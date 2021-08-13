Things to Know about Abacus CBD Hemp

As demand for CBD grows unstoppably, hemp-based brands and breeders must find ways to meet market demands. To get CBD-rich plants, they cross different strains to get the one with the best features. You can find more information on different cannabis strains in this source.

It’s easy to say that Sativa serves to lift the mood and Indica to relax. But the matter is not so simple. Their combination results in numerous hybrid breeds, which are purposely bred. Different plants can create similar effects. It all depends on the chemical composition, and the way plants are grown.

Abacus strain is currently one of the most popular hemp hybrids. Although both Indica and Sativa have influence here, these plants are still the dominant Indica. That’s why these buds are a great choice when you want to relax and take all that stress off your back.

CBD-Rich Strain

Abacus can be bred both indoor and outdoor. It has high levels of CBD, a potent anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer compound found in plants such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, etc. But hemp is its primary source. This plant abounds in cannabinoids of all kinds (THC is also one of them).

This strain is mainly grown for medicinal purposes. A high-CBD profile with barely any THC is excellent for people who care about being stoned or high. You won’t feel any of these with Abacus. In general, these buds are known for their mild, soothing effect, which is why even first-time CBD users can use them.

Unique Flavor

As for the aroma, many agree that Abacus has a unique flavor profile. It’s both a complex and subtle combination of earthy and citrus notes. Undertones are pepper and pine, but once they all blend, you can feel that characteristic diesel scent.

Due to the variety of terpenes in these plants, most users consider Abacus one of the tastiest strains. When buying these buds, look for those that are grown indoors. This way, you can be sure that the cultivation has been controlled. Also, indoor cultivation provides an intense aroma, while outdoor or greenhouse plants may have a milder taste and less potential.

Great Strain for Anxiety and Depression Sufferers

The Indica strain of Abacus is great for those who suffer from chronic mild to moderate forms of depression and anxiety. It’s very low in THC (less than one percent). Also, Indica dominance in this hemp strain produces a calming effect, making it altogether a great stress reducer.

Hemp can be used as a treatment for those with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia. It also can be used in patients with short-term memory loss and learning problems. Keep in mind that Abacus CBD hemp can also help to control mood swings and can be very useful for treating depression.

Most mental issues are linked to external factors and stress. Still, often the trigger can be low serotonin levels. The positive effect of CBD is reflected in the activation of serotonin receptors right after taking Abacus or any other CBD-rich hemp strain. After consumption, one can feel the relaxation of the body and mind, while the mood will improve.

Strain For Chronic Pain

Due to the high proportion of CBD in Abacus buds, the endocannabinoid system in the body reacts soon after just a few hints. It means that relief and relaxation come very quickly. That’s very important for people suffering from chronic pain.

Arthritis, spine issues, sports injury, and distress after the surgery are just some of the conditions in which regular intake of CBD can be of great help. Also, patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, cancer, and many other serious diseases can benefit from the Indica strain of Abacus. Since stress triggers many diseases, Abacus strain can be good prevention against these and many other conditions.

Glaucoma Pain Relief

Glaucoma is one of the first diseases for which cannabis was used to treat. It’s a condition where the optic nerve that connects the eye to the brain suffers from high pressure. It can cause significant vision loss and even blindness if not treated in time. Meanwhile, the patients suffer from chronic headaches, nausea, and fatigue.

CBD needs to be used along with traditional glaucoma treatments. The goal of all remedies is to reduce nerve pressure, and CBD should boost circulation and provide additional relief. Abacus strain is most often recommended in patients with late-stage glaucoma when the primary goal is to alleviate the discomfort.

How to Use Abacus CBD Hemp

The most popular form of using all kinds of hemp buds is burning them in a pipe, vaporizer, vape pen, etc. Smoking and inhaling Abacus hemp have many good sides. One of the most important is fast action. Also, this strain doesn’t leave that savory aftertaste.

You can use this hemp to make your own CBD oil, edibles, or even topicals. Just keep in mind that you have to either buy Abacus isolate or do decarboxylation of raw flowers. These are the ways to infuse CBD into everything you make.

More information about the importance of hemp decarboxylation find at https://www.cbdschool.com/what-is-decarboxylated-cbd/

This great supplement is a great way to treat your stress and to keep your mind and body healthy. Abacus hemp is not cheap, so if you want some budget-friendly strain, opt for something else. But if you become a fan of these buds, you know why they’re worthy of the price.