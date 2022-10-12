Top 5 Cases to Open in CS:GO in 2022

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been one of the most popular games in the world for many years. The peak of the shooter’s popularity was when esports was recognized as an official sport, and CS:GO became one of its main disciplines.

One of the factors due to which CS:GO remains at the top in 2022 is cases. In this article, we will take a closer look and talk about the – CS:GO cases.

What are cases in CS:GO?

Cases have been an integral part of the CS:GO game for many years. The main currency in CS:GO are skins for weapons, knives, and gloves. Cases contain a certain number of skins of different rarity levels. Sometimes some skins cost an obscene amount of money.

In the game, they can appear as part of a particular collection or along with updates. Open CS:GO cases are one of the many reasons why the game remains one of the most popular.

How to obtain & open a case?

Each player has several ways to get a CS:GO case. We will tell you about reliable methods.

The first and obvious way to get a case is to play the game. You can be rewarded for a good game and get a case. Everything ingenious is simple!

The second method is also quite simple, but it already requires you to invest not in the form of time but money. You can simply buy CS:GO cases online from professional websites.

To open CS:GO case online, you will need keys because nothing will work without them. It is worth noting that you can only buy the key. It is impossible to get it from anywhere for free.

Most Profitable CS:GO Cases in 2022

Glove Case

Glove Case first appeared in the game with the “Brothers In Arms” update on November 28, 2016. It pleased many because the glove skin is a relatively rare item, and everyone wants to get it. The glove case contains 17 skins with different rarity levels.

The most expensive and rare skin, which is a favorite of many players, is SSG 08 | Dragon flame. The best gloves from this case are Special Forces Gloves | Fund.

Recoil case

Recoil Case appeared in the game for the first time as part of the Recoil collection. It happened on January 21, 2022. The design of each skin is as detailed as possible, with small patterns and cartoon images. In general, the case looks very stylish. It contains 17 items of different rarity levels. The best skins for this case are Glock-18 | Winterized, R8 Revolver | Crazy 8 and SG 553 | Dragon Tech, AK-47 | Ice Coaled, and P250 | Visions.

Chroma 3 Case

The case was released in the April 27, 2016 update and featured a community-designed weapon. Skins from this case are still as popular as they were on the first day of their release. The skins of this case are definitely trendy and appreciated by the community as their design is just irresistible. Skins such M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire, PP-Bizon | Judgment of Anubis, P250 | Asiimov, AUG | Fleet Flock, UMP-45 | Primal Saber are the best examples. Some of them have a gloomy design and are made in gray shades. And other skins are decorated with gold and beautiful patterns, every detail of which is incredible.

Operation Riptide Case

On September 21, 2021, the Operation Riptide update appeared, which gave us the Riptide case.

The number of new cool skins is just off-scale – 91 skins. In this case, skins are made in different styles, starting from minimalism to something completely out of the ordinary. The main prize of the set is bright and daring – Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive. Second place goes to AK-47 | Leet Museo with characters in the style of Picasso. The top three also include an attractive Asian-style skin MP9 | Mount Fuji.

Operation Hydra Case

The Hydra Case was released as part of Operation Hydra in the May 23, 2017, update. This case contains 17 new bright and colorful skins that the CS:GO community has created. All Hydra CS:GO skins, regardless of their rarity, have been made with great attention to detail.

From 2017 to this day, the case has been incredibly popular. Best skins from this case AWP | Oni Taiji, Five-SeveN | Hyper Beast, M4A4 | Hellfire, Galil AR | Sugar Rush and Dual Berettas | Cobra Strike.

Why should you open the Best CSGO Cases?

As mentioned above, the opening of cases today is one of the main reasons for the popularity of the game and the appreciation of the players. Opening a case is not only fun and thrilling but may also become a real profit for you.

Many players have already confirmed that you are in an advantageous position even with a mid-priced skin while the case is cheaper. That is why players sell skins, thus gaining additional earnings. Just imagine making money just by CS:GO case opening online.

To Wrap Up

Cases and skins were and will be an important part of the game. After all, without them, the game would be a thing of the past. That is why it is so important to develop this further. Players’ interest in the game always fuels the desire to get various CS:GO cases.

Author BIO: Radosław Davidović is Hellcase’s customer success manager. He enjoys blogging to share his knowledge and experience with customers.