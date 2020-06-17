Top 8 Online Card Games

Card games have moved beyond Bridge and 29, and nowadays, a lot of interactive online options are available. With engaging storylines and action-packed sequences, the decks have evolved.

Let us take a look at the top 5 card games you can play online!

Shadowverse

Shadowverse is pretty much based on the anime called Hearthstone. With over eighteen million downloads, this hit card game involves the evolution of monsters, allowing the power struggle between players.

It has become extremely popular especially for its storyline involving Hearthstone and regular free pack giveaways, making the initiation process easier. It also has an engaging story mode that tells you how to play the eight decks and keeps you hooked to the game!

Pokémon TCG Online

Pokémon TCG Online actually began as a traditional card game, which later became available on the online platform. If you have been a fan of pokemon growing up and have been an enthusiastic card collector like me, this game will surely be a lot of fun for you especially seeing all the cards to life virtually!

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is another big contender in the card gaming genre. With engaging gameplay, a lot of options to improve in single-player mode, and multiple cards to choose from, you could definitely give it a try!

Gwent

Are you a fan of Witcher? Then this card game will surely interest you! Gwent is a mini-game based on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game. Fine-tuned for a classy gaming experience, Gwent will captivate you from the very beginning. This takes the card gaming experience to the next level, from stunning visuals to discovering more powerful magic!

Faeria

Although you need to pay to get the cards in this game, Faeria is quite unique. As you build your collection of cards, you need a certain level of skills to face your opponents successfully. The dynamic board involved in the gameplay makes the whole experience more intriguing.

Magic: The Gathering Arena

This is one of the oldest online card games, especially in the collectible card game genre. It is easy to learn yet with progressing levels of complexity that challenges you at every step. The coolest part is that new card sets are released on the same day their real-life counterparts are released! So while you can have the implicit trade-offs, you can physically purchase them and have fun with the real deck as well!

Eternal

With a variety of different tournaments and alternate modes to choose from, the single-player option is quite packed up. Moreover, if you are looking for multiplayer modes that are available as well. It is also available on Xbox and makes the whole gaming experience more enjoyable.

Last but not least, here is an honorable mention since mentioning a card game list of any form without Bridge is incomplete.

Bridge

This age-old favorite has been the card game of all times with tournaments being held worldwide and many books written about it. It is a standard 52-card deck game that is played by four players in two competing partnerships, with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. In the online version, you can team up against the computer or use multiplayer options to challenge your friends.

Conclusion

Now that you have a list of card games to choose from go ahead and enjoy today!