Top 7 Esports Tournaments Every Player Should Attend 2023

The eSports scene is expanding and shows no signs of slowing down. Even the pandemic helped the industry to grow in manifolds, with people taking an interest in gaming and esports. Since then, as audiences grew and gaming became a lucrative source of money, the arena for competitive video gaming broadened. As a result, 577.2 million people worldwide are anticipated to be eSports fans by 2024.

Regional contests and leagues take place all year long in preparation for some of the biggest championships that come with huge prize pools. Professional teams give their best to win and please their supporters because a lot is at stake, fans, popularity, titles, money, and sponsorships. The supporters, too, engage with esports passionately by putting money at stake and winning big with their favorite teams on Player Space. While esports tournaments are undoubtedly the most exciting for both the players and the supporters, here is the list of the most anticipated tournaments of 2023 to be ready for.

1) CS:GO – BLAST Paris Major 2023

Venue: Paris, France

Dates: May 8, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The CS:GO Major events consistently attract millions of concurrent viewers, and Valve intends to hold the following CS:GO Major in Paris. This specific Major is distinctive in that BLAST will manage the competition. Although BLAST has organized numerous stand-alone competitions without Valve’s assistance, the two organizations have never formally partnered to hold a Major. According to CS:GO fans, the top tournament organizers are BLAST because they have successfully organized fantastic tournaments without Valve’s assistance. Paris is the ideal location to hold the Major, and millions of CS:GO fans are excited about this partnership between BLAST and Valve!

2) Valorant Champions Tour Seoul 2023

Venue: Seoul, South Korea

Dates: TBA

Valorant is well-liked in every region of the world, but it is particularly popular in South Korea. Thus, Riot Games’ decision to hold a VCT Masters competition in Seoul, South Korea, is good news for South Korean gamers. The fact that the event will be in Seoul also makes it the first offline VCT event to be staged in Asia. When Korean teams like DRX take the stage, you can anticipate an enormous crowd, and the top esports betting sites will favor the team that has the support of the home crowd. Although Korean fans are really enthusiastic about the game and will cheer on any playing side, there shouldn’t be much partiality.

3) Mobile Legends – M4 World Championship 2023

Venue: Jakarta, Indonesia

Dates: January 1, 2023 – January 15, 2023

The popularity of mobile gaming has grown significantly over the years. And to top it all off, Jakarta, Indonesia, will serve as the location. One of the largest mobile gaming markets in the world is Indonesia, where everyone is familiar with Mobile Legends. Thousands of fervent spectators in person and hundreds of thousands of viewers at home are anticipated for this event. These tournament matches should be available on esports betting sites.

4) League of Legends – Worlds 2023

Venue: TBA

Dates: TBA

In terms of viewership, League of Legends is, without a doubt, the most popular MOBA Esports game. League of Legends fans worldwide anticipate the League of Legends Worlds 2023, which will take place the following year, to be just as thrilling as the world’s 2022 competition. Although the exact site of the event is yet unknown, millions of League of Legends fans around the globe will likely cause the arena to sell out.

5) Dota 2 – The International 2023

Venue: TBA

Dates: TBA

The excitement of “The International” tournaments comes from the fact that, by a wide margin, The International incarnations always win the most money in prizes compared to other games. Every year, the Dota 2 community celebrates The International. Since the stakes rise as the tournament continues, even those who don’t play the game frequently check in to watch crucial matches.

6) Esports Universe Summit 2023

Venue: Hong Kong

Dates: TBA

The eSports community will come together at the Esports Universe Summit in 2023 for educational opportunities and to network with some of the biggest companies, best teams, investors, content producers, and game developers globally. The Esports Universe Summit 2023 is a platform for stakeholders to get together and talk about the future of eSports, despite not being a competition per se.

7) Esports Travel Summit 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Dates: July 12-14, 2023

The most significant gathering of eSports event planners, the ESportsTravel Summit 2023, will strongly emphasize travel and tourism. To improve their understanding of eSports, its effects on the tourism sector and the financial viability of eSports events, event organizers, sports commission representatives, event suppliers, and hotel chains collaborate. In 2023, Toronto, Canada, will host the ESportsTravel Summit.

Conclusion

The 2022 calendar year was a massive success for the esports sector. All Esports fans have enjoyed the tournaments and game updates. But the fun doesn’t stop there. With the growing popularity, the year 2023 can be expected to be larger for esports fans!