If you’ve been active in online spaces over the past ten years, chances are you’re extremely familiar with Facebook, the popular social networking platform. It took the world by storm after it gained popularity. Once more and more people found out about it, they soon found themselves connecting with old friends all over the world. As the years went by, more and more people found themselves using Facebook to promote themselves and their businesses, and it started to be used as a marketing tool as well.

In addition to social networking and business promotion, Facebook also allows users worldwide to consume content that influencers and content creators share every day. However, since not everyone has access to Wi-Fi or high-speed internet, many need to download videos to watch them later on.

If you’ve been wondering what the best video downloading software is for Facebook videos, then look no further.

Here’s a list of the top 7 Facebook video downloader software:

1. Rapid Video Downloader

Rapid Video Downloader is the best Facebook video downloader available. As the tagline on its website says, you can download Facebook videos with just one click! All you need to do is download the app and add the Rapid Video Downloader extension to your preferred browsing software. Next, when you go to Facebook, you’ll notice every video has a downward-facing arrow in the upper right corner of the screen. You simply need to click on that arrow, and the videos download automatically.

It really is that simple. Rapid Video Downloader works on Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Windows 10, and Microsoft Edge. If you can’t find any of the downloaded videos, go to the Documents folder that the app creates or go to the downloaded folder on your computer.

Please note that Rapid Video Downloader works only on desktop computers and laptops. It does not have a mobile app. To download a Facebook video, make sure you download Rapid Video Downloaders.

2. SnapDownloader

The next best Facebook downloader software is SnapDownloader. We love this software because of how easy it is to use. In addition to being able to download videos from Facebook, you can also use SnapDownloader to download videos from over 900 other websites. These include well-known platforms such as Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and even YouTube. It can convert the videos of your choice to a vast range of output formats, including MP4, MP3, AAC, among others.

If you want to download a video from Facebook using Snapdownloader, all you have to do is copy the link and paste it into Snapdownloader. Next, you need to select the output format and quality. Once you’ve done that, download your video!

3. By Click Downloader

The third item on our list is By Click Downloader.

Just like with Snapdownloader, you can download videos from a variety of sites, including Vimeo, YouTube, Dailymotion, and Twitter. If that’s not enough for you, you can also download entire playlists from YouTube, as well as whole channels from Youtube. You can even download full pages from Instagram.

The videos that you download from all these pages can be downloaded in either HD or 4K quality. You can choose which format you want to use and what you want the quality of your downloaded content to be.

By Click can be used on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Edge. When downloading a video from Facebook or any of the other social media sites of your choice, you can choose to download the content either as a video or as an MP3 file.

We love this software because of how versatile it is and because you download this software for free.

4. FBDOWN.net

We’re halfway through our list of software, and the next Facebook downloader software that we’re recommending is FBdown.net.

This Facebook video downloader software is relatively straightforward and easy to use. All you need to do is paste the link of the Facebook video that you want to watch in your browser, then click the button that says ‘download,’ and just like that, you’ve downloaded a video to watch whenever you want to!

Please note that the videos you download will save to the Downloads folder on your computer. If you want to quickly locate the downloaded files from your browser, press Ctrl+J, and your browser will take you to the downloads section. It’s also important to note that this software works with Android on a Chrome browser.

5. GetfVid

Here’s another great downloading software for Facebook videos!

This software is called GetfVid, and it’s perfect for users in search of easy-to-use software that downloads Facebook videos quickly. Unlike some other software mentioned above, this one does not allow you to download videos from other social media sites. However, you can download as many Facebook videos as you like!

All you need to do is paste the Facebook video link in the GetfVid website, where there is an option to paste a link. Next, you just need to click on the download button, and you’ve downloaded a video.

If you want to download the GetfVid Chrome extension, just add it to your browser. You’ll see a green Download button next to the video of your choice, which you can click on. It will save your video.

6. YTD Video Downloader

We’re almost at the end of our list!

This Facebook downloader software is perfect for those searching for a download software that works across platforms, not just Facebook! It does not restrict how many videos you download. Most importantly, you can download videos with a resolution that goes up to 1080p.

You can also convert video files to audio files!

7. 4K video Downloader

The last item on our list is the 4K Video Downloader. You can download any Facebook videos you want by simply copying and pasting the Facebook video link in the 4K Video Downloader window, and you have downloaded a video!

You can download videos in a variety of formats in different qualities, from 4K to 360p. You can also download videos and other content from other platforms.

Conclusion

In this article, we took you through a list of the top 7 seven Facebook video downloader software. Each software mentioned in our list is free and easy to use. We hope they help you!