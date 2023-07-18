Unlocking the Secrets of Card Counting: A Blackjack Player’s Guide

Want to be a pro while you play blackjack well, beating the dealer and other opponents, then you should learn more about card counting. This is an incredible skill that will give a huge advantage in the game. And most importantly, there is nothing complicated and everyone can learn it in blackjack online. So keep reading this article to learn more about this skill and its features.

What is Card Counting in Blackjack?

Blackjack card counting is about remembering which cards have already come out of the deck, and which of them are still left. Imagine how nice it would be if a player could predict the next card to be drawn. Of course, this is almost impossible to do. However, you can guess approximately what card can fall. For example, it is known that if there are more cards of high denomination in the deck than of low ones, then the player has an advantage. If you, watching the game and counting cards, see such a situation, you can join the game. If you want to learn more about the features of blackjack, then use the Blackjackonline21au platform.

Casino Attitude Toward Card Counting

At this point, a lot depends on whether you are playing online blackjack Australia or offline in a real casino. The latter have a negative attitude towards such actions and try to protect themselves. The dealer most often uses several shuffled decks, which are constantly shuffled. Therefore, it becomes more and more difficult to count cards. In addition, if the offline casino notices that you are doing this, then you may be disqualified from the game.

If we talk about real money online blackjack, then everything is much simpler here. It will not be difficult for you to count the cards and even make some notes on the sheet since no one sees you. However, there is some complexity. Since the decks are constantly reshuffled after each hand, these actions become completely useless. That is, the players keep score, and the amount received ceases to be indicative of decision-making in the future. If you choose the right online blackjack game, you will still be able to count cards better.

Features of Card Counting

Now let’s move on to the most interesting point of this article and understand the features of card counting. The characteristics of card counting are not complicated. Conventionally, we can divide a deck of cards into three groups as follows:

2-6: +1;

8, 9: 0;

10-Ace: -1.

Let’s take a closer look at an example. If the dealer in blackjack games online deals a nine and a three to himself, and a jack and a queen to the player, the score will look like this: +1, 0, -1, -1. As a result, we get a negative number. The smaller the number, the more low-value cards will remain in the deck. And the game as a result becomes the most profitable for the croupier.

What Are the Benefits of Card Counting?

If you learn how to count cards when playing blackjack, you can reap invaluable benefits. Firstly, it allows you to roughly navigate which cards are left in the deck at a certain moment. Secondly, you can estimate the chances of getting the right cards and make a decision based on this. Thirdly, you noticeably increase the chances of winning and start making better decisions.

How to Learn to Count Cards?

We live in a world of technology, where you can easily find any information you need on the web, try something new or practice your knowledge and skills. Learning how to count cards in blackjack online is not difficult. You can use various exercise programs that are openly available on the net. They are very realistic and allow you to independently determine the speed of distribution of cards, time intervals for entering the amount, and much more. In addition, you can also improve your counting skills during a simple game of blackjack. At first, it will be a little difficult, but over time you will only improve your skills and do it better and better.

Conclusion

Card counting in online blackjack is the perfect way to increase your chances of winning while playing. You will be able to gain an advantage, better control the game, and also know what decision to make at a certain stage of the game. Remember, if you use this technique in a casino, then you need to be very careful because they do not welcome such actions. Sometimes it can even end up on a blacklist. There are no restrictions online because no one sees you. However, due to the constant shuffling of cards, the chances of doing this are becoming less and less. In any case, card counting is a useful skill that can be needed at any time and not only while playing blackjack. So you should learn this technique!