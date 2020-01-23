What Is The Biggest Casino In The World

Casinos come in all shapes and sizes; they can be land-based, on a cruise ship, or online. Many casinos have grown into or been built as large complexes, offering players an unrivaled experience with a vast floor space full of exciting casino games, as well as bars, fine-dining restaurants, and live entertainment.

The biggest casinos go all out when it comes to size and entertainment. Many parts of the world host casinos and several continents feature some vast gambling venues.

In another article, we may list the best online casinos in the world, but today we take a look at the contenders for the biggest casino in the world. We’ll tell what they have inside, and find out where is the biggest land-based casino in the world.

The Biggest Casino In Europe

When it comes to Europe, many casinos offer glitz and glamor. We’re thinking of Monte Carlo and the riviera. However, to find the biggest casino on the continent, you need to head to Portugal.

The famous capital city Lisbon has a modern new town and a charming old quarter. It’s in the modern area that you can find Europe’s biggest casino, a contemporary construction called Casino Lisboa. The massive complex has dark glass sides and eye-catching lighting, and a two-tier casino.

You can explore the space, which is 165,000 square feet. As well as a two-tier casino containing 26 table games and over 1000 slot machines, you can also find a broad range of entertainment. There are three restaurants, a rotating stage made out of three rings that serves as a live entertainment venue, a second venue with panoramic views, and a contemporary art gallery.

The Biggest Casino in Africa

When we said there are large casinos on several continents, we meant it, and Africa is part of the action with its largest casino beating the size of the largest casino in Europe. It’s located in South Africa and is open 24 hours a day.

Although the casino is found in South Africa, it’s inspired by South America. The casino is called Rio, and inside, it embraces the Brazilian city’s love for partying and celebration with a carnival vibe.

This exciting atmosphere fills the 266,330 square feet of this casino. The Rio Casino Resort in Klerksdorp is known for its regular poker tournaments. It houses 12 table games and 274 gaming machines. There’s a private room for high rollers, a hotel, two restaurants, a bar, an arcade for kids, and a creche in this vast complex complete with palm trees and fountains.

The Biggest Casino in Asia

Many of the largest casinos in the world are found in China. It’s one area in particular, and it’s home to the second-largest casino in the world: Macau.

It has become the gambling capital of the world, and is sometimes known as the “Monte Carlo of the East”. In Macau, you’ll find the bright lights and stunning views of Venetian Macau.

It is a luxury casino and hotel that covers 546,000 square feet, although, with all of the hotel space, it’s much more extensive. The numbers are staggering with over 800 table games and more than 6000 slots. There’s an events arena, multiple dining options, and a large retail section to keep you entertained. You can also enjoy the sights and replica landmarks of Venice, which is an excellent touch.

The Biggest Casino in North America (and the World)

The largest casino in the world is located in North America, in the United States. While Macau is the gambling capital in the east, the west has one place that has become synonymous with gambling: Las Vegas.

You’ll be surprised to discover that the biggest casino in the world is the WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma. Inside there are eight plazas set up for gaming and styled after some famous world destinations. They help to fill this vast 600,000 square feet casino complex.

Inside you will be spoilt for choice with a bingo hall that seats 800, there are poker rooms, 100 table games, and more than 7000 slot games. If that isn’t enough to hold your attention, there’s so much more. Besides the golf course, spa, and night club, you can visit the 17 restaurants or be wowed by big names in the two live entertainment venues.

We have not seen the biggest yet

Casinos have always known how to go bigger and better. While the world’s biggest casino is colossal, and the second largest is close behind, we’re sure it won’t be long before someone else steals the top spot.

Important: the legal gambling age can differ based on where the casinos are located.