|192.2
|8
|Kamaru Usman (active)
|Welterweight
|2015–2026
|16-4-0
|95
|173.7
|9
|Max Holloway (active)
|Featherweight
|2012–2026
|24-9-0
|–
|158.1
|10
|Pat Miletich
|Welterweight
|1998–2002
|8-2-0
|20
|137.6
|11
|Islam Makhachev (active)
|Lightweight
|2015–2026
|18-1-0
|62
|133.6
|12
|Rashad Evans
|Light Heavyweight
|2005–2018
|14-8-1
|–
|121.3
|13
|Dan Severn
|Heavyweight
|1994–2000
|9-4-0
|21
|119.7
|14
|Royce Gracie
|–
|1994–2006
|8-1-1
|122
|112.4
|15
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|2011–2018
|15-2-1
|1
|104.6
|16
|Frank Shamrock
|Light Heavyweight
|1997–1999
|5-0-0
|113
|103.8
|17
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|2005–2013
|14-3-1
|–
|100.7
|18
|Alexander Volkanovski (active)
|Featherweight
|2016–2026
|16-3-0
|–
|100.0
|19
|Rich Franklin
|Light Heavyweight
|2003–2012
|14-6-0
|–
|94.9
|20
|Ken Shamrock
|Light Heavyweight
|1994–2006
|6-5-2
|–
|90.5
|21
|Mark Coleman
|Heavyweight
|1996–2010
|7-5-0
|9
|89.5
|22
|Charles Oliveira (active)
|Lightweight
|2010–2026
|25-11-0
|–
|88.9
|23
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|2012–2020
|13-0-0
|–
|83.9
|24
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|2008–2019
|12-3-0
|–
|79.3
|25
|Pedro Rizzo
|Heavyweight
|1998–2003
|9-5-0
|–
|76.2
All-Time Heavyweight Rankings
Junior Dos Santos tops the list with an all-time score of 342.8, ahead of Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir. Randy Couture spent the longest at number one: 303 weeks. 5 of the top 25 are still active, led by Ciryl Gane.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Junior Dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|2008–2020
|15-8-0
|122
|342.8
|2
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|2008–2019
|12-3-0
|281
|337.8
|3
|Frank Mir
|Heavyweight
|2001–2016
|16-11-0
|67
|299.9
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|2011–2024
|14-5-0
|88
|288.9
|5
|Randy Couture
|Heavyweight
|1997–2011
|16-8-0
|303
|273.5
|6
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|2000–2024
|23-18-0
|28
|226.8
|7
|Tim Sylvia
|Heavyweight
|2002–2008
|9-4-0
|109
|187.2
|8
|Pedro Rizzo
|Heavyweight
|1998–2003
|9-5-0
|52
|184.5
|9
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|2015–2022
|12-2-0
|108
|167.4
|10
|Ciryl Gane (active)
|Heavyweight
|2019–2026
|11-2-0
|60
|166.1
|11
|Curtis Blaydes (active)
|Heavyweight
|2016–2026
|15-6-0
|39
|157.9
|12
|Alexander Volkov (active)
|Heavyweight
|2016–2026
|15-5-0
|5
|150.5
|13
|Derrick Lewis (active)
|Heavyweight
|2014–2026
|20-12-0
|–
|143.7
|14
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|2007–2020
|12-6-0
|–
|132.3
|15
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|2013–2020
|11-3-0
|93
|110.5
|16
|Tom Aspinall (active)
|Heavyweight
|2020–2025
|8-1-0
|16
|105.1
|17
|Ricco Rodriguez
|Heavyweight
|2001–2003
|5-2-0
|22
|104.5
|18
|Mark Coleman
|Heavyweight
|1996–2010
|7-5-0
|66
|103.9
|19
|Josh Barnett
|Heavyweight
|2000–2016
|7-3-0
|–
|96.3
|20
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|2010–2017
|9-7-1
|–
|91.6
|21
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|1997–2018
|15-10-0
|28
|85.0
|22
|Dan Severn
|Heavyweight
|1994–2000
|9-4-0
|–
|78.6
|23
|Brandon Vera
|Heavyweight
|2005–2013
|8-7-0
|–
|72.0
|24
|Gabriel Gonzaga
|Heavyweight
|2005–2016
|12-10-0
|–
|69.0
|25
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|2009–2020
|13-11-0
|–
|63.3
All-Time Light Heavyweight Rankings
Jon Jones tops the list with an all-time score of 432.0, ahead of Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans. Jon Jones spent the longest at number one: 525 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Magomed Ankalaev.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|2008–2024
|22-1-0
|525
|432.0
|2
|Tito Ortiz
|Light Heavyweight
|1997–2012
|15-11-1
|144
|339.7
|3
|Rashad Evans
|Light Heavyweight
|2005–2018
|14-8-1
|124
|331.2
|4
|Chuck Liddell
|Light Heavyweight
|1998–2010
|16-7-0
|193
|309.4
|5
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|2012–2023
|16-7-0
|104
|287.8
|6
|Randy Couture
|Heavyweight
|1997–2011
|16-8-0
|72
|201.4
|7
|Magomed Ankalaev (active)
|Light Heavyweight
|2018–2026
|13-2-1
|30
|163.8
|8
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|2007–2018
|16-8-0
|50
|159.2
|9
|Jan Blachowicz (active)
|Light Heavyweight
|2014–2026
|12-9-2
|–
|150.3
|10
|Rich Franklin
|Light Heavyweight
|2003–2012
|14-6-0
|–
|144.2
|11
|Frank Shamrock
|Light Heavyweight
|1997–1999
|5-0-0
|166
|126.5
|12
|Ryan Bader
|Light Heavyweight
|2008–2016
|15-5-0
|–
|124.8
|13
|Alex Pereira (active)
|Light Heavyweight
|2021–2026
|10-3-0
|98
|111.4
|14
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|2009–2022
|10-8-0
|–
|111.2
|15
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|2013–2020
|11-3-0
|2
|111.2
|16
|Dominick Reyes (active)
|Light Heavyweight
|2017–2026
|11-5-0
|–
|96.6
|17
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|1997–2018
|15-10-0
|–
|87.7
|18
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|2010–2015
|9-3-0
|–
|80.9
|19
|Carlos Ulberg (active)
|Light Heavyweight
|2021–2026
|10-1-0
|–
|69.5
|20
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|2013–2022
|14-10-0
|–
|68.4
|21
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|2013–2025
|13-12-0
|–
|66.5
|22
|Aleksandar Rakic (active)
|Light Heavyweight
|2017–2026
|7-5-0
|–
|61.8
|23
|Evan Tanner
|Middleweight
|1999–2008
|11-6-0
|–
|60.7
|24
|Anthony Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|2007–2017
|13-6-0
|–
|60.0
|25
|Ken Shamrock
|Light Heavyweight
|1994–2006
|6-5-2
|–
|59.4
All-Time Middleweight Rankings
Anderson Silva tops the list with an all-time score of 523.8, ahead of Robert Whittaker and Chris Weidman. Anderson Silva spent the longest at number one: 568 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Robert Whittaker.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|2006–2020
|17-7-0
|568
|523.8
|2
|Robert Whittaker (active)
|Middleweight
|2012–2026
|18-7-0
|60
|276.4
|3
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|2011–2024
|12-8-0
|–
|267.2
|4
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweight
|2006–2017
|20-9-0
|–
|250.6
|5
|Israel Adesanya (active)
|Middleweight
|2018–2026
|13-6-0
|246
|243.7
|6
|Yushin Okami
|Middleweight
|2006–2018
|14-7-0
|–
|213.5
|7
|Matt Lindland
|Middleweight
|2000–2005
|9-3-0
|101
|179.3
|8
|Evan Tanner
|Middleweight
|1999–2008
|11-6-0
|68
|169.7
|9
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|2013–2020
|9-4-0
|4
|163.2
|10
|Rich Franklin
|Light Heavyweight
|2003–2012
|14-6-0
|124
|136.6
|11
|Dricus Du Plessis (active)
|Middleweight
|2020–2026
|10-1-0
|79
|120.1
|12
|Nate Marquardt
|Middleweight
|2005–2017
|13-12-0
|–
|116.9
|13
|Sean Strickland (active)
|Middleweight
|2014–2026
|18-7-0
|–
|113.7
|14
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|1997–2018
|15-10-0
|–
|97.8
|15
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|2012–2023
|14-7-0
|–
|88.8
|16
|Brendan Allen (active)
|Middleweight
|2019–2026
|16-4-0
|–
|83.4
|17
|Murilo Bustamante
|Middleweight
|2000–2002
|3-1-0
|36
|79.0
|18
|Jacare Souza
|Middleweight
|2013–2021
|9-7-0
|–
|77.1
|19
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|2007–2021
|22-11-0
|–
|77.0
|20
|Khamzat Chimaev (active)
|Middleweight
|2020–2026
|9-1-0
|38
|68.3
|21
|Phil Baroni
|Middleweight
|2001–2011
|3-7-0
|–
|65.2
|22
|Mike Swick
|Middleweight
|2005–2015
|10-5-0
|–
|63.4
|23
|Chris Leben
|Middleweight
|2005–2013
|12-10-0
|–
|59.6
|24
|Chuck Liddell
|Light Heavyweight
|1998–2010
|16-7-0
|31
|56.5
|25
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|2007–2018
|16-8-0
|–
|54.3
All-Time Welterweight Rankings
Georges St-Pierre tops the list with an all-time score of 411.7, ahead of Matt Hughes and Kamaru Usman. Georges St-Pierre spent the longest at number one: 406 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Kamaru Usman.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Georges St-Pierre
|Welterweight
|2004–2017
|20-2-0
|406
|411.7
|2
|Matt Hughes
|Welterweight
|1999–2011
|18-7-0
|260
|386.8
|3
|Kamaru Usman (active)
|Welterweight
|2015–2026
|16-4-0
|299
|299.4
|4
|Jon Fitch
|Welterweight
|2005–2013
|14-3-1
|15
|246.8
|5
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|2007–2021
|22-11-0
|30
|239.7
|6
|Pat Miletich
|Welterweight
|1998–2002
|8-2-0
|224
|185.2
|7
|Leon Edwards (active)
|Welterweight
|2014–2025
|14-5-0
|40
|182.5
|8
|Johny Hendricks
|Welterweight
|2009–2017
|13-8-0
|51
|157.5
|9
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|2005–2020
|19-13-0
|–
|136.3
|10
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|2014–2024
|12-5-0
|–
|130.2
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|2002–2023
|15-10-0
|–
|130.1
|12
|Belal Muhammad (active)
|Welterweight
|2016–2026
|15-6-0
|46
|127.2
|13
|Josh Koscheck
|Welterweight
|2005–2015
|15-10-0
|–
|119.5
|14
|Vicente Luque (active)
|Welterweight
|2015–2026
|17-9-0
|–
|110.7
|15
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|2013–2021
|9-6-1
|4
|95.9
|16
|Karo Parisyan
|Welterweight
|2003–2010
|8-4-0
|–
|92.1
|17
|Sean Sherk
|Welterweight
|2001–2010
|8-4-0
|–
|90.8
|18
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweight
|2008–2017
|13-4-0
|–
|87.8
|19
|Donald Cerrone
|Lightweight
|2011–2022
|23-14-0
|47
|84.2
|20
