Crypto Fever: How Blockchain Revolutionizes the Gaming Industry

Although cryptocurrency is hitting a snag in several jurisdictions, the crypto-gaming model is on the rise. Utilizing NFTs and cryptocurrencies for in-game purchases that can be converted into real-world currency, blockchain gaming bestows actual ownership of in-game assets, intensifying competition excitement.

Blockchain leverages decentralized networks to bolster gaming security, employing robust data encryption while eliminating vulnerable centralized servers. It ensures the immutability of transactions, preventing fraudulent activities and providing transparent asset and transaction monitoring for players.

These unique and verifiable assets, stored as NFTs on the blockchain, span 3D props, characters, and more. The system also empowers players to monetize their assets, extending their value beyond virtual games by exchanging them for real money on crypto platforms.

In these decentralized marketplaces, players can trade assets without intermediaries like game developers or publishers, fostering community-driven development. Secure payments using native crypto tokens, offering both convenience and potential profitability, are typical in blockchain gaming, ensuring transaction security and validation on the blockchain.

GameFi, Play-to-Earn

The gaming landscape has also witnessed the advent of GameFi, which integrates traditional gaming with decentralized finance (DeFi) through blockchain technology.

GameFi creates decentralized gaming marketplaces, rewarding players with cryptocurrency for in-game activities. This innovation challenges the traditional gaming industry, which has primarily benefited corporations, by unlocking significant earning potential for players.

GameFi often involves the creation of gaming tokens or NFTs as in-game assets, which players can earn by participating in various activities. These tokens can later be used for in-game purchases, traded, or exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies.

GameFi platforms may offer additional DeFi features like yield farming, staking, and liquidity supply, providing gamers and DeFi investors with exciting opportunities for earnings and engagement within the gaming ecosystem.

If you’re looking to have fun and earn cryptocurrency, there are several games that can be a good fit for you.

Gaming for crypto

Even if you’re a super newbie, you must have heard Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Decentraland lets you own NFT lands and earn MANA tokens while hosting events or showcasing your design skills. Meanwhile, the Sandbox is a 3D virtual reality game where you create, share, and monetize content using SAND tokens, with NFTs representing in-game assets.

You can also try other games like Axie Infinity or Gods Unchained. Similar to Pokemon, Axie Infinity allows you to breed, battle, and trade unique virtual creatures called Axies, earning SLP and AXS tokens. Alternatively, Gods Unchained is a card battle game operating on the Ethereum blockchain, with cards having different values based on rarity and stats, offering players the opportunity to explore the GODS token.

For a more relaxed setting, opt for Plant vs Undead or CryptoKitties. Reminiscent of the classic Plant vs Zombie game, this game combines farming and crypto, where you earn PVU tokens by managing your farm and trading NFT assets. CryptoKitties was launched in November 2017 on the Ethereum network. In CryptoKitties, players participate in a play-to-earn experience by breeding unique digital cats with distinct traits, increasing their rarity and value.

You can also try playing at crypto casinos, where you can make a deposit and withdraw your winnings in your preferred currency, such as Bitcoin. These casinos offer a huge array of gaming options, from table card games to slot machine games. If you’re a video gamer, you might enjoy slot games more and games like Sweet Alchemy 100 would be a good choice.

Released in 2018, Sweet Alchemy 100 by PLAY’N GO is a high-volatility slot game with a single payline. Drawing inspiration from the beloved Candy Crush Saga, this game offers a fun and exciting theme of sugary adventure.

The game boasts 96.2% RTP and high volatility. You’ll have the chance to win big, with the potential to scoop up to 3,000 times your initial stake.