Top Gaming YouTubers in India -2024

For all the readers out there, Gaming has been a passion for everyone since ages. Gamers have been ruling the era and industry since a while now. Here are the profiles of some excellent gamers who have made millions in the gaming industry.
1) Ajey Nagar
Born on June 12, 1999 in Faridabad, Haryana, as Ajey Nagar, CarryMinati. At the age of 10 (2014) he started uploading recorded video game footage along with his reactions to the game. In 2015, he changed channels name to CarryDeol but renamed it to CarryMinati which has over 35 million subscribers. In 2017, Nagar created an additional YouTube channel called CarryIsLive, where he live streams himself playing Video games. The CarryisLive channel was initially meant to stream the game PUBG. However, the channel later started focusing on a variety of games. His schedule for streaming is almost every day, from 9-10 pm to 11:30-12:30 pm IST. The net worth of Nagar is estimated to be around $3.8 Million. His sources of income are through YouTube videos, brand endorsements, tie-up videos, and social media. Nagar has 3 YouTube channels, but when it comes to his “CarryisLive” channel, his average earnings are around the $5K mark per video, excluding brand-sponsored deals, for which she could charge upwards of $20k per video. On Instagram, he could earn upwards of an estimated $10k for a brand-sponsored post.
2) Techno Gamers
Ujjwal Chaurasia, better known online as Techno Gamerz is one of India’s most prominent gaming YouTubers. He is most known for his GTA V gameplay series. On August 13, 2017, Ujjwal launched his YouTube channel. He primarily shared instructional videos for video games. He launched a brand-new gaming and technology channel. He gave this channel the apparent moniker of Techno Gamers. On January 6, 2019, he had accumulated 100k subscribers on his channel. As of June 2024, Ujjwal is worth $2 million according to various sources. “Ujjwal”, has 10.6 million subscribers thanks to his prior fame, and more than 1,223,213,779 views. He primarily uses this channel to live stream and post gaming content.
3) AS Gaming
Sahil Rana, aka AS Gamer, is an Indian YouTuber gamer well known for his freefire gaming videos and live streams. Born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh. He introduced himself to the world in 2016 through his YouTube channel. The main content of his channel was related to FreeFire gameplay vidoes and other gaming related videos. Sahil used to post gameplay videos of games like FreeFire, GTA V, and Minecraft, but it was FreeFire-related videos that helped him gain a very huge amount of subscribers and viewers. As of December 2022, this channel has over 19.2 million subscribers and it started by uploading Freefire gameplay videos. The very first video on his channel was a Freefire gameplay video in which he exposes the 5 hidden places in the Freefire game, this video has 611k views in it.AS Gaming has an estimated net worth of USD 3 million. From YouTube, AS Gaming earns up to USD 122.1 thousand monthly and USD 1.5 million yearly, as per sources.
4) Total Gaming
Total Gaming, led by Ajju Bhai, is like a giant in the gaming universe, with more than 37 million people tuning in to watch his videos. He’s super famous for his exciting vibes and how he grabs your attention right away. Ajju Bhai plays lots of games like GTA 5, Minecraft, and Valorant, and he’s really good at them.
What makes Ajju Bhai stand out is how he connects with his fans. He doesn’t just play games; he talks to his audience, listens to them, and makes them feel like they’re part of the action. This is a big reason why so many people love him in the gaming world, especially in India.
5) Aaditya D. Sawant (dynamo gaming)
Aaditya Sawant, who goes by the moniker Dynamo Gaming, has not only left an indelible mark on the Indian gaming scene but has also achieved global acclaim for his exceptional gaming prowess. With a staggering net worth of $3 million (equivalent to Rs. 22 Crore INR), Dynamo Gaming has become a widely recognized figure in the hearts of gaming enthusiasts around the world. His remarkable proficiency, especially in the realm of sniper skills within the popular mobile game PUBG, has cultivated a substantial and fervent fan base, particularly among the younger generation.
6) Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka
The duo, named Ritik Jain and Jash Dhokha, play games live together on the channel and keep entertaining their fans with engaging commentary.TWO-SIDE GAMERS is now one of the biggest and most popular channels for live streaming games like Free Fire and GTA V.
7) Lokesh Gamer
Lokesh Raj Singh, better known as Lokesh Gamer is an Indian YouTuber and E-sports Gamer. He is best known for his YouTube channel “Lokesh Gamer”, where he uploads the videos of Garena Free Fire, dubbed the most downloaded game, in 2020, in the world. Singh is usually seen collaborating with the likes of, A.S Gaming and Gyan Gaming over Garena Free Fire content. Lokesh’s net worth is courted to be an estimated $1.8 million. Most of his earnings come from YouTube videos, while he also earns a decent chunk from competitive Esports matches and tournaments and his social media accounts. He is also the co-founder of the X Network – an agency for content creators.
8) Gyan Gaming
His real name is Ankit Sujan. Following his madness for gaming and carrying forward his passion in the gaming Industry, Ankit Sujan has started his own YouTube channel at a very young age. MNow he is ruling the YouTRube with over 16 million subscribers. His channel has showcased gameplay, reaction, and review videos from popular games like Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty, Player Unknown’s Battleground and more.
9) Desi Gamers
Amit sharma, a YouTuber from West Bengal got famous because of his gaming style. Because of his excellency, he was rewarded by YouTube and got two silver plays and one gold play button. Amit loves to play Free Fire and other games as well and his favorite sport is football. He launched his Desi Gamers YouTube channel in 2015. He used to post animated videos in his own dubbed voice.
Amit used to post animated videos which he edited by giving them his own dubbed voiceovers. His videos went viral and got great viewership, but due to a copyright strike, he had to stop creating animated videos. In 2018, on October 3, Amit posted his first video on Free Fire.
As per sources, Amit shared that his first earning through YouTube videos was $155. In 2019, he created his second channel and named it Desi Army. he posted videos on gaming and esports. The other channels managed by Amit on YouTube are Desi Gamers Esports, Amit Sharma, and DG Shorts.
10) Mythpat- Mithilesh Patankar
MythPat, one of the most famous Indian creators. With more than 14.6 million subscribers, he started his journey by playing Minecraft, and also covers Fortnite, GTA, and other variety of content. He tried out special tricks and even used mods to make his gameplay more appealing to the Indian community. MythPat is an incredible gamer and commentator, two skills that mix well when creating quality content on YouTube. His commentaries and skits keep the viewers engaged, even if they have language barriers.
Conclusion
I don’t need to get a life. I’m a gamer – I have lots of lives. A very famous quote for gamers. The gaming world is ever-changing with new talent emerging all the time. Always remember, the true heart of gaming lies in the dedication of the players. This list offers a glimpse of most accomplished and influential gamers today .