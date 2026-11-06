Christmas slots have become a regular part of the gaming calendar well before December. In 2026, the festive release schedule begins in mid-November, with several major studios launching seasonal titles in the fortnight surrounding Black Friday. For players, the challenge is finding out which games introduce genuinely new features and which simply repackage familiar mechanics with festive visuals.
The calendar below draws on publicly listed release schedules from early November 2026. Operators add games on their own schedules, so the new-releases section at moneymoon casino or any other lobby may show a title days after its studio launch. A listed date marks the earliest point, not guaranteed availability on a given site.
November Christmas Slots Arrive Before Black Friday
The earliest festive release on current schedules is Play’n GO’s Wrappin’ Christmas Gold on 12 November, followed by Big Bass Christmas Blast 1000 on 16 November. The second title extends the Big Bass series from Reel Kingdom, which Pragmatic Play distributes, so fans of the fishing format will recognise the structure. Yggdrasil’s Xmas Dreams is scheduled for 18 November.
The pace picks up in the final week of the month. Release schedules currently list five festive titles between 23 and 26 November:
|Date
|Slot
|Studio
|23 November
|El Frog X-Mas Cruise
|BGaming
|24 November
|Christmas Gold Heist
|Play’n GO
|25 November
|The Wildos Xmas Xpress
|Thunderkick
|26 November
|Xmas Guardians Megaways
|Pragmatic Play
|26 November
|Holly Jolly Bonanza 10,000
|Booming Games
Two launches on 26 November, the day before Black Friday, show how closely studios align festive titles with the retail calendar. Play’n GO also stands out with two Christmas titles twelve days apart, which suggests studios now treat the season as a release window rather than a single themed drop.
What the December 2026 Release Calendar Adds
December brings fewer games but several established brands. NetEnt’s Divine Fortune Gold Christmas and Big Time Gaming’s Monopoly Wild Christmas are both listed for 1 December, so a progressive-jackpot series and a licensed board-game title both get festive versions on the same day. Red Tiger’s Santa’s Rage follows on 3 December.
Pragmatic Play’s Sweet Bonanza Xmas 2500 is also scheduled for 3 December. The studio described it in its Q4 2026 roadmap as part of its offering for the festive period, and it extends the Sweet Bonanza tumble series. Hacksaw Gaming’s Le Santa Hold & Win lands on 8 December, while Kitsune Gaming’s Santa’s Workhouse is listed for 14 December, making it one of the last seasonal releases before Christmas Day falls on a Friday this year.
Key Specs to Check in New Christmas Slots
A Christmas skin says little about how a slot actually plays. Many seasonal titles are new versions of existing series, and the suffix in a name such as “1000”, “2500” or “Megaways” often signals a different feature set or win ceiling from the original. The only reliable source for those details is the game’s own information screen, not the release announcement. Before playing a new festive title, it is worth checking:
- the RTP shown in the game rules, since operators may offer different configured versions;
- the stated volatility, which affects how often wins land and how large they tend to be;
- the maximum win and whether it is capped per spin or per bonus round;
- how bonus features are triggered and whether buying a feature is permitted in that market.
These details matter more in December, when casinos often attach free spins or tournaments to new releases. A promotion tied to a high-volatility game can produce long dry spells, and wagering terms on seasonal offers still apply even when the theme feels light-hearted.
Planning Play Around a Busy Festive Calendar
With around fourteen Christmas releases packed into five weeks, a measured approach is to try new titles in demo mode where it is available, set a deposit limit before the season starts, and treat play as paid entertainment rather than a way to fund holiday spending. Most licensed operators provide time-outs, reality checks and loss limits in the account settings.
Listings will keep changing as studios confirm late additions. Checking the provider’s own announcement shortly before a release date remains the simplest way to confirm a title is live where you play.