Two Ways of Betting on the Go with Rabona Mobile

Modern punters have two options available for sports wagering on the go. They can either use a web version of a sportsbook or download an application from the bookmaker. Today, both these options will be reviewed in detail on the example of https://rabona.com/it/.

Web Editions

Web versions of sportsbooks are not as prevalent, as it is with online casinos: punters prefer downloadable apps in most cases. Nevertheless, it is a viable option of wagering on the go, which is available with Rabona mobile and most other bookmakers.

Advantages of Web Versions

The strongest advantage of web editions of sports wagering platforms relates to their accessibility. A punter can visit the sportsbook in no time, without having to download an application. It might be the perfect option for a one-time login, if the user needs to quickly submit a specific wager or check up with the prediction’s result.

For some users, it is also more comfortable to have their wagering experience in the web browser, instead of having to download it and store it in the internal memory of their devices. Casual punters would be satisfied with such an option, as they will have access to all the basic features of the platform.

How to Use Web Versions?

The process of using web editions of sportsbooks is rather straightforward: all you need to do is to visit the website of the bookmaker. Then, log in to your account or create a new profile, if you don’t have one yet. With Rabona mobile, for example, the “Sign Up” button is located in the top-right corner of the website, and the registration process does not take longer than a few minutes.

Downloadable Applications

Almost every large betting platform has a downloadable app that is available for Android and iOS. In general, applications provide the users with a larger set of additional features and deliver a more comfortable experience. The main downside here is that the players need to download the app itself, which might be tricky in some cases.

Advantages of Downloadable Apps

The main benefit downloadable apps grant to their users is the experience itself. It is simply more comfortable for most punters to use an application that is always available on the home screen of their device. The controls in the apps are smoother, as they typically support gestures and other additional interactions.

The second group of benefits the downloadable app may grant relates to its additional features. While web versions of wagering platforms offer all the basic options for betting, the applications deliver a much more wholesome experience. For example, the feature of notifications is only available with applications.

How to Use Applications?

Getting the bookmaker’s app might be tricky, which is the only significant downside of this way of sports betting. With Rabona mobile, the users won’t likely have any issues, as this bookmaker is legally available in most countries it accepts the players from. With such platforms, the process is quite intuitive: you just visit the App Store or the Play Market, depending on the operating system of your device, and download the app the usual way.

However, some other offshore bookmakers may have their applications blocked in several countries. In case you cannot find the application in the official store, the only remaining option is to have a direct download from its official website. Such an option is available both for Android and iOS, however, it is strongly recommended to be careful with third-party downloads and only opt in for them in case you’re sure they are safe to use.