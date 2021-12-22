Counter-Strike is one of the most known first-person shooting games. Even though the first game was released in 2000, CS can grab new players and keep an active community around the game. There are many reasons for this, but the most important thing is innovation.

There’s always something new in the CS universe. Whether we are talking about new mechanics, maps, characters, weapons, there’s always something that excites players. CS:GO has retained its popularity even though it’s been out for a while.

One of the reasons for this is the big trade market within the game. It’s one of the rare games that lets players earn by selling items. If you want to make some cash with CS:GO skins, here are some things to keep in mind.

Get Skins by Playing

The first thing you need to do is simply play the game. CS:GO is one of those rare games that give you items if you play. You are guaranteed a random drop after the game, no matter if you win or lose. That’s something that needs to be exploited.

Play the game, have fun, and win skins that you can later cash in, simple as that. That’s how you get clear profits because all of the skins you win are free. Playing the game is completely free, and over time, you will simply create your own stock for trading/selling.

There’s also a chance of getting a case drop when playing the game. These cases can carry skin sets and give amazing rewards, and each day of the week, different items are dropped. Valve added this mechanic to keep players active every day.

Win Competitions

In CS:GO, players and teams can join a variety of tournaments. These official events on the original server usually offer all kinds of rewards. Skins are usually among them, and even people who don’t win the whole competition have a good chance of winning a skin.

Always be on the lookout for these kinds of tournaments and other similar events you can join. On the other hand, the CS:GO DLC offers a variety of operations you can play. These operations missions are separate tasks that give you star bonuses you can use to get skins.

Bear in mind that it’s only possible to get these rewards if you plan on the official server. Simply put, you need to play CS on Steam and avoid any games that you can download from other platforms.

Open Containers

Containers are more exclusive items in CS:GO. There are multiple types of containers that give you one or more cosmetic items. Naturally, those rarer items that can be found in containers drop less often. CS:GO containers include:

StatTrak Boxes

Pins Capsules

Graffiti Boxes

Souvenir Boxes

Stickers

Weapon Cases

Rare Containers

Retired Containers

All of them carry something different. The skins you get from these containers can also be sold or traded. For example, sticker containers give you stickers that you can put on weapon skins. They can decorate the weapon, hide wear, and give it more value.

Most cases are opened with their matching keys. The only way to get these keys is to trade for them or buy them on the market. There’s no way to get them by playing.

Track Skin Value

Obviously, the core element of earning money from skins is to sell them. However, if it were that simple, everyone would make lots of it. Bear in mind – you need lots of experience, knowledge, and practice to earn a serious buck from CS:GO skins.

If not, then everyone could become a trader. Luckily it’s not that difficult either – you just need to put in the extra effort. Just open up the Steam Market, and you can see charts of item prices. There are also many other sites where you can do this as well.

It’s important to know the current price of skin, what the price was in the past, and see potential projections for the future. That’s very useful if you want to buy items and make a profit by selling them. The principle is simple – buy an item cheaply and sell it when the price is higher.

To do this, you’ll need to anticipate which items will have a higher price in the future. It’s also very important to ensure that there will be a demand for them.

Sell on CSGO Trade Bot Sites

CSGO trade bot sites are third-party marketplaces where you can sell your skins. First of all, they offer an advantage in terms of price. The Steam Community Marketplace usually has lower prices in general. It’s important to check out these third-party sites and compare prices.

On the other hand, they offer another advantage – you can always sell items. These platforms work with bots that buy skins from players. You have a fixed price for a skin that’s non-negotiable, and you can instantly sell to get cash.

Simply put, you are not selling to other players but to the platform itself. There’s no argument about the price or having to convince other players to accept the deal. You just put a skin up for sale and get your cash in a matter of seconds.

Conclusion

These are some of the essentials you need to consider when selling CS:GO skins. You need to work on all of these areas and keep up with the community. Get informed on the new items that are coming out, find giveaways, and look to find a price difference that will give you a good return on investment.