|Shonie Carter
|Welterweight
|2000–2006
|3-3-0
|–
|68.1
|21
|Gilbert Burns (active)
|Welterweight
|2014–2026
|15-10-0
|–
|61.6
|22
|Nick Diaz
|Welterweight
|2003–2021
|7-7-0
|–
|61.5
|23
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|2020–2024
|7-0-0
|–
|60.3
|24
|Mike Swick
|Middleweight
|2005–2015
|10-5-0
|–
|59.7
|25
|Neil Magny (active)
|Welterweight
|2013–2026
|25-13-0
|–
|57.9
All-Time Lightweight Rankings
Dustin Poirier tops the list with an all-time score of 308.7, ahead of BJ Penn and Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson spent the longest at number one: 200 weeks. 7 of the top 25 are still active, led by Charles Oliveira.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|2011–2025
|22-9-0
|13
|308.7
|2
|BJ Penn
|Lightweight
|2001–2019
|12-13-2
|163
|250.1
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|2011–2024
|15-9-0
|200
|249.8
|4
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|2012–2020
|13-0-0
|89
|234.3
|5
|Charles Oliveira (active)
|Lightweight
|2010–2026
|25-11-0
|42
|215.8
|6
|Islam Makhachev (active)
|Lightweight
|2015–2026
|18-1-0
|183
|181.0
|7
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|2007–2018
|11-7-1
|102
|175.3
|8
|Jens Pulver
|Lightweight
|1999–2007
|6-2-1
|166
|170.8
|9
|Jim Miller (active)
|Lightweight
|2008–2026
|28-18-0
|4
|149.5
|10
|Donald Cerrone
|Lightweight
|2011–2022
|23-14-0
|86
|135.4
|11
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|2011–2015
|11-3-0
|85
|126.8
|12
|Laverne Clark
|Lightweight
|1998–2000
|4-1-0
|39
|119.0
|13
|Yves Edwards
|Lightweight
|2001–2014
|10-10-0
|41
|112.5
|14
|Kenny Florian
|Lightweight
|2005–2011
|12-5-0
|20
|108.4
|15
|Beneil Dariush (active)
|Lightweight
|2014–2026
|17-8-1
|–
|105.0
|16
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|2007–2022
|18-11-1
|37
|104.9
|17
|Guy Mezger
|Lightweight
|1994–1999
|4-1-0
|130
|104.4
|18
|Rafael Dos Anjos (active)
|Lightweight
|2008–2026
|21-16-0
|12
|103.0
|19
|Nate Diaz
|Lightweight
|2007–2022
|16-11-0
|–
|89.0
|20
|Edson Barboza (active)
|Lightweight
|2010–2026
|18-15-0
|–
|87.7
|21
|Roger Huerta
|Lightweight
|2006–2009
|6-2-0
|48
|81.0
|22
|Conor McGregor (active)
|Lightweight
|2013–2026
|10-5-0
|–
|74.7
|23
|Jerry Bohlander
|Lightweight
|1996–1999
|5-2-0
|28
|67.8
|24
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|2012–2022
|18-8-0
|–
|67.3
|25
|Matt Serra
|Lightweight
|2001–2010
|7-7-0
|15
|66.4
All-Time Featherweight Rankings
Max Holloway tops the list with an all-time score of 370.3, ahead of Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski. Max Holloway spent the longest at number one: 307 weeks. 13 of the top 25 are still active, led by Max Holloway.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Max Holloway (active)
|Featherweight
|2012–2026
|24-9-0
|307
|370.3
|2
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|2011–2025
|14-9-0
|198
|296.9
|3
|Alexander Volkanovski (active)
|Featherweight
|2016–2026
|16-3-0
|155
|259.1
|4
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|2007–2022
|18-11-1
|18
|237.7
|5
|Arnold Allen (active)
|Featherweight
|2015–2026
|12-3-0
|–
|143.0
|6
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|2014–2025
|11-4-0
|–
|141.6
|7
|Brian Ortega (active)
|Featherweight
|2014–2025
|8-5-0
|–
|111.7
|8
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|2011–2020
|11-6-0
|–
|98.5
|9
|Ilia Topuria (active)
|Featherweight
|2020–2026
|9-1-0
|31
|92.3
|10
|Movsar Evloev (active)
|Featherweight
|2019–2026
|10-1-0
|–
|92.2
|11
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|2011–2025
|22-9-0
|–
|89.6
|12
|Darren Elkins (active)
|Featherweight
|2010–2026
|19-12-0
|–
|69.5
|13
|Cub Swanson (active)
|Featherweight
|2011–2026
|16-10-0
|–
|62.0
|14
|Aljamain Sterling (active)
|Bantamweight
|2014–2026
|18-5-0
|–
|61.4
|15
|Conor McGregor (active)
|Lightweight
|2013–2026
|10-5-0
|12
|55.7
|16
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|2011–2023
|7-5-0
|5
|55.0
|17
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|2011–2018
|9-5-0
|–
|52.5
|18
|Kenny Florian
|Lightweight
|2005–2011
|12-5-0
|67
|51.2
|19
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|2009–2021
|14-9-1
|–
|49.0
|20
|Pablo Garza
|Featherweight
|2010–2013
|3-3-0
|39
|35.7
|21
|Lerone Murphy (active)
|Featherweight
|2019–2026
|9-1-1
|–
|34.9
|22
|Giga Chikadze (active)
|Featherweight
|2019–2026
|8-5-0
|–
|34.0
|23
|Josh Emmett (active)
|Featherweight
|2016–2026
|10-7-0
|–
|30.4
|24
|Erik Koch
|Featherweight
|2011–2019
|5-5-0
|–
|23.8
|25
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|2017–2019
|6-0-0
|–
|14.7
All-Time Bantamweight Rankings
TJ Dillashaw tops the list with an all-time score of 305.8, ahead of Aljamain Sterling and Renan Barao. TJ Dillashaw spent the longest at number one: 200 weeks. 10 of the top 25 are still active, led by Aljamain Sterling.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|TJ Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|2011–2022
|13-5-0
|200
|305.8
|2
|Aljamain Sterling (active)
|Bantamweight
|2014–2026
|18-5-0
|174
|252.9
|3
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|2011–2019
|9-8-0
|168
|179.0
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|2011–2023
|12-7-0
|–
|176.7
|5
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|2011–2022
|7-3-0
|57
|153.6
|6
|Petr Yan (active)
|Bantamweight
|2018–2026
|13-4-0
|3
|131.8
|7
|Cory Sandhagen (active)
|Bantamweight
|2018–2026
|11-6-0
|–
|129.7
|8
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|2012–2019
|12-4-0
|–
|110.8
|9
|Michael McDonald
|Bantamweight
|2011–2016
|6-3-0
|24
|106.4
|10
|Henry Cejudo (active)
|Flyweight
|2014–2025
|10-6-0
|65
|104.9
|11
|Sean O'Malley (active)
|Bantamweight
|2017–2026
|12-3-0
|–
|103.8
|12
|Song Yadong (active)
|Bantamweight
|2017–2026
|13-4-1
|–
|95.5
|13
|Merab Dvalishvili (active)
|Bantamweight
|2017–2026
|14-4-0
|98
|94.4
|14
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|2011–2025
|14-9-0
|–
|69.7
|15
|Cody Garbrandt (active)
|Bantamweight
|2015–2026
|10-8-0
|–
|64.6
|16
|Deiveson Figueiredo (active)
|Flyweight
|2017–2026
|14-8-1
|–
|55.1
|17
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|2011–2024
|13-6-1
|–
|40.3
|18
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|2011–2019
|11-7-0
|–
|39.9
|19
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|2011–2018
|6-4-0
|–
|38.7
|20
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|2012–2016
|7-2-0
|–
|35.7
|21
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|2015–2021
|7-4-0
|–
|35.1
|22
|Marlon Vera (active)
|Bantamweight
|2014–2026
|16-11-0
|–
|33.6
|23
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|2011–2021
|15-6-0
|–
|32.3
|24
|Takeya Mizugaki
|Bantamweight
|2011–2016
|8-6-0
|–
|28.6
|25
|Brian Bowles
|Bantamweight
|2011–2013
|2-2-0
|13
|24.5
All-Time Flyweight Rankings
Joseph Benavidez tops the list with an all-time score of 300.0, ahead of Demetrious Johnson and Alexandre Pantoja. Demetrious Johnson spent the longest at number one: 353 weeks. 10 of the top 25 are still active, led by Alexandre Pantoja.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|2011–2021
|15-6-0
|10
|300.0
|2
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|2011–2018
|15-2-1
|353
|290.4
|3
|Alexandre Pantoja (active)
|Flyweight
|2017–2026
|14-5-0
|127
|223.7
|4
|Deiveson Figueiredo (active)
|Flyweight
|2017–2026
|14-8-1
|171
|205.7
|5
|Brandon Moreno (active)
|Flyweight
|2016–2026
|12-7-2
|24
|193.8
|6
|John Dodson
|Flyweight
|2011–2020
|10-7-0
|38
|123.4
|7
|Henry Cejudo (active)
|Flyweight
|2014–2025
|10-6-0
|27
|117.8
|8
|Kyoji Horiguchi (active)
|Flyweight
|2013–2026
|9-2-0
|–
|101.0
|9
|Tatsuro Taira (active)
|Flyweight
|2022–2026
|8-2-0
|–
|78.5
|10
|Muhammad Mokaev
|Flyweight
|2022–2024
|7-0-0
|–
|74.9
|11
|Amir Albazi (active)
|Flyweight
|2020–2026
|5-2-0
|–
|60.7
|12
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|2012–2019
|12-4-0
|–
|60.3
|13
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|2015–2024
|7-4-0
|–
|58.8
|14
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|2012–2018
|8-6-0
|–
|52.5
|15
|Alex Perez (active)
|Flyweight
|2017–2026
|8-7-0
|–
|51.2
|16
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|2013–2019
|9-5-0
|–
|46.5
|17
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|2012–2020
|9-7-0
|–
|43.7
|18
|Joshua Van (active)
|Flyweight
|2023–2026
|11-1-0
|8
|42.0
|19
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|2019–2022
|3-1-1
|–
|33.0
|20
|Asu Almabayev (active)
|Flyweight
|2023–2026
|7-1-0
|–
|32.5
|21
|Ali Bagautinov
|Flyweight
|2013–2016
|4-3-0
|–
|30.4
|22
|Chris Cariaso
|Flyweight
|2011–2015
|7-6-0
|–
|27.6
|23
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|2018–2025
|8-5-0
|–
|25.9
|24
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|2014–2020
|7-5-0
|–
|21.7
|25
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|2013–2019
|8-6-0
|–
|21.3
All-Time Women's Rankings
Amanda Nunes tops the list with an all-time score of 361.7, ahead of Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Amanda Nunes spent the longest at number one: 335 weeks. 12 of the top 25 are still active, led by Valentina Shevchenko.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2023
|16-2-0
|335
|361.7
|2
|Valentina Shevchenko (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2015–2025
