Three slots with high volatility from Spinomenal

Spinomenal is not the most popular, but definitely deserves the attention of gamblers online casino software developers. The catalog of this manufacturer has quite a few slots with high volatility and below are three of them.

Sirens Treasures II 15 Lines

This slot is a sequel to the slot machine of the same name from the same manufacturer, but is characterized by a more interesting gameplay, as well as increased payouts. The percentage of return to the player here is 96.16%.

The amount of the minimum bet is equal to 1.5 dollars, and the maximum – 30 dollars. The maximum amount of available winnings can be 10,125 dollars. The slot machine at online mobile casinos in US provides for wilds, bonus games, re-spins, free spins and multipliers.

The slot has 5 reels with three rows and 15 winning paylines. The machine is dedicated to the marine theme, and therefore the player will have to plunge to the bottom of the ocean in search of treasure, while meeting with its inhabitants. Complementing this atmosphere is the appropriate soundtrack.

The most valuable symbols in this slot are:

Harp;

Shield;

Cup;

Ship.

The above pictograms allow the gambler to get from 30 to 200 coins, which depends on the number of identical signs for one scroll. Low-paying icons can bring winnings of 15 to 90 coins.

The wild in this game is able to replace all symbols except special ones, which makes it easier for the player to make winning combinations. A full line of wilds will multiply the user’s bet 200 times.

Goddess Of Lotus

Slot on the Chinese theme, which will immerse the player in the oriental atmosphere. The background of the game, framing the playing field, is made in the form of an attractive picture with the night sky and the full moon. In the design of icons also did not do without Asian traditions, among them are:

Dragons;

Geishas;

Yin and Yang;

Others.

RTP indicator of the slot reaches 96.01%. The size of the minimum bet is 5 dollars, and the maximum is 18 dollars. The largest amount a user can win is equal to 75 thousand dollars.

The video slot has 5 rotating reels with three rows and 50 winning lines. There are also scatters, wilds, free scrolls, mystery symbols and a bonus game. Within one spin the gambler can bet from 0.5 to 500 game coins.

Among the most profitable symbols in the machine include a dragon, yin-yang, fan, lantern and coins. For them you can get from 15 to 500 coins, which depends on the number of identical icons that were collected in one spin. Standard icons allow you to win from 5 to 100 coins. Collecting three bonus symbols, the gambler will open a bonus game in the form of a wheel of luck.

Story of Hercules

This slot machine also has five reels with three rows, and the number of winning paylines here reaches 50. The percentage of return to the player is 96.0%. The minimum bet was 5 dollars, and the maximum is 15 dollars. The largest amount that can be won, reaches 15 thousand dollars.

The plot of the game is based on ancient Greek myths, and the main character of the machine is Hercules, with whom the user will need to pass the epic 12 tests. Passed Hercules tests and he himself acts as the most highly paid signs, the fallout of which can bring from 15 to 150 coins depending on the number of icons for one spin.

Lines that were made with cheap icons, allow you to get from 7 to 80 coins. The size of the bet within one spin can vary from 0.01 to 10 coins. Wild in the game is able to replace all signs except the scatter and increase the rate up to 150 times, and 3 or more collected scatters will allow you to choose one of the four options freespins.

Each of the above mentioned machines has not only a high volatility index, which will allow you to regularly get large wins, but also an individual atmosphere with interesting gameplay.