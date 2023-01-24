Guide for beginners: How to play Dota 2

Competitive games such as esport Dota 2 are among the most complicated. It is easy to learn esports, but it is difficult to master them. Due to its difficulty to understand and almost impossible to master, Dota 2 is an exception to this rule. The possibilities are endless due to the huge number of options available. Get a basic understanding of Dota 2 in this beginner’s guide.

Dota 2: How it Works

Defeating the enemy Ancient is the goal of Dota 2. The structural level of progress is similar to that in RTS. Towers must be destroyed, the map must be controlled, and you must advance toward the enemy’s base. The battles are carried out by heroes who evolve.

The Dota 2 game is team-based and requires cooperation between four players. While you do not do this, the enemy team’s teamwork will improve, and your chances of losing the game will be high.

A similar method is used in StarCraft 2 to ensure that you always reach a higher level of strength, scout the movement of the opposing team, and plan accordingly.

Each player on each team selects a hero. Two teams have five players each. Although there are more than 120 options to choose from, you will never be able to master them all. Playing five of the five roles repeatedly requires picking five to ten characters well-suited for each role.

Study the other heroes and learn about their abilities, enabling you to match their strength with yours or against theirs. In addition to having strengths and weaknesses, every hero has a particular role they are perfect for.

Roles and positions in Dota 2

Each minute, only a limited number of gold can be obtained in Dota 2. This game has a lot of potential, but it must be utilized at a later point. It means that the five heroes will have to share the farm.

Those in positions 1 and 2 (carry or safe laner) and position 3 (tank or offlaner) are always prioritized. There are three lanes total for each of these heroes. Even though one of those heroes is not technically a support hero, they are both called support heroes.

Support heroes are responsible for assisting their midlaners and carriers in growing as fast as possible. You should farm as much as possible if you play core heroes, which implies killing enemy creeps and neutral creeps from the jungle.

Not every hero can be the star of a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA). The success of a team depends on each hero’s contribution. You almost always lose the game if your opponent’s heroes perform this better than yours.

Items

There will be items you need to buy for your five heroes. The number of them is hundreds. To succeed in Dota 2, you must master item builds, which is only one part of the game.

An item can increase your damage or attack speed, allowing you to kill an enemy unit more quickly. In addition to armor, HP, evasion, mana, movement speed, magic resistance, and stats, they can also improve your survivability.

An item’s strength determines its price. Sometimes, farming for more than 10 minutes is necessary to obtain an item. You can purchase them gradually as they are made up of multiple components.

Heroes with intelligence will purchase items tailored to their needs. Strength-based heroes and agility-based heroes will behave similarly. To win the game, ask yourself: What do I need more?

Structures

It is impossible to destroy enemy towers immediately in the game, but as heroes become more powerful, everything else on the map becomes weaker. In the midgame and late game, team fighting becomes crucial. Your carry heroes must perform well if you want to succeed.

Farm

Farming and killing creeps take up a large portion of the game. The spawning of neutral creeps takes place every minute. There are two lane creeps spawning every minute. A Dota 2 game will see the majority of farm taking place in the safe lane and the middle lane, but this doesn’t mean the remaining three heroes can’t farm as well.

As a general rule, it is more likely to win with a few strong heroes backed up by a few weaker heroes than with five equally cultivated heroes. When a hero is farmed enough, he can win by himself.

Your creeps cannot be controlled in Dota 2. Whenever they encounter an enemy Ancient on their lane, they attack everything they come across.