|15-3-1
|107
|260.4
|3
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2022
|10-5-0
|91
|187.0
|4
|Ronda Rousey
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2016
|6-2-0
|168
|182.6
|5
|Zhang Weili (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2018–2025
|10-3-0
|14
|177.9
|6
|Rose Namajunas (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2026
|12-7-0
|–
|139.6
|7
|Tatiana Suarez (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2016–2026
|10-1-0
|–
|133.6
|8
|Julianna Pena
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2025
|8-4-0
|–
|119.2
|9
|Jessica Andrade (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2013–2025
|17-13-0
|–
|86.0
|10
|Cristiane Justino
|Women's Featherweight
|2016–2019
|6-1-0
|–
|69.5
|11
|Manon Fiorot (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2021–2026
|8-2-0
|–
|62.1
|12
|Erin Blanchfield (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2021–2026
|8-2-0
|–
|60.7
|13
|Alexis Davis
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2022
|8-6-0
|–
|55.7
|14
|Cat Zingano
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2018
|3-4-0
|–
|43.4
|15
|Bethe Correia
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2021
|5-6-1
|–
|41.5
|16
|Natalia Silva (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2022–2026
|9-0-0
|–
|40.3
|17
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2024
|7-3-0
|–
|39.0
|18
|Raquel Pennington
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2024
|13-6-0
|–
|30.6
|19
|Maycee Barber (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2018–2026
|10-3-0
|–
|23.0
|20
|Sara McMann
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2022
|7-6-0
|–
|19.2
|21
|Ketlen Vieira (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2016–2026
|10-5-0
|–
|18.7
|22
|Tecia Pennington (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2025
|11-8-0
|–
|18.5
|23
|Yan Xiaonan (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2026
|9-5-0
|–
|18.4
|24
|Paige VanZant
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2020
|5-4-0
|–
|17.0
|25
|Carla Esparza
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2024
|10-6-0
|–
|14.9
All-Time Women's Featherweight Rankings
Cristiane Justino tops the list with an all-time score of 129.0, ahead of Norma Dumont and Megan Anderson. Cristiane Justino spent the longest at number one: 169 weeks. 6 of the top 25 are still active, led by Norma Dumont.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Cristiane Justino
|Women's Featherweight
|2016–2019
|6-1-0
|169
|129.0
|2
|Norma Dumont (active)
|Women's Featherweight
|2020–2026
|9-4-0
|61
|128.1
|3
|Megan Anderson
|Women's Featherweight
|2018–2021
|3-3-0
|19
|101.8
|4
|Felicia Spencer
|Women's Featherweight
|2019–2021
|3-3-0
|–
|98.0
|5
|Josiane Nunes
|Women's Featherweight
|2021–2025
|3-3-0
|23
|78.9
|6
|Macy Chiasson (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2018–2026
|8-6-0
|25
|67.2
|7
|Holly Holm
|Women's Featherweight
|2015–2024
|8-7-0
|–
|65.6
|8
|Zarah Fairn
|Women's Featherweight
|2019–2023
|0-4-0
|12
|60.8
|9
|Leah Letson
|Women's Featherweight
|2018–2021
|1-1-0
|–
|55.9
|10
|Amanda Nunes
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2023
|16-2-0
|73
|55.7
|11
|Karol Rosa (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2019–2026
|8-5-0
|2
|34.5
|12
|Tonya Evinger
|Women's Featherweight
|2017–2019
|0-3-0
|–
|30.8
|13
|Danyelle Wolf
|Women's Featherweight
|2022–2022
|0-1-0
|–
|20.1
|14
|Ramona Pascual
|Women's Featherweight
|2022–2022
|0-3-0
|–
|19.3
|15
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women's Featherweight
|2018–2025
|2-7-0
|–
|17.9
|16
|Yana Santos (active)
|Women's Featherweight
|2018–2026
|7-6-0
|–
|14.8
|17
|Chelsea Chandler (active)
|Women's Featherweight
|2022–2026
|4-3-0
|–
|13.1
|18
|Ailin Perez (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2022–2026
|7-1-0
|–
|11.4
|19
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women's Featherweight
|2018–2024
|5-6-0
|–
|6.3
All-Time Women's Bantamweight Rankings
Amanda Nunes tops the list with an all-time score of 329.4, ahead of Julianna Pena and Ketlen Vieira. Amanda Nunes spent the longest at number one: 336 weeks. 10 of the top 25 are still active, led by Ketlen Vieira.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2023
|16-2-0
|336
|329.4
|2
|Julianna Pena
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2025
|8-4-0
|68
|306.7
|3
|Ketlen Vieira (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2016–2026
|10-5-0
|–
|199.4
|4
|Raquel Pennington
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2024
|13-6-0
|4
|197.4
|5
|Ronda Rousey
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2016
|6-2-0
|193
|194.3
|6
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2024
|7-3-0
|40
|172.8
|7
|Alexis Davis
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2022
|8-6-0
|–
|81.5
|8
|Norma Dumont (active)
|Women's Featherweight
|2020–2026
|9-4-0
|68
|79.4
|9
|Macy Chiasson (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2018–2026
|8-6-0
|–
|76.1
|10
|Karol Rosa (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2019–2026
|8-5-0
|–
|61.5
|11
|Holly Holm
|Women's Featherweight
|2015–2024
|8-7-0
|–
|60.8
|12
|Bethe Correia
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2021
|5-6-1
|–
|59.5
|13
|Cat Zingano
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2018
|3-4-0
|–
|55.2
|14
|Irene Aldana
|Women's Bantamweight
|2016–2024
|8-6-0
|–
|52.8
|15
|Aspen Ladd
|Women's Bantamweight
|2017–2022
|4-3-0
|–
|49.6
|16
|Jacqueline Cavalcanti (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2023–2026
|5-1-0
|–
|37.6
|17
|Kayla Harrison
|Women's Bantamweight
|2024–2025
|3-0-0
|–
|37.4
|18
|Valentina Shevchenko (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2015–2025
|15-3-1
|–
|32.9
|19
|Marion Reneau
|Women's Bantamweight
|2015–2021
|5-7-1
|–
|26.7
|20
|Ailin Perez (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2022–2026
|7-1-0
|5
|25.2
|21
|Luana Santos (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2023–2026
|7-1-0
|2
|23.8
|22
|Mayra Bueno Silva (active)
|Women's Bantamweight
|2018–2026
|5-7-1
|–
|21.9
|23
|Sara McMann
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2022
|7-6-0
|–
|21.2
|24
|Jessica Andrade (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2013–2025
|17-13-0
|–
|20.4
|25
|Miesha Tate
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2025
|7-7-0
|–
|19.9
All-Time Women's Flyweight Rankings
Valentina Shevchenko tops the list with an all-time score of 316.1, ahead of Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Cerminara. Valentina Shevchenko spent the longest at number one: 414 weeks. 13 of the top 25 are still active, led by Valentina Shevchenko.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2015–2025
|15-3-1
|414
|316.1
|2
|Manon Fiorot (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2021–2026
|8-2-0
|–
|137.8
|3
|Katlyn Cerminara (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2016–2026
|12-6-0
|19
|124.3
|4
|Maycee Barber (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2018–2026
|10-3-0
|–
|115.8
|5
|Erin Blanchfield (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2021–2026
|8-2-0
|–
|111.1
|6
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women's Flyweight
|2017–2024
|6-5-1
|3
|100.6
|7
|Natalia Silva (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2022–2026
|9-0-0
|–
|71.8
|8
|Jessica Andrade (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2013–2025
|17-13-0
|–
|68.4
|9
|Gillian Robertson (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2026
|14-7-0
|6
|51.0
|10
|Rose Namajunas (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2026
|12-7-0
|–
|50.7
|11
|Alexa Grasso (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2016–2026
|10-5-1
|–
|34.5
|12
|Tracy Cortez (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2019–2026
|6-3-0
|–
|30.2
|13
|Nicco Montano
|Women's Flyweight
|2017–2019
|1-1-0
|6
|29.3
|14
|Casey O'Neill (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2021–2026
|7-2-0
|–
|27.3
|15
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2023
|6-6-1
|–
|24.6
|16
|Joanne Wood
|Women's Flyweight
|2014–2024
|9-8-0
|–
|23.2
|17
|Andrea Lee
|Women's Flyweight
|2018–2025
|5-9-0
|–
|21.7
|18
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women's Flyweight
|2017–2023
|4-5-0
|19
|19.9
|19
|Jasmine Jasudavicius (active)
|Women's Flyweight
|2022–2026
|10-3-0
|–
|18.2
|20
|Viviane Araujo
|Women's Flyweight
|2019–2025
|7-6-0
|–
|16.4
|21
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women's Flyweight
|2017–2020
|2-5-0
|8
|14.7
|22
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women's Flyweight
|2018–2021
|5-5-0
|–
|14.5
|23
|Alexis Davis
|Women's Bantamweight
|2013–2022
|8-6-0
|–
|13.7
|24
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women's Flyweight
|2017–2020
|1-3-0
|–
|12.8
|25
|Sabina Mazo
|Women's Flyweight
|2019–2022
|3-4-0
|–
|12.5
All-Time Women's Strawweight Rankings
Zhang Weili tops the list with an all-time score of 263.1, ahead of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas. Joanna Jedrzejczyk spent the longest at number one: 229 weeks. 11 of the top 25 are still active, led by Zhang Weili.
