The Greatest Retro Games Ever

The final few months of 2020 will see millions of gamers get their hands on the latest generation of game consoles: the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, the most powerful consumer smartphones ever created, like the iPhone 12 and the OnePlus 8T, have also just gone on sale.

These cutting-edge devices make it possible to play some of the most advanced video games ever produced, including titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Metro Exodus, Hitman 2, and Far Cry 5.

However, there is still a huge demand for classic and retro titles. This is why we’re seeing so many video game publishers remaster some of their old IP and why consumers are willing to hand over cash for devices like the Nintendo Classic Mini: NES.

Here are some of the best and most popular retro games ever released.

Mario Kart

There have been dozens of great racing games released over the years, including titles like Forza, Gran Turismo, TOCA Touring Car Championship, Need for Speed, and Colin McRae Rally. However, none have captured the imagination of so many nor been as inclusive as Mario Kart.

Its arcade format means that you don’t need to be a diehard petrol head to understand the game’s mechanics, but such knowledge could give you a small advantage. However, novices are not left out, the Mario Kart power-ups help to create a level playing field.

The further back you are in the field, the more powerful the power-ups you receive. For example, those in last place are given the blue shell in Mario Kart Wii, causing the first-placed driver to crash.

In a testament to Mario Kart’s global appeal, it has been released on almost every single Nintendo console, as well as both iOS and Android. Each time it has been a massive hit.

Microsoft Solitaire

Microsoft Solitaire is a game that almost every computer user has played at least once. Every copy of the company’s Windows operating system since 1990 (except for Windows 8) has been shipped with the game pre-installed.

According to Microsoft, around 35 million people play Solitaire every single day, despite the much greater choice available to computer users today.

Solitaire was actually created to be an educational tool, helping new computer users to learn how to use a mouse. In 1990, the mouse was a relatively new concept so Microsoft felt that it needed to give its customers a way to get up to speed more quickly.

The game was developed by a single intern, which makes the fact that the game was been entered into the World Video Game Hall of Fame an even more impressive feat.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the oldest games played today. It was first created back in the 18th century, making roulette the ultimate retro game. Throughout the 20th century, people flocked to casinos in cities like Las Vegas and Atlantic City to place bets on this spinning wheel game, and with the advent of the internet, the game moved into the 21st century.

Just like how many other retro games have been re-released on modern devices, today, it’s possible to play online roulette for free or with real money, both on your computer or mobile device.

Online casinos have also developed innovative roulette games, such as Instant Roulette which makes it possible to place a bet at any time thanks to a set of sequential wheels that ensure that at least one is always spinning.

Grand Theft Auto

Today, Grand Theft Auto V is the second-best-selling video game in history, behind only Minecraft. Despite the fact that it was released more than seven years ago, the game continues to attract millions of daily players.

However, GTA V has come a long way from its roots. The first version of the game was released back in 1997 and featured a top-down view and 2D graphics. Despite this, Grand Theft Auto was a huge hit thanks to its open-world gameplay and unique mechanics.

Other games released at the time, like Driver, offered a 3D environment and fun driving physics, but GTA was a cut above these.

Today, other older titles from the franchise, including San Andreas, Vice City, and Liberty City Stories are available on smartphones, tablets, and modern consoles.