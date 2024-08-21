Top 10 Largest Stadiums in the World 2024

Stadiums are architectural and cultural landmarks, symbolizing the passion for sports and the grandeur of human achievement. These massive structures are more than just venues; they are icons where history is made, whether in sports, concerts, or other significant events. As of 2024, here are the top 10 largest stadiums in the world, each a testament to the global love for large-scale events.
1. Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, Pyongyang, North Korea
The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium remains the largest stadium in the world by capacity. Located in Pyongyang, North Korea, this stadium is an architectural wonder, primarily used for soccer matches, athletics events, and the Arirang Festival, a massive gymnastics and artistic performance. Its unique design, resembling a magnolia flower, makes it stand out among other stadiums.
- Capacity: 114,000
- Opened: May 1, 1989
- Primary Use: Soccer, athletics, and mass games
- Notable Event: Arirang Mass Games, a large-scale gymnastics and artistic festival
- Architectural Feature: Flower-like design with 16 arches
2. Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, USA
Michigan Stadium, affectionately known as “The Big House,” is the largest stadium in the United States and the second-largest in the world. Located on the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor, it is primarily used for American football. The stadium is famous for its electrifying atmosphere, especially during the annual rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State.
- Capacity: 107,601
- Opened: 1927
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: University of Michigan vs. Ohio State football game, annual Michigan Wolverines games
- Architectural Feature: Bowl shape with a seating expansion
3. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
The Melbourne Cricket Ground, commonly known as the MCG, is the largest stadium in Australia and the third-largest in the world. It is a historic venue for cricket, Australian Rules football, and other sports, hosting the annual AFL Grand Final and Boxing Day Test match. The MCG has also been the site of significant events, including the 1956 Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games.
- Capacity: 100,024
- Opened: 1853
- Primary Use: Cricket and Australian Rules football
- Notable Events: AFL Grand Final, Boxing Day Test, 1956 Summer Olympics, 2006 Commonwealth Games
- Architectural Feature: Iconic light towers and modernized stands
4. Beaver Stadium, University Park, USA
Beaver Stadium, located on the campus of Pennsylvania State University, is one of the largest stadiums in the world and a mecca for college football fans. The stadium is known for its passionate “White Out” games, where the entire stadium is filled with fans wearing white, creating an intimidating environment for opposing teams.
- Capacity: 106,572
- Opened: 1960
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: Penn State “White Out” games, annual Nittany Lions football games
- Architectural Feature: Expansive seating with upper deck sections
5. Ohio Stadium, Columbus, USA
Ohio Stadium, known as “The Horseshoe” due to its distinctive shape, is home to the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. This historic stadium has a rich tradition in college football and is famous for its atmosphere, especially during games against the University of Michigan. The stadium’s design and capacity make it one of the most iconic venues in the sport.
- Capacity: 102,780
- Opened: 1922
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, annual Buckeyes games
- Architectural Feature: Horseshoe-shaped design with enclosed south stands
6. Kyle Field, College Station, USA
Kyle Field, located on the campus of Texas A&M University, is another massive stadium primarily used for college football. Known for its raucous crowd, particularly the “12th Man” tradition, where fans stand throughout the game to show their support, Kyle Field is one of the most intimidating venues in college football.
- Capacity: 102,733
- Opened: 1927
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: Texas A&M football games, 12th Man tradition events
- Architectural Feature: Steep stands and modern renovations
7 . Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, USA
Tiger Stadium, often called “Death Valley,” is the home of the LSU Tigers football team. Known for its electrifying atmosphere, especially during night games, Tiger Stadium is one of the most feared venues in college football. The stadium’s large capacity and passionate fanbase make it a formidable place for visiting teams.
- Capacity: 102,321
- Opened: 1924
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: LSU football night games, SEC championship games
- Architectural Feature: Enclosed bowl design with steep stands
8. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, USA
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is located at the University of Texas at Austin and is one of the largest stadiums in the world. This stadium is known for its passionate fans and rich history in college football. It has undergone several renovations to expand its capacity and improve its facilities, making it one of the most modern stadiums in the United States.
- Capacity: 100,119
- Opened: 1924
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: Texas Longhorns football games, “Red River Showdown” against Oklahoma
- Architectural Feature: Historic facade with modernized interior
9. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, USA
Bryant-Denny Stadium is located on the campus of the University of Alabama and is home to the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. The stadium is named after legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and former university president George Denny. Known for its intimidating atmosphere, especially during SEC games, Bryant-Denny Stadium is a fortress for Alabama football.
- Capacity: 100,077
- Opened: 1929
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: Alabama Crimson Tide SEC games, Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn
- Architectural Feature: Expansive seating with video boards
10. Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, USA
Neyland Stadium, located on the campus of the University of Tennessee, rounds out the list of the largest stadiums in the world. Named after General Robert Neyland, a former football coach at the university, the stadium is known for its massive size and the famous “Checker Neyland” game, where fans coordinate to create a checkerboard pattern in the stands.
- Capacity: 101,915
- Opened: 1921
- Primary Use: American football
- Notable Events: Tennessee Volunteers “Checker Neyland” game, annual SEC games
- Architectural Feature: Expansive seating with a scenic riverside location