What is the Meaning of a “Healthy Interior”?

We already talked about how organic food is a healthier way of the wood preparing, but when it comes to the place where you live, what will consist of a healthier way? Let’s talk about it in details.

In order for the house to become a real fortress, you need to take care of the health of the interior itself, no matter how paradoxical it may sound. Ideally, everything should be chosen in accordance with the harmony laws: walls, floor, ceiling … Moreover, this indicator is not always measured by the quality and naturalness of an object or material. Sensory and visual perception play an equally important role.

Think about the base color

The fact of the emission of electromagnetic waves by objects that affect the body as an integral system has long been known and scientifically proven. And the statement that kitchen facades in acidic blue-green tones can provoke the onset of gastritis and pancreatitis no longer seems nonsense. Therefore, before starting to draw up a design project, it is not a bad idea to go through a complete diagnosis of the body, and only then decide on the color palette of the interior.

Yellow is ideal for the kitchen, as it stimulates the nervous and digestive systems, and also promotes the development of logical thinking. Also suitable for this room are red (increases the supply of oxygen to the brain and has an invigorating effect) and orange color (fills with energy and even promotes the absorption of calcium).

Green is perfect for a bedroom. Calm and peaceful, it is associated with nature and improves visual acuity, as well as improves the functioning of the bronchi and heart. But for the bedroom of a hypertensive person or a person suffering from osteochondrosis of the cervical spine or rheumatism, a blue tint is more suitable.

More air, less complex shapes

Another indicator of the health of an interior is its simplicity. Why create unnecessary complications inside the house, if there are enough of them outside it? Simplicity makes it easier to perceive, and familiar and understandable forms relax tense consciousness.

Compositions of several objects of a similar geometric shape are perceived by our psyche harmoniously and naturally. What can not be said about the sharp and clearly contradictory lines, causing only rejection and uncontrollable irritation.

Rounded, soft lines are intuitively associated with safety, so they are more pleasant and attractive to our minds.

The colors and shapes of a healthy interior should not contradict each other. So, the more dynamic the interior, the brighter the colors should be in it, and vice versa. At the same time, the fact that bright elements of a linear shape against a calm background make the interior more active and mobile is also undeniable.

Also, do not neglect the basic rules of color design of the space. For example, bright colors have no place in the bedroom, but black walls – in the living room and in any other room.

Naturalness is always in fashion

When decorating your home space, give preference to naturalness. Materials such as wood, straw, unbaked clay are sure to create a healthy atmosphere in your home.

Not a bad choice – natural stones of sedimentary origin. What is presented to us by nature itself cannot harm a living being.

Houseplants will help return even closer to the roots. City dwellers, starving for nature and greenery, cannot do without basil, cardamom, spathiphyllum … The more plants in the house, the better.

If possible, equip your life with environmentally friendly things and objects. Replace furniture made of chipboard with natural wood products, synthetic pillows – with wadded ones, kitchen utensils made of plastic – with wooden ones. Maybe a stylish victorian living room set will be a perfect one in this case.

In general, the choice of furniture should be approached with great responsibility. Try to choose tables and chairs with obtuse angles, as sharp ones are very easy to injure. Do not forget that orthopedic furniture is the basis of the health of the skeletal system. As well as orthopedic mattresses and pillows.

If you decide to spend money on natural wood furniture, opt for products made from materials such as birch, pine, stained oak, rattan, and alder. When purchasing items made from artificial raw materials, please note that the permissible rate of formaldehyde (the main substance with which chipboards are coated) should be 0.035 mg / m³.

Positiveness and joy in the house

Images of bleeding vampire victims and other mystical activities bring disharmony and negativity into the house, so try to get rid of them as soon as possible. All items in your home should bring only positive energy and joy into it.

Peace and quiet in your own apartment

Excessive noise can cause increased fatigue and, as a result, stress, and depression. Therefore, it is very important that the noise level of the purchased household appliances – washing machine, refrigerator, and dishwasher – is below the permissible levels.

An “ill” interior will surely inform you about “ailment”. The main thing is to be able to listen and hear. And, if for the thousandth time you catch yourself thinking that you are uncomfortable in this room or feel an ardent desire to change everything around, then do not stop this impulse in the bud, but immediately start acting. Otherwise, the “disease” will pass into a chronic stage, and it will be much more difficult to get rid of it.