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|UFC career
|UFC record
|Weeks at #1
|All-time score
|1
|Zhang Weili (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2018–2025
|10-3-0
|208
|263.1
|2
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2022
|10-5-0
|229
|257.0
|3
|Rose Namajunas (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2026
|12-7-0
|103
|228.8
|4
|Tatiana Suarez (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2016–2026
|10-1-0
|66
|202.5
|5
|Jessica Andrade (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2013–2025
|17-13-0
|16
|143.0
|6
|Yan Xiaonan (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2026
|9-5-0
|–
|137.3
|7
|Tecia Pennington (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2025
|11-8-0
|–
|87.3
|8
|Carla Esparza
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2024
|10-6-0
|–
|77.2
|9
|Mackenzie Dern (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2018–2026
|12-5-0
|–
|71.4
|10
|Amanda Lemos (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2026
|9-7-0
|–
|67.4
|11
|Paige VanZant
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2020
|5-4-0
|3
|60.3
|12
|Gillian Robertson (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2026
|14-7-0
|–
|55.7
|13
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women's Strawweight
|2017–2023
|6-6-1
|–
|46.9
|14
|Amanda Ribas
|Women's Strawweight
|2019–2025
|7-6-0
|–
|45.4
|15
|Virna Jandiroba (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2019–2026
|9-5-0
|–
|44.2
|16
|Felice Herrig
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2022
|5-5-0
|–
|43.2
|17
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women's Strawweight
|2018–2025
|7-6-2
|–
|37.9
|18
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz (active)
|Women's Strawweight
|2015–2025
|9-10-0
|–
|29.5
|19
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2016
|3-3-0
|–
|26.7
|20
|Maryna Moroz
|Women's Strawweight
|2015–2024
|6-6-0
|–
|25.6
|21
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women's Strawweight
|2015–2019
|2-2-0
|–
|21.1
|22
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2020
|7-5-0
|18
|19.8
|23
|Michelle Waterson-Gomez
|Women's Strawweight
|2015–2024
|6-9-0
|–
|19.5
|24
|Juliana Lima
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2018
|3-4-0
|–
|15.3
|25
|Tina Lahdemaki
|Women's Strawweight
|2014–2014
|0-1-0
|–
|10.8
Current pound-for-pound rankings
Islam Makhachev is number one with a DG rating of 1816, followed by Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira. Islam Makhachev has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (17 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Islam Makhachev
|Welterweight
|35
|18-1-0
|1816
|Won vs Ian Machado Garry, Aug 15, 2026
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|38
|16-3-0
|1745
|Won vs Movsar Evloev, Oct 24, 2026
|3
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|37
|25-11-0
|1723
|Won vs Max Holloway, Mar 7, 2026
|4
|Max Holloway
|Lightweight
|34
|24-9-0
|1723
|Won vs Conor McGregor, Jul 11, 2026
|5
|Aljamain Sterling
|Featherweight
|37
|18-5-0
|1723
|Won vs Youssef Zalal, Apr 25, 2026
|6
|Dricus Du Plessis
|Middleweight
|32
|10-1-0
|1710
|Won vs Kamaru Usman, Jul 18, 2026
|7
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|36
|11-2-0
|1706
|Won vs Alex Pereira, Jun 14, 2026
|8
|Kamaru Usman
|Middleweight
|39
|16-4-0
|1705
|Lost vs Dricus Du Plessis, Jul 18, 2026
|9
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|33
|13-4-0
|1700
|Won vs Merab Dvalishvili, Oct 24, 2026
|10
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|38
|15-5-0
|1695
|Won vs Rizvan Kuniev, Oct 24, 2026
|11
|Ilia Topuria
|Lightweight
|29
|9-1-0
|1694
|Lost vs Justin Gaethje, Jun 14, 2026
|12
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|30
|16-4-0
|1693
|Won vs Christian Leroy Duncan, Oct 10, 2026
|13
|Alex Pereira
|Light Heavyweight
|39
|10-3-0
|1688
|Lost vs Ciryl Gane, Jun 14, 2026
|14
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|34
|13-2-1
|1686
|Won vs Bogdan Guskov, Jul 25, 2026
|15
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|38
|11-5-0
|1685
|Won vs Ilia Topuria, Jun 14, 2026
|16
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|30
|11-2-0
|1684
|Won vs Mauricio Ruffy, Sep 19, 2026
|17
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|35
|18-7-0
|1682
|Won vs Khamzat Chimaev, May 9, 2026
|18
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight
|32
|9-1-0
|1681
|Lost vs Sean Strickland, May 9, 2026
|19
|Joshua Van
|Flyweight
|25
|11-1-0
|1679
|Won vs Alexandre Pantoja, Sep 19, 2026
|20
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|35
|14-4-0
|1678
|Lost vs Petr Yan, Oct 24, 2026
|21
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|33
|8-1-0
|1675
|No contest vs Ciryl Gane, Oct 25, 2025
|22
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|36
|10-1-0
|1674
|Won vs Jiri Prochazka, Apr 11, 2026
|23
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|32
|13-2-1
|1674
|Won vs Nurullo Aliev, Oct 24, 2026
|24
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|28
|13-4-1
|1674
|Won vs Umar Nurmagomedov, Aug 29, 2026
|25
|Sean O'Malley
|Bantamweight
|32
|12-3-0
|1674
|Won vs Aiemann Zahabi, Jun 14, 2026
Current heavyweight rankings
Ciryl Gane is number one with a DG rating of 1706, followed by Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Valter Walker has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (5 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Ciryl Gane
|36
|11-2-0
|1706
|Won vs Alex Pereira, Jun 14, 2026
|2
|Alexander Volkov
|38
|15-5-0
|1695
|Won vs Rizvan Kuniev, Oct 24, 2026
|3
|Tom Aspinall
|33
|8-1-0
|1675
|No contest vs Ciryl Gane, Oct 25, 2025
|4
|Curtis Blaydes
|35
|15-6-0
|1651
|Won vs Waldo Cortes Acosta, Sep 12, 2026
|5
|Sergei Pavlovich
|34
|9-3-0
|1637
|Won vs Tallison Teixeira, May 30, 2026
|6
|Josh Hokit
|29
|4-0-0
|1615
|Won vs Derrick Lewis, Jun 14, 2026
|7
|Jailton Almeida
|35
|8-3-0
|1613
|Lost vs Rizvan Kuniev, Feb 7, 2026
|8
|Vitor Petrino
|29
|8-2-0
|1608
|Won vs Serghei Spivac, Aug 22, 2026
|9
|Mario Pinto
|28
|4-0-0
|1603
|Won vs Ryan Spann, Sep 5, 2026
|10
|Johnny Walker
|34
|10-7-0
|1596
|Won vs Waldo Cortes Acosta, Nov 7, 2026
|11
|Derrick Lewis
|41
|20-12-0
|1593
|Lost vs Josh Hokit, Jun 14, 2026
|12
|Waldo Cortes Acosta
|–
|10-5-0
|1588
|Lost vs Johnny Walker, Nov 7, 2026
|13
|Valter Walker
|28
|5-1-0
|1588
|Won vs Thomas Petersen, Jul 25, 2026
|14
|Brando Pericic
|32
|3-0-0
|1578
|Won vs Shamil Gaziev, May 2, 2026
|15
|Ryan Spann
|35
|10-7-0
|1560
|Lost vs Mario Pinto, Sep 5, 2026
|16
|Mick Parkin
|31
|4-2-0
|1557
|Lost vs Johnny Walker, Oct 3, 2026
|17
|Marcin Tybura
|41
|14-11-0
|1556
|Lost vs Aleksandar Rakic, Aug 1, 2026
|18
|Serghei Spivac
|31
|9-7-0
|1556
|Lost vs Vitor Petrino, Aug 22, 2026
|19
|Anthony Wint
|31
|2-0-0
|1553
|Won vs Lucas Armand, Oct 3, 2026
|20
|Shamil Gaziev
|36
|4-3-0
|1545
|Won vs Kennedy Nzechukwu, Aug 22, 2026
|21
|Rizvan Kuniev
|34
|2-2-0
|1533
|Lost vs Alexander Volkov, Oct 24, 2026
|22
|Gokhan Saricam
|35
|1-0-0
|1529
|Won vs Tanner Boser, Apr 18, 2026
|23
|Steven Asplund
|28
|2-1-0
|1528
|Won vs Guilherme Pat, Aug 8, 2026
|24
|Jovan Leka
|24
|1-0-0
|1528
|Won vs Alexander Poppeck, Aug 1, 2026
|25
|Joel Faglier
|25
|1-0-0
|1528
|Won vs Javad Mahjoub, Oct 17, 2026
Current light heavyweight rankings
Alex Pereira is number one with a DG rating of 1688, followed by Magomed Ankalaev and Carlos Ulberg. Carlos Ulberg has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (10 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Alex Pereira
|39
|10-3-0
|1688
|Lost vs Ciryl Gane, Jun 14, 2026
|2
|Magomed Ankalaev
|34
|13-2-1
|1686
|Won vs Bogdan Guskov, Jul 25, 2026
|3
|Carlos Ulberg
|36
|10-1-0
|1674
|Won vs Jiri Prochazka, Apr 11, 2026
|4
|Dominick Reyes
|36
|11-5-0
|1631
|Won vs Azamat Murzakanov, Oct 24, 2026
|5
|Navajo Stirling
|29
|6-0-0
|1622
|Won vs Jan Blachowicz, Aug 1, 2026
|6
|Jiri Prochazka
|34
|6-3-0
|1599
|Lost vs Carlos Ulberg, Apr 11, 2026
|7
|Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
|25
|4-0-0
|1599
|Won vs Nikita Krylov, Oct 24, 2026
|8
|Azamat Murzakanov
|37
|6-2-0
|1596
|Lost vs Dominick Reyes, Oct 24, 2026
|9
|Alonzo Menifield
|39
|12-6-1
|1595
|Won vs Iwo Baraniewski, Sep 19, 2026
|10
|Jan Blachowicz
|43
|12-9-2
|1594
|Lost vs Navajo Stirling, Aug 1, 2026
|11
|Volkan Oezdemir
|37
|9-7-0
|1579
|Won vs Alonzo Menifield, Nov 22, 2025
|12
|Aleksandar Rakic
|34
|7-5-0
|1568
|Won vs Marcin Tybura, Aug 1, 2026
|13
|Bogdan Guskov
|34
|4-2-1
|1567
|Lost vs Magomed Ankalaev, Jul 25, 2026
|14
|Khalil Rountree Jr.
