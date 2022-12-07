6 Tips to Become an Esports Pro!

How to Become an Esports Pro

Do you have dreams of becoming an esports pro? Then follow these tips and start pursuing your dream today!

1. Pick One Esport to Play

Too many young esport players dabble in multiple games and never achieve a high level in any of them. With how competitive esports are nowadays, you have no chance of going pro if you focus on multiple games at the same time. You need to select one esport and put all of your energy into it. Just like there is not enough time in the day to become a pro basketball player and a pro golfer, there isn’t enough time to become a pro Dota 2 player and a pro CS:GO player.

2. Play a Lot!

This tip might seem a little obvious, but most casual gamers have no idea how many hours pro esports players log. If you want to break into the pro ranks, you are looking at playing a minimum of 20 hours per week. However, many top pros are playing up to 8 hours a day 6 days a week.

To become a pro you need to treat it like a full-time job and be constantly playing. If there are thousands of gamers putting in 20 hours a week of game time, how could you possibly catch them if you are only playing 8 hours a week? Remember, hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard!

3. Focus on Ranked Matches

The best way to improve in your chosen esport is to play ranked matches against people who have a similar skill level as you. If you are constantly leveling up and pushing yourself against talented players, your skills will quickly level up. By playing in ranked matches, you also learn the latest meta and strategies used by top players.

4. Join an Amateur Team

Before you go pro, get some offline tournament experience by joining an amateur team. A great way to get the attention of pro teams is to perform well in an amateur event, as pro scouts are always looking for hidden gems!

5. Climb Public Leaderboards

Professional esports teams will regularly sign the top players based on public leaderboards. An easy way to get signed is to play as many matches online and continue to battle to the top of the leaderboard. This is no easy feat, as you will run into some very talented players, but if you keep playing after a few years of sticking to a pro schedule, you can get there!

6. Start a Stream

Becoming an esports isn’t just about raw talent. It is also about building a brand and name for yourself within the industry. Esports teams are willing to sign popular streamers who may not be the most talented players because they can bring in revenue via their hype. If you can get 100,000 subscribers or more on Twitch, then esports teams will be lining up to sign you, not to mention the cash you will be pulling in from ads and user donations!

Wrapping Up

Becoming a pro esports player is not an easy journey. Realistically you will have to grind for many years before you get signed by a pro team. However, if you are consistent and put in the effort, you have a great chance of breaking into the pro ranks!