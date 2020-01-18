Why Online Casinos are better compared to Land-Based

Long before the Internet was invented and made available to the wide public, land-based casinos were the ones that dominated the gambling landscape. And the story of land-based casinos starts all the way back in 1638 with the Ridotto. Situated in the mind-blowing Venice, the Ridotto was the cornerstone for a phenomenon that enjoyed extraordinary developments across the years.

However, as soon as the internet became widely available and we started to understand just how much it can help simplify a lot of activities, the casino landscape started to change irreversibly. In the second half of the 90s, online casinos started their journey to revolutionize the way we enjoy slots and casino games.

And since we’re always ready to back-up any statement with facts, we’ve put together a thorough list of reasons why online casinos are undisputed winners in the fight with their land-based counterparts.

Enjoy Thousands of Slots from Your Home

There are lots of differences between online and land-based casinos, however, the comfort players get from the two experiences deserves to be mentioned first. The ability to enjoy thousands of table games, online slots, and other casino games without having to leave your home, is excellent. Just imagine having to get in your car, drive all the way to the casino, pay a fee to enter and only then be able to enjoy your favorite game. Online casinos can be accessed from home, during the daily commute and even from the office – but it’s preferable to keep it for your lunch break.

Huge Deposit Bonuses

No matter how professional and prepared a land-based casino is, you will never get any bonuses for the amount you play. Whenever you decide to play a slot machine or a table game, your own funds is all you have. On the other hand, online casinos grant you huge bonuses for your first deposit, as well as several options for your future deposits as well. Besides giving you more playtime, these bonuses also boost your winning chances since they give you those extra spins that can trigger a massive free spins round or even a jackpot.

Vibrant Games Offer

Even though land-based slot machines also evolved a lot thanks to technology, you still need quite some space to install one in a casino. Then there’s the chair, leaving enough room between the machines to provide a certain level of privacy, and so on. This means that even a huge Las Vegas casino won’t be able to deliver more than a couple of hundreds slot machines. And things are even worse with roulette, blackjack or poker tables because these are bigger and require even more room.

Online casinos don’t have any limitations in terms of available space so they can offer even more than 3,000 online slots and table games so that you can always find your favorite. Multiple providers, each with their own perks, make your online gambling experience unique and extremely diverse.

No Entrance Fees

You will never have to pay anything to access an online casino. Even more than that, most of them allow you to try their games with demo funds and see exactly how things feel and if they’re a good fit for you. The most prestigious land-based casinos require an entry fee or some sort of membership which makes the process of enjoying your favorite casino games even more difficult. It’s true, the amount you pay to enter is usually low. However, why not use those funds to actually play the games and win even more?

Lower Age Limit

All the casinos in Las Vegas and some located in Asia will only allow people over 21 years of age to enter. For online casinos, on the other hand, you only need to be 18 years of age to be able to access all the online slots and table games. This three-year difference makes online casinos easily accessible by all people that are curious to see how a casino game looks and what the activity is all about.

Final thoughts

Of course, the list of advantages can go on with things like no queuing up for withdrawals, cashing out your wins straight to your bank account or an online payment option, and many more. We focused on the ones that definitely make a difference for occasional casino players as well as regular enthusiasts. With many other perks that online casinos bring nowadays – like the No Account functionality – you can go from browsing the web to enjoying your favorite slots in just a few clicks.