|36
|10-7-0
|1562
|Lost vs Jiri Prochazka, Oct 4, 2025
|15
|Modestas Bukauskas
|32
|9-5-0
|1559
|Won vs Oumar Sy, Sep 5, 2026
|16
|Dustin Jacoby
|38
|10-7-1
|1558
|Lost vs Muhammad Saidov, Jul 25, 2026
|17
|Jimmy Crute
|30
|6-4-2
|1551
|Won vs Ivan Erslan, Sep 27, 2025
|18
|Lucas Fernando
|29
|2-0-0
|1551
|Won vs Billy Elekana, Nov 7, 2026
|19
|Iwo Baraniewski
|27
|3-1-0
|1545
|Lost vs Alonzo Menifield, Sep 19, 2026
|20
|Nikita Krylov
|34
|12-11-0
|1538
|Lost vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, Oct 24, 2026
|21
|Billy Elekana
|31
|3-2-0
|1534
|Lost vs Lucas Fernando, Nov 7, 2026
|22
|Muhammad Saidov
|–
|1-0-0
|1534
|Won vs Dustin Jacoby, Jul 25, 2026
|23
|Zhang Mingyang
|28
|3-2-0
|1533
|Lost vs Alonzo Menifield, May 30, 2026
|24
|Liu Ce
|30
|1-0-0
|1525
|Won vs Levi Rodrigues Jr., Aug 29, 2026
|25
|Luis Hernandez
|30
|1-0-0
|1524
|Won vs Sedriques Dumas, Sep 26, 2026
Current middleweight rankings
Dricus Du Plessis is number one with a DG rating of 1710, followed by Kamaru Usman and Brendan Allen. Nassourdine Imavov has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (5 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Dricus Du Plessis
|32
|10-1-0
|1710
|Won vs Kamaru Usman, Jul 18, 2026
|2
|Kamaru Usman
|39
|16-4-0
|1705
|Lost vs Dricus Du Plessis, Jul 18, 2026
|3
|Brendan Allen
|30
|16-4-0
|1693
|Won vs Christian Leroy Duncan, Oct 10, 2026
|4
|Sean Strickland
|35
|18-7-0
|1682
|Won vs Khamzat Chimaev, May 9, 2026
|5
|Khamzat Chimaev
|32
|9-1-0
|1681
|Lost vs Sean Strickland, May 9, 2026
|6
|Robert Whittaker
|35
|18-7-0
|1662
|Won vs Nikita Krylov, Jul 11, 2026
|7
|Nassourdine Imavov
|30
|9-2-0
|1656
|Won vs Caio Borralho, Sep 6, 2025
|8
|Gregory Rodrigues
|34
|11-3-0
|1645
|Won vs Anthony Hernandez, Aug 22, 2026
|9
|Caio Borralho
|33
|8-1-0
|1639
|Won vs Reinier de Ridder, Mar 7, 2026
|10
|Israel Adesanya
|37
|13-6-0
|1630
|Lost vs Joe Pyfer, Mar 28, 2026
|11
|Joe Pyfer
|30
|7-1-0
|1625
|Won vs Israel Adesanya, Mar 28, 2026
|12
|Vicente Luque
|34
|17-9-0
|1613
|Lost vs Tresean Gore, Aug 15, 2026
|13
|Paulo Costa
|35
|8-4-0
|1612
|Won vs Azamat Murzakanov, Apr 11, 2026
|14
|Reinier de Ridder
|36
|5-2-0
|1609
|Won vs Roman Dolidze, Aug 22, 2026
|15
|Bo Nickal
|30
|6-1-0
|1608
|Won vs Kyle Daukaus, Jun 14, 2026
|16
|Shara Magomedov
|32
|6-1-0
|1606
|Won vs Michel Pereira, Jun 27, 2026
|17
|Ikram Aliskerov
|33
|5-1-0
|1605
|Won vs Brunno Ferreira, Jun 27, 2026
|18
|Michael Page
|39
|5-1-0
|1604
|Won vs Nursulton Ruziboev, Sep 5, 2026
|19
|Anthony Hernandez
|33
|9-4-0
|1603
|Lost vs Gregory Rodrigues, Aug 22, 2026
|20
|Christian Leroy Duncan
|31
|8-3-0
|1602
|Lost vs Brendan Allen, Oct 10, 2026
|21
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|28
|10-6-0
|1592
|Won vs Brunno Ferreira, Sep 19, 2026
|22
|Yousri Belgaroui
|34
|3-0-0
|1584
|Won vs Djorden Santos, Sep 12, 2026
|23
|Ateba Gautier
|24
|5-1-0
|1583
|Lost vs Roman Kopylov, Oct 3, 2026
|24
|JunYong Park
|35
|9-4-0
|1580
|Lost vs Ikram Aliskerov, Oct 25, 2025
|25
|Baisangur Susurkaev
|25
|3-0-0
|1577
|Won vs Djorden Santos, May 9, 2026
Current welterweight rankings
Islam Makhachev is number one with a DG rating of 1816, followed by Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates. Islam Makhachev has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (17 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Islam Makhachev
|35
|18-1-0
|1816
|Won vs Ian Machado Garry, Aug 15, 2026
|2
|Leon Edwards
|35
|14-5-0
|1665
|Lost vs Carlos Prates, Nov 15, 2025
|3
|Carlos Prates
|33
|7-1-0
|1664
|Won vs Jack Della Maddalena, May 2, 2026
|4
|Michael Morales
|27
|7-0-0
|1662
|Won vs Sean Brady, Nov 15, 2025
|5
|Ian Machado Garry
|28
|10-2-0
|1660
|Lost vs Islam Makhachev, Aug 15, 2026
|6
|Sean Brady
|33
|9-2-0
|1658
|Won vs Joaquin Buckley, May 9, 2026
|7
|Belal Muhammad
|38
|15-6-0
|1652
|Lost vs Gabriel Bonfim, Jun 6, 2026
|8
|Jack Della Maddalena
|30
|8-2-0
|1650
|Lost vs Carlos Prates, May 2, 2026
|9
|Michael Chiesa
|38
|15-7-0
|1642
|Won vs Niko Price, Mar 28, 2026
|10
|Mike Malott
|35
|8-1-0
|1639
|Won vs Joaquin Buckley, Oct 17, 2026
|11
|Neil Magny
|39
|25-13-0
|1632
|Won vs Ramiz Brahimaj, Aug 15, 2026
|12
|Gabriel Bonfim
|29
|7-1-0
|1631
|Won vs Belal Muhammad, Jun 6, 2026
|13
|Rinat Fakhretdinov
|35
|6-0-1
|1624
|Won vs Andreas Gustafsson, Sep 6, 2025
|14
|Jacobe Smith
|30
|5-0-0
|1616
|Won vs Randy Brown, Oct 31, 2026
|15
|Jake Matthews
|32
|16-8-0
|1613
|Won vs Carlston Harris, May 30, 2026
|16
|Uros Medic
|33
|8-3-0
|1610
|Won vs Daniel Rodriguez, Aug 1, 2026
|17
|Daniil Donchenko
|25
|4-0-0
|1604
|Won vs Punahele Soriano, Sep 5, 2026
|18
|Jeremiah Wells
|40
|6-2-0
|1601
|Won vs Myktybek Orolbai, Aug 15, 2026
|19
|Daniel Rodriguez
|39
|10-5-0
|1594
|Lost vs Uros Medic, Aug 1, 2026
|20
|Joaquin Buckley
|32
|11-7-0
|1590
|Lost vs Mike Malott, Oct 17, 2026
|21
|Randy Brown
|36
|14-9-0
|1586
|Lost vs Jacobe Smith, Oct 31, 2026
|22
|Kevin Holland
|34
|16-12-0
|1586
|Won vs Randy Brown, Apr 11, 2026
|23
|Joel Alvarez
|33
|8-4-0
|1586
|Lost vs Chidi Njokuani, Aug 15, 2026
|24
|Gilbert Burns
|40
|15-10-0
|1584
|Lost vs Mike Malott, Apr 18, 2026
|25
|Jonathan Micallef
|27
|3-0-0
|1577
|Won vs Themba Gorimbo, May 2, 2026
Current lightweight rankings
