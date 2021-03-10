Download Minecraft PE 1.17.50, 1.17.10, 1.17.0 FREE APK

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17.50, 1.17.10 and 1.17.0: Caves and CliffsAfter the global update to Minecraft PE 1.16.210, the developers immediately began work on the Caves & Cliffs update. This is related to caves, since these locations remained almost unchanged since the game was originally launched. These locations were quite monotonous, and have been completely revamped in MCPE 1.17.50, 1.17.10 and 1.17.0.
A new generation of cavesFollowing this revamp, caves are now not only just mines, but huge locations that can be generated in different ways. This has added a greater level of realism. Caves are now more interesting, as resources can be found there to help fight with mobs. You can even commence underground survival in caves, where there are almost all the conditions required for this. This means that maps created for more interesting caves are no longer needed.
Lush caveOne of the new cave types in Minecraft PE 1.17.50, 1.17.10 and 1.17.0 are “lush caves”. These are filled with vegetation, and can be described as “the busiest locations in the underworld”. In addition, a new kind of mob can be encountered in lush caves – the axolotls. These creatures can not be generated anywhere else. To tame them, they need to be caught with a bucket of water.
CopperA player can also mine copper in the new caves. Therefore mods for MCPE are no longer required to get copper. To access it, you first need to mine copper ore. By smelting copper ore, a player will receive a copper ingot in MCPE 1.17.50, 1.17.10 and 1.17.0. A wide variety of copper blocks can be obtained from this ingot. However, they will all oxidize in air. To avoid this, you need to combine the copper block with the honeycomb.
Glowing squidsAnother new aquatic inhabitant found in Minecraft PE 1.17.50, 1.17.10, 1.17.0. This mob differs from ordinary squid as they glow under water and emit interesting particles. After death, a glowing ink sac will drop from these squids. From this ink bag, the player can make a new kind of frame – a “glowing frame”. To do this, you need to combine a frame with the luminous ink bag. Any item in a glowing frame will glow brightly at night.
Lightning rodWith a new kind of block known as a “lightning rod”, a player no longer has to worry about fires during a thunderstorm. This block is made from three copper ingots. It is needed in order to attract lightning strikes to itself.
Download Minecraft 1.17.50, 1.17.10 and 1.17.0
|Version
|MCPE 1.17.50, 1.17.10, 1.17.0
|Xbox Live
|+
|File
|APK
|Download
|https://mcpedl.org/download/download-minecraft-pe-1-17/