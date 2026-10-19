Seven dollars clears the minimum withdrawal for several DraftKings payment methods, including PayPal, according to an October 2026 US casino comparison. The same amount falls short of BetMGM’s listed $10 minimum. Neither figure would look impressive on a welcome-offer banner. On the cashier page, though, the difference is immediate.
What a Bigger Bonus Leaves Out
A hypothetical $100 bonus carrying 30x wagering on bonus funds requires $3,000 in qualifying bets. This is turnover, not a charge for withdrawing money, and it doesn’t mean anything will be left after those bets. Some offers calculate wagering against the deposit and bonus together. Others restrict the games that count or put a ceiling on bonus-derived winnings. If a game contributes only 10% towards the wagering requirement, a $10 bet counts as just $1 of qualifying turnover. The eligible-games list is part of the calculation.
Withdrawal rules tend to sit elsewhere. Casino Guru’s October 2026 US payout guide lets readers compare the best offers using withdrawal minimums, payment options and reported processing times. The casino-review website also publishes player complaints and safety assessments, which is why its listings are relevant beyond the promotional amounts.
The $1 and $10 minimums come from that guide’s method listings, not a live test conducted for this article. They may change, and don’t cover every withdrawal option. BetMGM’s listing also describes 18 payment methods and round-the-clock live chat, with an average reply of two minutes across four tests. For somebody querying a held withdrawal, getting an answer might matter more than the lowest possible minimum. Someone withdrawing a larger amount has a different question again: is there a ceiling on a single request?
What the Complaint Record Actually Says
“Most payout complaints stem from unclear processing times and poor communication,” writes Kristina Stark, Casino Guru’s Complaint Resolution Center Team Lead. It’s a judgement drawn from the complaints she handles, rather than a measure of how frequently withdrawals go wrong.
One case described in the guide involved a $1,000 Fortune Wins withdrawal held up by verification. It was eventually marked resolved after the player confirmed the issue had been dealt with. The resolution is recorded, but so is the reason the payment was delayed. A single tally of complaints wouldn’t reveal either detail. Dates matter as well: a case resolved after repeated requests tells a different story from one cleared promptly once the required documents arrive. Casino Guru’s Safety Index considers terms and complaint histories, while method-specific delivery estimates are assessed separately.
A review-site complaint isn’t the only option when a withdrawal dispute remains unresolved. In New Jersey, the Casino Control Commission’s guidance identifies the Division of Gaming Enforcement as the authority responsible for disputes involving licensed internet casinos. Players there have an official channel for pursuing complaints beyond an operator’s customer support team. That route is specific to licensed internet gaming in New Jersey, not every site included in a national casino directory.
A transaction history can show ‘processed’ when the casino has finished an internal review, rather than when the money reaches the bank. The separate functions of payment gateways and player-account systems help explain why. Verification, account balances and payment instructions are handled through different processes, none of which is necessarily obvious from the status displayed to the player.
The Payment Method Changes the Date
For DraftKings, Casino Guru’s guide reports verified Trustly withdrawals arriving in under 24 hours, while bank transfers can take up to five business days and mailed cheques three to fourteen days. It also lists Cash at Cage at up to one hour after approval, where available. The minimum for bank-wire withdrawals is $20,000, so the advertised $1 minimum applies to several digital methods rather than every option. These are published estimates, not guaranteed delivery times.
A same-day approval can therefore sit alongside a transfer that reaches the bank later in the week. Nor does a low minimum establish the fees, maximums or verification requirements for that method. The details sit in the payment terms, usually several clicks beyond the headline offer.
Michigan Isn’t the Whole US Market
Michigan had 15 authorized iGaming operators in August 2026. The Michigan Gaming Control Board recorded $303 million in iGaming gross receipts that month, with adjusted receipts up 17.6% on August 2025. Those figures describe one regulated market. They aren’t a record of payout speeds or customer satisfaction, and a national comparison page reaches beyond Michigan’s licensed operators.
A US comparison page can also include sweepstakes platforms, where promotional currencies are subject to prize-redemption conditions rather than the rules governing a licensed real-money casino balance. Coins eligible for prizes have their own minimums and identity checks; a promotional coin balance isn’t interchangeable with cash in a licensed account. Availability changes by location, as can the payment methods and verification procedures.
In a licensed casino’s cashier menu, bank transfer may have a different minimum from PayPal, with separate dates for processing and delivery. Those figures sit in the payment terms, usually well away from the welcome-offer artwork.