Charles Oliveira is number one with a DG rating of 1723, followed by Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria. Arman Tsarukyan has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (6 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Charles Oliveira
|37
|25-11-0
|1723
|Won vs Max Holloway, Mar 7, 2026
|2
|Max Holloway
|34
|24-9-0
|1723
|Won vs Conor McGregor, Jul 11, 2026
|3
|Ilia Topuria
|29
|9-1-0
|1694
|Lost vs Justin Gaethje, Jun 14, 2026
|4
|Justin Gaethje
|38
|11-5-0
|1685
|Won vs Ilia Topuria, Jun 14, 2026
|5
|Arman Tsarukyan
|30
|11-2-0
|1684
|Won vs Mauricio Ruffy, Sep 19, 2026
|6
|Grant Dawson
|32
|13-2-1
|1674
|Won vs Nurullo Aliev, Oct 24, 2026
|7
|Paddy Pimblett
|31
|8-1-0
|1644
|Won vs Benoit Saint Denis, Jul 11, 2026
|8
|Quillan Salkilld
|26
|6-0-0
|1644
|Won vs Mateusz Gamrot, Aug 8, 2026
|9
|Conor McGregor
|38
|10-5-0
|1635
|Lost vs Max Holloway, Jul 11, 2026
|10
|Beneil Dariush
|37
|17-8-1
|1626
|Lost vs Quillan Salkilld, May 2, 2026
|11
|Benoit Saint Denis
|30
|9-4-0
|1618
|Lost vs Paddy Pimblett, Jul 11, 2026
|12
|Chris Padilla
|31
|5-0-1
|1610
|Won vs Nasrat Haqparast, Aug 22, 2026
|13
|Jim Miller
|43
|28-18-0
|1609
|Won vs Jared Gordon, May 9, 2026
|14
|Mateusz Gamrot
|35
|9-5-0
|1607
|Lost vs Quillan Salkilld, Aug 8, 2026
|15
|Renato Moicano
|37
|13-8-0
|1604
|Lost vs Tom Nolan, Oct 31, 2026
|16
|Tom Nolan
|26
|6-1-0
|1600
|Won vs Renato Moicano, Oct 31, 2026
|17
|Drakkar Klose
|38
|10-4-0
|1594
|Lost vs Tommy Gantt, Sep 12, 2026
|18
|King Green
|40
|17-13-1
|1592
|Lost vs Esteban Ribovics, Oct 3, 2026
|19
|Alexander Hernandez
|34
|11-8-0
|1586
|Won vs Rafael Dos Anjos, Oct 3, 2026
|20
|Esteban Ribovics
|30
|6-3-0
|1583
|Won vs King Green, Oct 3, 2026
|21
|MarQuel Mederos
|29
|4-0-1
|1583
|Won vs Mason Jones, Aug 22, 2026
|22
|Rafael Fiziev
|33
|8-5-0
|1582
|Won vs Manuel Torres, Jun 27, 2026
|23
|Nurullo Aliev
|25
|4-1-0
|1580
|Lost vs Grant Dawson, Oct 24, 2026
|24
|Chris Duncan
|33
|6-2-0
|1579
|Lost vs Renato Moicano, Apr 4, 2026
|25
|Diego Ferreira
|41
|11-7-0
|1578
|Won vs Billy Quarantillo, Aug 8, 2026
Current featherweight rankings
Alexander Volkanovski is number one with a DG rating of 1745, followed by Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev. Pat Sabatini has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (4 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|38
|16-3-0
|1745
|Won vs Movsar Evloev, Oct 24, 2026
|2
|Aljamain Sterling
|37
|18-5-0
|1723
|Won vs Youssef Zalal, Apr 25, 2026
|3
|Movsar Evloev
|32
|10-1-0
|1669
|Lost vs Alexander Volkanovski, Oct 24, 2026
|4
|Arnold Allen
|32
|12-3-0
|1654
|Won vs Melquizael Costa, May 16, 2026
|5
|Lerone Murphy
|35
|9-1-1
|1650
|Lost vs Movsar Evloev, Mar 21, 2026
|6
|Jean Silva
|29
|7-1-0
|1639
|Won vs Jose Delgado, Sep 12, 2026
|7
|Pat Sabatini
|36
|9-2-0
|1629
|Won vs William Gomis, May 9, 2026
|8
|Diego Lopes
|31
|7-3-0
|1624
|Won vs Steve Garcia, Jun 14, 2026
|9
|Joanderson Brito
|31
|8-3-0
|1614
|Won vs Giga Chikadze, Sep 19, 2026
|10
|Kevin Vallejos
|24
|4-0-0
|1610
|Won vs Josh Emmett, Mar 14, 2026
|11
|Mairon Santos
|26
|4-0-0
|1608
|Won vs Muhammad Naimov, Dec 6, 2025
|12
|Brian Ortega
|35
|8-5-0
|1606
|Lost vs Aljamain Sterling, Aug 23, 2025
|13
|Nathaniel Wood
|33
|11-4-0
|1602
|Lost vs Pavel Andrusca, Sep 5, 2026
|14
|Cub Swanson
|43
|16-10-0
|1599
|Won vs Nate Landwehr, Apr 11, 2026
|15
|Chepe Mariscal
|34
|5-1-0
|1595
|Lost vs Pat Sabatini, Nov 15, 2025
|16
|Sean Woodson
|34
|8-2-1
|1592
|Won vs Jack Jenkins, Aug 29, 2026
|17
|Steve Garcia
|34
|8-3-0
|1590
|Lost vs Diego Lopes, Jun 14, 2026
|18
|Youssef Zalal
|30
|8-4-1
|1585
|Lost vs Aljamain Sterling, Apr 25, 2026
|19
|Melquizael Costa
|30
|7-3-0
|1581
|Lost vs Arnold Allen, May 16, 2026
|20
|William Gomis
|29
|5-2-0
|1577
|Lost vs Pat Sabatini, May 9, 2026
|21
|Tommy McMillen
|28
|3-0-0
|1577
|Won vs Marwan Rahiki, Sep 12, 2026
|22
|Luke Riley
|27
|3-0-0
|1576
|Won vs Kai Kamaka III, Jul 11, 2026
|23
|Daniel Santos
|31
|5-2-0
|1567
|Won vs Bolaji Oki, Oct 24, 2026
|24
|Josh Emmett
|41
|10-7-0
|1564
|Lost vs Kevin Vallejos, Mar 14, 2026
|25
|Giga Chikadze
|38
|8-5-0
|1561
|Lost vs Joanderson Brito, Sep 19, 2026
Current bantamweight rankings
Petr Yan is number one with a DG rating of 1700, followed by Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong. Farid Basharat has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (7 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Petr Yan
|33
|13-4-0
|1700
|Won vs Merab Dvalishvili, Oct 24, 2026
|2
|Merab Dvalishvili
|35
|14-4-0
|1678
|Lost vs Petr Yan, Oct 24, 2026
|3
|Song Yadong
|28
|13-4-1
|1674
|Won vs Umar Nurmagomedov, Aug 29, 2026
|4
|Sean O'Malley
|32
|12-3-0
|1674
|Won vs Aiemann Zahabi, Jun 14, 2026
|5
|Mario Bautista
|33
|12-3-0
|1648
|Won vs Cory Sandhagen, Jul 11, 2026
|6
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|30
|8-2-0
|1637
|Lost vs Song Yadong, Aug 29, 2026
|7
|Farid Basharat
|29
|7-0-0
|1636
|Won vs John Garza, Jul 11, 2026
|8
|Cory Sandhagen
|34
|11-6-0
|1630
|Lost vs Mario Bautista, Jul 11, 2026
|9
|Bryce Mitchell
|32
|10-3-0
|1622
|Won vs Santiago Luna, Jun 6, 2026
|10
|Henry Cejudo
|39
|10-6-0
|1619
|Lost vs Payton Talbott, Dec 6, 2025
|11
|Montel Jackson
|34
|10-4-0
|1617
|Won vs Ricky Simon, Sep 26, 2026
|12
|Raul Rosas Jr.
