How to Win On Online Pokies Machines?

Confused about what online pokies are? Well, that’s what slot machine games are called in Australia and New Zealand. Like other online casinos, online pokies are generally the games that beginners chase right after venturing into an online casino. Trying your luck at an online pokies machine is fine, but what if we told you a few secrets?

Kiwis playing online pokies for real money, as found here, is a great way to venture into online gambling without putting all your money at stake. Although online pokies have a luck factor, some strategies augment your chances of securing a big win.

This article will look into some of the best tips you can follow to ensure better chances of a big win in Online Pokies.

1) Playing Higher Denominations

As a beginner gambler, staking most of your money on an online poker machine might sound bad, but it works. However, sometimes it’s about staking a little higher and taking that extra risk to elevate your chances of securing a more significant win in the game.

Let’s understand this with an example. If you have a $50 budget to spend at the machine, there are two routes you can take. The less risky one is betting 100 50c bets on the machine, and the riskier one is betting 10 $5 bets. You might not be on the machine for long, but the chances of securing a big win are higher.

2) Bet the Maximum

If you have encountered an online pokies platform saying they offer a life-changing jackpot win, best be assured that it’s true. But the question is, “Is it true?” Well, surprisingly, yes. It’s true, but the catch is that you’d have to bet the maximum amount to secure that kind of jackpot.

When your stake is lower, there are better chances of you securing a win in the game, but it is also true that the payouts are much lesser. Sometimes, you should take an opportunity to secure higher wins.

3) Test Out the Games

When it comes to online pokies platforms, they offer a variety of additional benefits that you won’t get with traditional casinos. One of those benefits is free spins when you sign up on the platform.

What’s unique is that these free spins don’t allow you to win real money but are a great way to test the waters and see which games work for you and which don’t.

4) Avoid Chasing the Losses

Online pokies will make you incur losses. That’s a fact that you have to keep in mind. Let’s assume that you bet the maximum amount in a single round with the hope of making it big.

If you bet $10 a single time and lose that money, it’s better to let it go instead of trying to chase your loss. You might likely bet even larger amounts with hopes that you’d be able to retrieve your loss. We’d recommend you avoid doing that.

Conclusion

Augmenting your chances of securing a big win in online pokies isn’t as complicated as many make it out to be. If you are wondering where to get started, we hope this article gives you a basic understanding of the strategies you can implement to secure that big win.