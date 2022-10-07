Top 5 Websites to Download PC Games For Free

We all know how frustrating it is to find a good PC game to play. You search and search, but all you can find are demo versions or really old titles. But what if I told you there were websites where you could download full-version, safe, PC games for free? No catch, no surveys, just pure gaming fun! Here are the top websites with free, safe, downloadable, full-version PC games.

Epic Games

Throughout 2022, the Epic Games Store will continue to offer free games every week. There are no strings attached (except the one connected to Epic’s storefront). The Epic Games Store’s weekly freebies are a great way to try out new games without having to pay for them upfront. So far, the Epic Games Store has given away over 200 free games, including hits like GTA V, Civilization VI, and Borderlands 3.

Even if you don’t intend to play these freebies anytime soon, you should log in and add them to your library if you have an Epic Store account. Keep checking back to see what’s currently free and what’s coming up in the future.

Steam

There are some free games that you can download from Steam and have immediate access to all of the content.

The majority, on the other hand, is “Free to Play” games. Typically, this simply means that the game is free to play, but you can pay money for optional cosmetic items or downloadable content. Warframe and Team Fortress 2 are two popular examples of this. These microtransactions can range from buying new skins for your character to being able to gamble on in-game items.

Others, sadly, are glorified demos in which you must pay to unlock most of the content but will eventually hit a paywall that you cannot bypass without paying. This can be very frustrating for gamers who thought they were getting a free game.

You should also keep an eye out for games that are on sale. Steam holds sales dozens of times a year, and while most games simply have their price reduced, it’s not uncommon for games to be completely free.

GameTop

GameTop is an excellent website to download free and casual Windows 10 games. Over 1000 free, downloadable PC games, both legal and full versions, are available at GameTop. Hidden object games, match 3 games, mahjong games, solitaire games, and puzzle games are some of the most popular games accessible. It has over one million monthly users and has been in operation for over ten years.

Here you will find a massive assortment of games that can be downloaded in just a few clicks with no sign-ups or email subscriptions required. Their games contain no in-game advertisements, malware, or viruses. There’s something for everyone among the many free casual games available. And, with new games added on a weekly basis, there’s always something new to try.

Softpedia

Softpedia is a free downloads hub where users can find direct download links for all kinds of apps and software. The website offers a wide range of categories to choose from, including games, productivity, security, and more.

With over 1 million files available for download, Softpedia is one of the largest free software repositories on the web. In addition to being a great resource for free software downloads, Softpedia also offers news and reviews on the latest games. The library isn’t as extensive as on other sites, but you can still find some good free puzzle games, racing games, RTS games, and RPG games too.

Origin

If you’re a PC gamer, chances are you’re familiar with Origin. Origin is one of the best-known platforms for downloading games. It’s owned and operated by EA. The service offers a library of games from a variety of genres that can be downloaded and played on Origin. It also has a social element, allowing gamers to connect with friends and fellow gamers around the world.

The service has been praised for its ease of use and its wide selection of games. However, it has also been criticized for its high price point and for requiring an always-on internet connection in order to play. Origin doesn’t have too many free-to-play games, but there are still some good titles here.

Tips for finding a good PC game to play

Here are a few ways to narrow down the choices and make finding the perfect game a little easier.

First, take into account what genre of games you usually enjoy. If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, then you’ll want to focus your search on titles that fall into that category. Or if you prefer strategy games, look for ones that will give your brain a workout while also providing some entertainment value.

Secondly, consider what kind of time commitment you’re willing to make when choosing a game. Some gamers like nothing more than sinking dozens of hours into action games, while others prefer shorter and more casual experiences. There’s no wrong answer here – it’s all about finding something that fits your own personal playing style and schedule!