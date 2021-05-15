Should You Get Into Esports or Game Streaming?

It is everybody’s dream to make a living from their passion. Ask any artist, musician or athlete, and what drives them is love for their craft. Video games are no different. If you’re passionate about video games, making it your career and earning good money from it would be the ultimate life.

There are two popular ways in which people make video gaming their career. The first is to get into Esports. Esports are organized video game competitions that can happen in real life or online. Increasingly, these tournaments are held online in lieu of the global pandemic. There are lots of resources to help you get started with your journey as a professional Esports gamer, such as Playershive.

The second way to approach making a living through video gaming is by streaming. This essentially would mean that you become a video game influencer. Here, personality takes center stage (with skill optional) and you can arguably make even more money than you would through Esports.

Both options have their risks, challenges, and rewards. Let’s get into the details so that you can be better prepared for the options before you!

Esports: Professional Gaming

As a professional Esports player, you live the life of a video game athlete. You hone your skills till you are confident that you are in the top 0.1 percentile, and then you competitively match against other players so that you can work your way up to the top.

There is a lot of egalitarianism in Esports. Anyone can sign up and compete, as long as they are good enough to qualify and match the skill level of the other players. This means that there is absolutely no attention given to your physical appearance, age, gender or any other factor. You’ll also have players from all around the globe participating in Esports events.

However, this also increases the competition. Since a lot of Esports is unorganized, random skilled players emerge out of nowhere to challenge the pros who’ve built a legacy for themselves. And while almost all traditional sports in the world require coaching and training, most professional gaming can occur with just years of solo practice and experience.

Eventually, those who make it to the top create a big name for themselves and are revered as gods in the video game world.

Game Streaming: Fun with an Audience

There are many people in video game communities who do not want to ruin their favorite game with too much cut-throat competition. For them, it is a blissful hobby, a way to let off steam after a long day or bond with some of your closest friends. Video games, especially multiplayer ones can be quite social affairs and are best played with friends.

This is why it’s only natural that there’s such a strong appeal to watch an entertaining personality play a popular video game. You get to experience his video gameplay, and also funny commentary or reactions throughout. Most of the time, people who game stream are also very skilled. A lot of their viewers flock to their videos simply to find out how they do it, so that they may mimic and improve their own game.

However, there is also a portion of the game streaming community that does it for fun and people enjoy watching their videos because of their personality rather than their skill.

Conclusion

Both Esports and Game Streaming are great options to earn income while doing your favorite thing. But how to choose between two great options? We suggest you look inward: are you more of a competitive player or a casual player? Do you enjoy being great at the game or having a great time? This will better help you understand which option to choose!

You don’t have to stick to one option. Many pro esports gamers are now turning to game streaming! You can always juggle both.