Do iGaming Companies Take Much Inspiration from Console Gaming?

Music helps shape the mood and pacing in any good game. Visuals, particularly in a game like Cyberpunk 2077 or Ghost of Yotei, often get way more hype and praise. But audio design can be just as important for creating a real atmosphere and memorable atmosphere. Classic games by Nintendo and Rare are remembered almost as much for their soundtracks as the gameplay. In the decades since Nintendo 64 classics, series like Final Fantasy have been adored for their atmospheric orchestration; there have been many more explicitly music-focused games like Guitar Hero and Def Jam; and others like Grand Theft Auto have used radios to soundtrack the gameplay.
iGaming and console gaming both rely on music for mood and excitement, but it’s used in different ways: in casino games, the focus is on quick engagement and maintaining player attention over short periods. Console games generally have more room for storytelling, exploration, and emotional depth. These differences influence how the game’s music is written and delivered to players.
Music and player engagement in iGaming
Music in iGaming is designed to grab players’ attention. Casino games, slots, crash games, and live dealer games (poker, blackjack, etc.) often use fast-paced soundtracks with repetition. This is intended to create a sense of movement so that players stay active.
Developers often choose electronic beats and upbeat loops. The music is meant to be encouraging without becoming distracting or the main focus. The music is in essence a background driver.
Winning sounds are an important part of iGaming soundtracks; even small victories are paired with jingles and rising melodies. These are designed to reinforce what the player has already done. iGaming players should always remember that no win is guaranteed, many games are based on luck, and to use responsible gambling tools (including time and deposit limits) wherever possible.
The soundtracks of popular games are usually the same across the world, so local platforms will use the same upbeat, electronic sounds that have worked elsewhere. Players looking to play Aviator in South Africa for real money on 10bet.co.za may be drawn to the game’s fast audio cues and energetic soundtrack.
Console games use music differently
Console games use music as part of the narrative. Soundtracks are composed for the characters, locations, and emotional moments. Players often remember music years after finishing the game itself. Certain games, such as Jet Set Radio, made music a fundamental component of the experience, and their composers have become celebrated musicians outside of gaming.
The biggest console games often use grand orchestral scores or licensed tracks. Gaming genre often dictates musical genre, or mood: action scenes and battle games often use heavier percussion and electronics, while quieter explorative games, and puzzle games, are usually slower paced.
RPGs are a good example of music changing depending on the action. During an important story development and more relaxed, wandering moments of the game, the music will usually be slower and atmospheric. But during moments of danger, or when encountering a boss, the soundtrack will change dramatically.
Unlike in iGaming, console games usually avoid repetitive reward sounds unless for some reason they fit the gameplay. Developers usually focus on the atmosphere more than constant stimulation. The goal is different: it’s more about immersion and hours of play rather than quick, pick-up-and-play engagement.
Licensed music
Console games often use licensed songs, partly to strengthen marketing efforts. Sports games (notably EA’s series), racing games, and action games often feature popular artists and current hit songs to seem more relevant. A good soundtrack becomes part of a game’s identity. Years after a game’s release, gamers comment below the line on music videos and articles remembering the FIFA or NBA 2k game where they first heard a song.
Some casino platforms have experimented with slots based on musicians, TV series, and films. In these cases, familiar songs help create the sense of recognition that the developers aim for. For some games, obtaining the licenses can prove challenging. Though details on the reasons are scant, popular games like The Sopranos slot did not feature the iconic opening themes (in the case of The Sopranos, “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3). Reviews did note the audio and photos of the characters helped to create a sense of the show.
The best console soundtracks ever
There have been many nominations for the best game soundtrack ever, but some games are more universally loved than others: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Def Jam Vendetta, and Bioshock Infinite have all been widely praised. The creator of the latter, Ken Levine, said that it was challenging to find music from the 1910s that sounds good to our modern ears. They instead chose old-fashioned covers of songs like R.E.M.’s “Shiny Happy People” and Cyndi Lauder’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”. It might be a while before casino games do the same, but they’ll take inspiration where they can.