|22
|7-1-0
|1613
|Won vs Raoni Barcelos, Sep 26, 2026
|13
|Marcus McGhee
|36
|6-1-0
|1608
|Won vs Anthony Romero, Oct 3, 2026
|14
|Raoni Barcelos
|39
|11-5-0
|1607
|Lost vs Raul Rosas Jr., Sep 26, 2026
|15
|Payton Talbott
|28
|6-1-0
|1607
|Won vs Deiveson Figueiredo, Oct 3, 2026
|16
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|38
|14-8-1
|1605
|Lost vs Payton Talbott, Oct 3, 2026
|17
|Vinicius Oliveira
|30
|5-1-0
|1603
|Won vs Andre Fili, Jun 20, 2026
|18
|David Martinez
|28
|4-0-0
|1602
|Won vs Dan Ige, Sep 12, 2026
|19
|Chris Gutierrez
|35
|10-4-1
|1601
|Lost vs Farid Basharat, Oct 4, 2025
|20
|Elijah Smith
|24
|4-0-0
|1599
|Won vs Davey Grant, Nov 7, 2026
|21
|Daniel Marcos
|33
|5-1-0
|1598
|Won vs Miles Johns, Nov 8, 2025
|22
|Marlon Vera
|33
|16-11-0
|1595
|Won vs Charles Jourdain, Sep 19, 2026
|23
|Aiemann Zahabi
|38
|8-3-0
|1590
|Lost vs Sean O'Malley, Jun 14, 2026
|24
|Adrian Yanez
|32
|7-3-1
|1589
|Won vs Cody Garbrandt, Jul 11, 2026
|25
|Rob Font
|39
|12-9-0
|1578
|Lost vs Raul Rosas Jr., Mar 7, 2026
Current flyweight rankings
Joshua Van is number one with a DG rating of 1679, followed by Alexandre Pantoja and Asu Almabayev. Joshua Van has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (8 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Joshua Van
|25
|11-1-0
|1679
|Won vs Alexandre Pantoja, Sep 19, 2026
|2
|Alexandre Pantoja
|36
|14-5-0
|1646
|Lost vs Joshua Van, Sep 19, 2026
|3
|Asu Almabayev
|32
|7-1-0
|1619
|Won vs Charles Johnson, Jun 27, 2026
|4
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|36
|9-2-0
|1617
|Lost vs Manel Kape, Jun 20, 2026
|5
|Tatsuro Taira
|26
|8-2-0
|1617
|Lost vs Joshua Van, May 9, 2026
|6
|Manel Kape
|33
|8-3-0
|1614
|Won vs Kyoji Horiguchi, Jun 20, 2026
|7
|Brandon Moreno
|32
|12-7-2
|1611
|Won vs Joseph Morales, Sep 12, 2026
|8
|Andre Lima
|27
|5-1-0
|1582
|Won vs Namsrai Batbayar, Aug 29, 2026
|9
|Amir Albazi
|33
|5-2-0
|1579
|Lost vs Kyoji Horiguchi, Feb 7, 2026
|10
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|35
|6-2-0
|1574
|Lost vs Kyoji Horiguchi, Nov 22, 2025
|11
|Brandon Royval
|34
|8-5-0
|1569
|Won vs Lone'er Kavanagh, Jul 11, 2026
|12
|Imanol Rodriguez
|26
|2-0-0
|1555
|Won vs Alden Coria, Oct 3, 2026
|13
|Sumudaerji
|30
|7-4-0
|1553
|Won vs Alex Perez, Aug 29, 2026
|14
|Allan Nascimento
|35
|4-2-0
|1551
|Lost vs Mitch Raposo, Jun 20, 2026
|15
|Lone'er Kavanagh
|27
|4-2-0
|1550
|Won vs Ramazan Temirov, Oct 24, 2026
|16
|Rei Tsuruya
|24
|3-1-0
|1549
|Won vs Kevin Borjas, Aug 29, 2026
|17
|Ramazan Temirov
|29
|3-1-0
|1548
|Lost vs Lone'er Kavanagh, Oct 24, 2026
|18
|Charles Johnson
|35
|9-7-0
|1543
|Won vs Eduardo Chapolin, Aug 15, 2026
|19
|Alessandro Costa
|30
|5-3-0
|1542
|Won vs Cody Durden, Jul 11, 2026
|20
|Rafael Estevam
|30
|3-1-0
|1539
|Lost vs Ethyn Ewing, Apr 4, 2026
|21
|Alex Perez
|34
|8-7-0
|1536
|Lost vs Sumudaerji, Aug 29, 2026
|22
|Steve Erceg
|31
|5-4-0
|1532
|Lost vs Ramazan Temirov, Jul 25, 2026
|23
|Alden Coria
|28
|3-1-0
|1532
|Lost vs Imanol Rodriguez, Oct 3, 2026
|24
|HyunSung Park
|31
|3-2-0
|1530
|Lost vs Bruno Silva, Oct 18, 2025
|25
|Tim Elliott
|39
|11-12-0
|1529
|Won vs Edgar Chairez, Sep 12, 2026
Current women's pound-for-pound rankings
Valentina Shevchenko is number one with a DG rating of 1719, followed by Tatiana Suarez and Natalia Silva. Natalia Silva has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (9 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Division
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women's Flyweight
|38
|15-3-1
|1719
|Won vs Zhang Weili, Nov 15, 2025
|2
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women's Strawweight
|35
|10-1-0
|1673
|Won vs Virna Jandiroba, Nov 7, 2026
|3
|Natalia Silva
|Women's Flyweight
|29
|9-0-0
|1669
|Won vs Wang Cong, Oct 3, 2026
|4
|Zhang Weili
|Women's Strawweight
|37
|10-3-0
|1667
|Lost vs Valentina Shevchenko, Nov 15, 2025
|5
|Erin Blanchfield
|Women's Flyweight
|27
|8-2-0
|1634
|Lost vs Jasmine Jasudavicius, Oct 17, 2026
|6
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women's Strawweight
|33
|12-5-0
|1628
|Won vs Gillian Robertson, Aug 15, 2026
|7
|Jasmine Jasudavicius
|Women's Flyweight
|37
|10-3-0
|1627
|Won vs Erin Blanchfield, Oct 17, 2026
|8
|Manon Fiorot
|Women's Flyweight
|36
|8-2-0
|1626
|Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Sep 12, 2026
|9
|Rose Namajunas
|Women's Flyweight
|34
|12-7-0
|1620
|Lost vs Natalia Silva, Jan 24, 2026
|10
|Maycee Barber
|Women's Flyweight
|28
|10-3-0
|1619
|Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Mar 28, 2026
|11
|Alexa Grasso
|Women's Flyweight
|33
|10-5-1
|1613
|Won vs Manon Fiorot, Sep 12, 2026
|12
|Luana Santos
|Women's Bantamweight
|26
|7-1-0
|1608
|Won vs Yana Santos, Oct 31, 2026
|13
|Ailin Perez
|Women's Bantamweight
|32
|7-1-0
|1607
|Won vs Norma Dumont, Sep 26, 2026
|14
|Gillian Robertson
|Women's Strawweight
|31
|14-7-0
|1602
|Lost vs Mackenzie Dern, Aug 15, 2026
|15
|Casey O'Neill
|Women's Flyweight
|29
|7-2-0
|1599
|Won vs Eduarda Moura, Sep 19, 2026
|16
|Alexia Thainara
|Women's Strawweight
|30
|4-0-0
|1598
|Won vs Amanda Lemos, Aug 8, 2026
|17
|Denise Gomes
|Women's Strawweight
|26
|7-2-0
|1594
|Won vs Yan Xiaonan, Aug 29, 2026
|18
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women's Bantamweight
|35
|10-5-0
|1593
|Won vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti, May 16, 2026
|19
|Katlyn Cerminara
|Women's Flyweight
|37
|12-6-0
|1593
|Won vs Mackenzie Stiller, Oct 17, 2026
|20
|Norma Dumont
|Women's Bantamweight
|36
|9-4-0
|1592
|Lost vs Ailin Perez, Sep 26, 2026
|21
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women's Strawweight
|38
|9-5-0
|1586
|Lost vs Tatiana Suarez, Nov 7, 2026
|22
|Jacqueline Cavalcanti
|Women's Bantamweight
|29
|5-1-0
|1585
|Lost vs Ketlen Vieira, May 16, 2026
|23
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women's Bantamweight
|31
|9-4-0
|1584
|Won vs Norma Dumont, Apr 25, 2026
|24
|Iasmin Lucindo
|Women's Strawweight
|24
|6-2-0
|1580
|Won vs Nicolle Caliari, Oct 24, 2026
|25
|Karine Silva
|Women's Flyweight
|32
|6-3-0
|1579
|Won vs Gabriella Fernandes, Nov 7, 2026
Current women's bantamweight rankings
Luana Santos is number one with a DG rating of 1608, followed by Ailin Perez and Ketlen Vieira. Ailin Perez has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (7 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Luana Santos
|26
|7-1-0
|1608
|Won vs Yana Santos, Oct 31, 2026
|2
|Ailin Perez
|32
|7-1-0
|1607
|Won vs Norma Dumont, Sep 26, 2026
|3
|Ketlen Vieira
|35
|10-5-0
|1593
|Won vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti, May 16, 2026
|4
|Norma Dumont
|36
|9-4-0
|1592
|Lost vs Ailin Perez, Sep 26, 2026
|5
|Jacqueline Cavalcanti
|29
|5-1-0
|1585
|Lost vs Ketlen Vieira, May 16, 2026
|6
|Joselyne Edwards
|31
|9-4-0
|1584
|Won vs Norma Dumont, Apr 25, 2026
|7
|Bia Mesquita
|35
|3-0-0
|1577
|Won vs Melissa Mullins, Jun 20, 2026
|8
|Karol Rosa
|31
|8-5-0
|1554
|Lost vs Luana Santos, Jun 20, 2026
|9
|Michelle Montague
|32
|2-0-0
|1549
|Won vs Mayra Bueno Silva, Apr 25, 2026
|10
|Nina Milosevic
|30
|2-0-0
