Top Reasons Why Women Hate Football

Most of the women are known not to love football. Therefore, this is the reason why we have decided to give you some of the reasons why women hate football. Do they not love the sport or are we just assuming that they do? In this article, we are going to give the reasons why most women don’t like watching football. Did you know that at online casinos canada you can place your bets on your favorite woman footballer?

They Don’t Understand the Game

One of the reasons why ladies don’t really like football or any sport, in particular, is because they don’t understand the game and it is very hard for anyone to like something that they don’t understand. Therefore, men should be gentle to women by trying to explain this sport to them before they scold or attack them.

It is too Long

Some of the women don’t like the game because they think that it is long. Watching an hour of watching passing the ball to each other just seems a bit too long for them. So you might that they don’t hate the game, but they do mind the length.

The Sport Takes Valuable Couple Time

It does up a valuable couple of times. We mean one moment it’s all fun and games during the date. We mean, who does that though? So guys if you want the ladies to love the game, just make sure that you don’t schedule a date a few minutes before a game.

They Just Don’t Like It

Furthermore, for this whole article, we have tried to explain why most ladies don’t seem to like football. Another reason is that some of them don’t even like the sport. You can try another sport or another hobby like best Aussie online casino games. So just try them, you never know.

In conclusion, these are some of the reasons why women don’t like football.