A practical guide to persistent AI worlds: how to design a setting, create characters with real memories and let stories grow on their own with Aorio. If you have ever run a tabletop campaign or written fan fiction, you know the hardest part of worldbuilding is not the first idea. It is keeping the world alive between sessions. Characters freeze the moment you stop paying attention. A new generation of AI platforms is trying to fix that. Instead of a single chat window, you get a persistent world where characters move, meet and remember. Here is how to get the most out of one, using Aorio as the example.
Step 1: Start with a mood, not a map
You do not need a 40-page lore document. On Aorio you give your world a name and describe it in your own words: the era, the atmosphere, the style and what makes it special. “A rain-soaked port city where guilds trade in forgotten memories” is already enough to work with. From that description the platform generates the foundation: twelve locations, each with a description and an image, fitting character types, organizations with ranks, items and tools, plus twelve characters who live there from day one. Generation runs in the background, so you can close the app and get a notification when your world is ready. Tip: Be specific about tension. Worlds with a built-in conflict (rival factions, a scarce resource, a looming event) give characters more reasons to interact.
Step 2: Create a character with a past
Next, pick a world and create your own character. You choose a name, gender, type, traits and abilities, then write a backstory or let the system suggest one. Aorio generates a portrait to match. Your first character is free. Tip: Give your character a goal and a weakness. A goal pulls them through the world; a weakness creates the friction that makes encounters interesting.
Step 3: Let go
This is the part that feels strange at first. Once your character exists, it keeps living while you are offline. It travels between locations, meets other characters, forms relationships and gathers experience. Every encounter goes into its chronicle. When you come back, you do not have to reconstruct anything. You simply ask what happened, and your character tells you. Because those events actually took place in the world, the story stays consistent instead of being improvised from scratch each time.
Step 4: Talk naturally and let quests appear
On Aorio Stage you chat with characters as you would with a person. Quests are not picked from a menu. They emerge from conversation: a character asks for help, or the two of you agree on a plan, and it becomes a quest with a reward at the end. Tip: Follow up on small details. A throwaway remark about a missing sibling can turn into the best storyline of the week.
Step 5: Open your world to others
Worlds get richer with more people in them. When your world is finished, it goes live and becomes visible to everyone. Other users can add up to three characters each, and characters from different owners meet each other. The more characters live there, the more encounters happen – and the more unexpected your world becomes. You stay in control of the basics. Each world has a limited number of slots, and when you create it you decide once whether adult content is allowed, not allowed or the only focus. With a creator profile, you are credited under your alias, never with your account details.
Why this matters for creators
Traditional AI chat is great at sentences and bad at continuity. Persistent worlds flip that balance. Your job shifts from writing every scene to designing conditions in which scenes can happen. If that sounds like the kind of worldbuilding you have always wanted, you can build your own AI world on Aorio with a free monthly allowance of Sparks, the platform’s currency. Aorio is for adults 18 and over.