|1543
|Won vs Priscila Cachoeira, Nov 7, 2026
|11
|Macy Chiasson
|35
|8-6-0
|1537
|Lost vs Ailin Perez, Feb 28, 2026
|12
|Nora Cornolle
|36
|4-3-0
|1535
|Won vs Klaudia Sygula, Sep 5, 2026
|13
|Alice Pereira
|20
|2-1-0
|1529
|Won vs Daria Zhelezniakova, Oct 10, 2026
|14
|Yana Santos
|37
|7-6-0
|1528
|Lost vs Luana Santos, Oct 31, 2026
|15
|Chelsea Chandler
|35
|4-3-0
|1522
|Won vs Melissa Croden, Oct 17, 2026
|16
|Melissa Croden
|35
|2-2-0
|1503
|Lost vs Chelsea Chandler, Oct 17, 2026
|17
|Klaudia Sygula
|27
|2-2-0
|1497
|Lost vs Nora Cornolle, Sep 5, 2026
|18
|Montse Rendon
|37
|2-2-0
|1496
|Lost vs Bia Mesquita, Mar 14, 2026
|19
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|35
|5-7-1
|1488
|Lost vs Michelle Montague, Apr 25, 2026
|20
|Melissa Mullins
|35
|2-3-0
|1485
|Lost vs Bia Mesquita, Jun 20, 2026
|21
|Daria Zhelezniakova
|30
|2-3-0
|1482
|Lost vs Alice Pereira, Oct 10, 2026
|22
|Tainara Lisboa
|35
|2-3-0
|1473
|Lost vs Lucia Szabova, Oct 31, 2026
|23
|Irina Alekseeva
|36
|1-3-0
|1452
|Lost vs Bia Mesquita, Oct 11, 2025
|24
|Priscila Cachoeira
|38
|5-10-0
|1427
|Lost vs Nina Milosevic, Nov 7, 2026
|25
|Hailey Cowan
|34
|0-4-0
|1405
|Lost vs Nina Milosevic, Aug 1, 2026
Current women's flyweight rankings
Valentina Shevchenko is number one with a DG rating of 1719, followed by Natalia Silva and Erin Blanchfield. Natalia Silva has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (9 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko
|38
|15-3-1
|1719
|Won vs Zhang Weili, Nov 15, 2025
|2
|Natalia Silva
|29
|9-0-0
|1669
|Won vs Wang Cong, Oct 3, 2026
|3
|Erin Blanchfield
|27
|8-2-0
|1634
|Lost vs Jasmine Jasudavicius, Oct 17, 2026
|4
|Jasmine Jasudavicius
|37
|10-3-0
|1627
|Won vs Erin Blanchfield, Oct 17, 2026
|5
|Manon Fiorot
|36
|8-2-0
|1626
|Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Sep 12, 2026
|6
|Rose Namajunas
|34
|12-7-0
|1620
|Lost vs Natalia Silva, Jan 24, 2026
|7
|Maycee Barber
|28
|10-3-0
|1619
|Lost vs Alexa Grasso, Mar 28, 2026
|8
|Alexa Grasso
|33
|10-5-1
|1613
|Won vs Manon Fiorot, Sep 12, 2026
|9
|Casey O'Neill
|29
|7-2-0
|1599
|Won vs Eduarda Moura, Sep 19, 2026
|10
|Katlyn Cerminara
|37
|12-6-0
|1593
|Won vs Mackenzie Stiller, Oct 17, 2026
|11
|Karine Silva
|32
|6-3-0
|1579
|Won vs Gabriella Fernandes, Nov 7, 2026
|12
|Tracy Cortez
|32
|6-3-0
|1568
|Lost vs Wang Cong, Jul 11, 2026
|13
|Carli Judice
|27
|4-1-0
|1567
|Won vs Jeisla Chaves, Aug 22, 2026
|14
|Wang Cong
|34
|5-2-0
|1559
|Lost vs Natalia Silva, Oct 3, 2026
|15
|Jessica Andrade
|35
|17-13-0
|1557
|Lost vs Loopy Godinez, Aug 16, 2025
|16
|JJ Aldrich
|34
|11-7-0
|1551
|Lost vs Regina Tarin, Sep 12, 2026
|17
|Regina Tarin
|–
|2-0-0
|1551
|Won vs JJ Aldrich, Sep 12, 2026
|18
|Dione Barbosa
|34
|4-2-0
|1538
|Won vs Anna Melisano, Jul 18, 2026
|19
|Luana Carolina
|33
|6-4-0
|1527
|Lost vs Michelle Montague, Sep 27, 2025
|20
|Lucia Szabova
|28
|1-0-0
|1527
|Won vs Tainara Lisboa, Oct 31, 2026
|21
|Jamey-Lyn Horth
|36
|4-3-0
|1519
|Lost vs JJ Aldrich, Apr 18, 2026
|22
|Eduarda Moura
|32
|3-3-0
|1517
|Lost vs Casey O'Neill, Sep 19, 2026
|23
|Veronica Hardy
|31
|5-5-0
|1503
|Won vs Brogan Walker, Oct 4, 2025
|24
|Melissa Gatto
|30
|3-3-1
|1503
|Draw vs Ernesta Kareckaite, Oct 10, 2026
|25
|Jeisla Chaves
|29
|1-1-0
|1497
|Lost vs Carli Judice, Aug 22, 2026
Current women's strawweight rankings
Tatiana Suarez is number one with a DG rating of 1673, followed by Zhang Weili and Mackenzie Dern. Denise Gomes has the longest current win streak in the top 25 (5 straight).
|Rank
|Fighter
|Age
|UFC record
|DG rating
|Last fight
|1
|Tatiana Suarez
|35
|10-1-0
|1673
|Won vs Virna Jandiroba, Nov 7, 2026
|2
|Zhang Weili
|37
|10-3-0
|1667
|Lost vs Valentina Shevchenko, Nov 15, 2025
|3
|Mackenzie Dern
|33
|12-5-0
|1628
|Won vs Gillian Robertson, Aug 15, 2026
|4
|Gillian Robertson
|31
|14-7-0
|1602
|Lost vs Mackenzie Dern, Aug 15, 2026
|5
|Alexia Thainara
|30
|4-0-0
|1598
|Won vs Amanda Lemos, Aug 8, 2026
|6
|Denise Gomes
|26
|7-2-0
|1594
|Won vs Yan Xiaonan, Aug 29, 2026
|7
|Virna Jandiroba
|38
|9-5-0
|1586
|Lost vs Tatiana Suarez, Nov 7, 2026
|8
|Iasmin Lucindo
|24
|6-2-0
|1580
|Won vs Nicolle Caliari, Oct 24, 2026
|9
|Jaqueline Amorim
|31
|5-2-0
|1577
|Won vs Loma Lookboonmee, May 30, 2026
|10
|Fatima Kline
|26
|4-1-0
|1574
|Won vs Tabatha Ricci, Jul 18, 2026
|11
|Yan Xiaonan
|37
|9-5-0
|1570
|Lost vs Denise Gomes, Aug 29, 2026
|12
|Loopy Godinez
|33
|10-6-0
|1568
|Won vs Ketlen Souza, Oct 10, 2026
|13
|Piera Rodriguez
|34
|6-2-0
|1559
|Won vs Talita Alencar, Oct 31, 2026
|14
|Tecia Pennington
|37
|11-8-0
|1552
|Lost vs Denise Gomes, Nov 8, 2025
|15
|Amanda Lemos
|39
|9-7-0
|1551
|Lost vs Alexia Thainara, Aug 8, 2026
|16
|Stephanie Luciano
|26
|3-1-0
|1551
|Won vs Marina Spasic, Aug 1, 2026
|17
|Talita Alencar
|36
|4-2-0
|1549
|Lost vs Piera Rodriguez, Oct 31, 2026
|18
|Mizuki
|32
|3-1-0
|1548
|Won vs Jaqueline Amorim, Oct 25, 2025
|19
|Tabatha Ricci
|31
|7-5-0
|1548
|Lost vs Fatima Kline, Jul 18, 2026
|20
|Shanelle Dyer
|25
|2-0-0
|1548
|Won vs Elise Reed, Aug 22, 2026
|21
|Loma Lookboonmee
|30
|7-4-0
|1540
|Lost vs Jaqueline Amorim, May 30, 2026
|22
|Yazmin Jauregui
|27
|4-2-0
|1534
|Won vs Vanessa Demopoulos, Sep 26, 2026
|23
|Delphine Benouaich
|31
|1-0-0
|1528
|Won vs Sofia Montenegro, Sep 5, 2026
|24
|Tina Black
|–
|1-0-0
|1528
|Won vs Melissa Amaya, Sep 26, 2026
|25
|Carol Foro
|29
|1-0-0
|1524
|Won vs Gigi Canuto, Aug 8, 2026
How the rankings work
The DG rating is calculated from every UFC fight since 1993. Every fighter starts at 1500. Beating someone rated higher earns more points, and losing to someone rated lower costs more.
- Finishes (KO, TKO or submission) count 15% more than decisions.
- Title fights count 25% more.
- Ratings for newer fighters move faster over their first four UFC bouts.
- A fighter’s division is where they fought most often in their last three bouts.
- Only fighters with a UFC bout in the last 450 days are ranked.
- Pound-for-pound lists compare ratings across every division.
- All-time score: we replay every UFC fight in order and award points for each day a fighter spent in the top 10 of a division, weighted heavily toward the top spots. Long reigns near number one score highest.
- All-time absolute and women’s lists use the overall men’s and women’s top 10 at each point in history.
Fight data: UFCStats.com, via the open scrape_ufc_stats dataset. Records shown are UFC records only.
Why does this list differ from the UFC’s official rankings?
The UFC’s rankings are voted on by media members. The DG rating is calculated purely from fight results, so it can’t be swayed by hype or name value.
Why is a legend ranked lower than I’d expect?
The all-time score rewards years spent at or near the top of the UFC. Fighters with short UFC runs, or who built their careers in Pride, Strikeforce or elsewhere, earn credit only for their UFC time.
Why is a fighter missing?
They either haven’t fought in the UFC in the last 450 days, or most of their recent fights were in another division.
When are the rankings updated?
Every week, after the weekend’s UFC events.