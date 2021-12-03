The Best Free PC Games to Play in 2021

Playing online games can positively impact one’s mood, which is something that everyone needs during these challenging times. It’s a lot of fun to play online games with friends and family, no matter how far apart you are.

There are numerous free online games available today – we may select them based on our preferences and moods, but it all boils down to one thing: having fun! However, online games are not only fun – they offer many other advantages as well.

Some of the games we’ll show you can be played locally on the same computer, while others can be played in pairs over the internet. In the latter case, you’ll want to think about your online security before you start playing.

1. 8 Ball Billiards Classic

All billiards fans will like the game 8 Ball Billiards Classic. After all, it is a classic! You may play the game against a partner or the computer, and it follows regular rules. You will be shown an advertisement for a few seconds before the game begins, and once the ad ends, you will see the game.

2. Gravity Shift

Unlike other video games, where you play against your companion, Gravity Shift requires you to support or assist one another. The game has two characters, red and blue, and the goal is to utilize gravity to position the characters and auxiliary items on the red keys to unlock the next level’s path. It’s a fantastic brain teaser!

3. Pong 2

This game may be played solo or in teams. If you play it with a partner, you have the option of playing on one keyboard or remotely online. The goal is to strike the ball (or rather, the square) so that it cannot be returned to the opponent while also keeping your side.

The players take the role of a tile that glides up and down and hits the ball.

The speed of the ball and the speed of the tiles may both be changed. Depending on whether you’re playing alone or in pairs, use the W and S keys to move the tile, i.e., the up and down arrows.

4. Battleship

Before the game begins, set up your boats and decide whether you want to play against a partner or have the game choose an opponent at random from the other players online. Whether you play alone, i.e., against an unknown opponent or against a companion, you will enjoy this game equally.

Your opponent’s seas, like your area, are split into a grid of squares. Find out where your opponent’s ships are hidden and try to sink them before it sinks yours by clicking on them.

5. Speed Sudoku

Sudoku is a fun thinking game. Best of all, you can play online against a partner and stimulate your brain in a fun way. Unlike with other games mentioned above, you need to create a user account to play Speed Sudoku.

You will receive an email with a link to activate your user account after completing the registration process. The requested email takes 45 minutes to arrive, so don’t be shocked if you don’t receive it right away.

6. League of Legends

Although there are different ways to win, the main goal is to smash the enemy’s “Nexus,” a shape located in the middle of the bottom and defended by protection structures.

Every LoL war is discrete, with all the heroes taking on specific tactical roles and gradually growing their power as they accumulate experience and various objects aid them in their fight.

High fantasy, Steampunk, Folklore, and Lovecraftian horror are all sources of inspiration for the heroes in the game, so there’s plenty of variety in terms of design and gameplay mechanics. You can also check out the turn-based game, which is being named as one of the best RPGs of the year.

7. Jigsaw Puzzles

If you enjoy jigsaw puzzles, you’ll love the notion of putting together a large puzzle with your friends – both in-person and online. JigsawPuzzles.io has a lot of patterns to choose from, and the controls are straightforward.

To begin a gaming session, log in to the game with your Google, Facebook, or Twitter account.

Not free, but worth it: New Word

The examples before mixed some of the classics with newer titles. However, New World is one of the games you and your friends will love playing. It is an MMORPG title from Amazon, and it has a fantastic atmosphere. Think slaying monsters and diving deep into the wilderness to find resources. New World delivers that and more. The best part: you can play with your friends regardless of where you are.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned games are a terrific way to pass the time, and there are many more out there waiting to be found. On the bright side, you’ll never be bored, and it’ll help you improve your strategic abilities! If these titles are not enough for you, consider War Thunder, Among Us, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Valheim, or Northgard. The latter lets you summon your inner Viking and defend your community from predators.

All these games can be found on Steam or other game distribution platforms. Of course, not all these games are free. However, there are ways to get better prices for online games. Use a PC VPN to hide your IP address, and you will be able to avoid location-based price discrimination. After all, game distribution platforms tend to adjust prices according to visitors’ IP addresses. By hiding it, you get to explore alternative prices.