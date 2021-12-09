If you are into casino gaming, the chances are that slots are one of your top five choices. After all, there is nothing to not like about a good game of slots. Though it does not need much skill, you get all the thrill and excitement that you can expect from free games without downloading. So whether you are a seasoned gambler or a newbie, slots are bound to attract you solely because of the fun factor that they come with. And if you are always looking for new slots to try out, you are at the right place. Here we have a list of the top five slots that we liked the most this year. So, read on to find your favourite!

How We Selected The Most Popular Slots 2021

We kept a couple of criteria in mind to choose the popular slots for this year. However, before moving on to a detailed discussion on the slots, let’s take a look at our ranking methodology.

Slot games on offer: We did not want to look at online slot sites that have the exact same kind of slots on offer. Rather, we wanted to find a good variety of slots such that you have the chance to select the next slot site as per the games they have on offer. Return to Player Percentage (RTP): Online slot sites that have the highest RTPs raise your prospects of winning. We have searched for casino sites with the highest payout rates and RTPs in the business at present. Slots bonus: Slot bonuses make sure that the fun keeps on going at a time when the luck runs out. Per se, we have narrowed down our list to keep only the sites that offer the most creative (and fairly regular) and best bonuses. User experience for the players: We have included such online casinos that offer all the popular payment methods for seasoned and newbie gamblers. You will not face any issue in making payments or withdrawing your winnings.

Without further ado, let’s move on to a detailed discussion on the top five slots that you can try your hand at this year.

Big Kahuna: Spin Casino

Spin Casino is a comprehensive platform that offers almost everything that modern players can want and need. First, of course, it has loads of slots. In addition to that, there is a wide range of payment options, such as Neteller and Skrill, along with efficient customer service (including live chat) and generous, regular bonuses. There are more than 300 slot games available, which include progressive, single reel, and multi-reel options. A major attraction here is Big Kahuna – a Microgaming slot game with a high RTP of 95.53% that includes bonus rounds and rewards.

Best features:

More than 300 slot games

The availability of video poker

Wide variety of payment options

Who Wants to Be a Stallionaire: JackpotCity

JackpotCity is one of the most popular online casinos in the country. Its most commendable feature is the cleanest and slickest user interface we have seen. The page speed is pretty fast and the site is easily navigable. The platform has more than 500 games, and most of them are offered by Microgaming. Microgaming needs no introduction because it is the biggest name in the world of online gambling. The most in-demand slot game it offers is ‘Who Wants To Be A Stallionaire’ that comes with a high payout rate of 96.50%. Moreover, it has a bonus game, free spins, and three reels to keep you happy. Though the details of the loyalty program need to be clearer, the site has been operating since 1998. At present, it is one of the most dependable and trustworthy platforms ever.

Best features:

More than 400 games

A reliable and dependable site

Commendable user interface

Book of Dead: Genesis Casino

When searching for online casinos that offer a wide range of slot games, this is one site that stands out. Genesis Casino is a top name because all the games are offered by a wide range of top-notch software providers. It includes Microgaming, QuickSpin, Evolution, NetEnt, and so on. It promises high-quality, top online slots that are outstanding in terms of variety and are full of adventure. The fact that they are filled to the brim with bonus treats is a definite plus. Though it is difficult to choose one standout slot game, we really enjoyed the Book of Dead. It’s a five-reel slot that has loads of free spins, bonus rounds, and a 96.21% RTP. Though the unavailability of live chat is a bummer, the mobile-friendly site has video poker.

Best features:

More than 1000 games

The availability of video poker

A mobile-friendly site

Hitman: Ruby Fortune

Ruby Fortune deserves your attention if you are the kind of player who keeps looking for promos and bonuses at the time of playing slots. Along with a lucrative loyalty program, they come with loads of exciting offers. There is even a bonus wheel that we can spin once daily. The casino is home to the highly popular Hitman slots – a video slot that offers one of the most immersive experiences ever. Microgaming created the slots based on the popular video game. It comes with a 95.81% RTP and a mega fifteen paylines. The problem with this site is that the minimum withdrawal limit is pretty high. However, there is a lot to like about the platform, such as the payout average of 97.49%.

Best features:

Generous deposit bonuses on slots

Live dealer games available

Save your favourite games for quicker access

Dragon Dance: Casino Rex

Casino Rex is the Canadian slots website that relies on Microgaming software. It means you will get outstanding graphics, high RTPs, and slots loaded with bonuses. The welcome bonus is generous and there is availability of video poker and a couple of other good card games. However, there is no doubt that the main focus at Casino Rex is slots, and we pick Dragon Dance as the best of the lot. It is a brand-new slot game and you would hardly find it anywhere else. The 5-reel slot has an RTP of more than 96% and 243 paylines

Best features:

More than 2000 slot games

The availability of progressive jackpot slots

A mobile-friendly site

The Endnote

So, have you tried any of these five slots yet? What are you waiting for? Give these five slots a try before the year runs out and add some more spark to your gambling adventures. You will love these amazing slot games for sure!