Top PC Games From The ‘90s That Bring Back Nostalgia

The ‘90s era was magical. Music, sitcoms, amicable camaraderie, outdoor sports, more time with friends and family, and video games. The ‘90s pioneered the arena of video games and gave us the most memorable time spent enjoying video games and less time on the internet when Yahoo chat engines and having a Hotmail account was tech-savvy. Summertimes, holidays, console games with cousins and friends were pure, unadulterated fun. The ‘90s kids knew how to have fun and get serious about life in the same stream of things.

Racing games

With 2D gaming at its nascent stage, this has been the most widely played video game by both genders. Unlike today’s elaborate and complex gaming with a customized template, video gaming was popularized in almost every household that has a PC.

Then came Need For Speed which let you do more than take left and right turns. With some reality tidbits thrown at it, came the Crazy Taxi where you pick a customer and race to reach the destination with some real-time scenarios. From pixelated versions to stunning graphics, racing games have evolved quickly with stunning visuals and more interesting challenges.

Role Playing Games

With the introduction of RPG games, addiction to console games, intrigue, and the quality of gaming experience has boosted altogether. Final Fantasy series, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Legend of Zelda, Dungeons and Dragons, and the list goes on.

The Diabolo series came with the customization and non linear gameplay just like Quentin Tarantino plots which made it one of the popular RPG games in the ‘90s. The Super Mario series is evergreen. Exploring the stunning graphics of Bohemia in the set of the Secret of Mana made most of the gamers of the ‘90s go ga-ga over the warmth and fuzzy feelings it created navigating through various terrains and creatures.

Adventure games

A genre for all ages. The kind of PC games you want to play with your kids to bond with them. A complete package of fun, quests, rewards, adventure, and stories. The old-school fun never gets old with these games. Times when you played Monkey Island, Myst, Gabriel Knight, Mario, and more. The ‘90s era evolved from pixelated video games to stunning visuals in 2D with intriguing plots and stories. Point and click adventure games were popular and addictive.

Strategy games

Talking of strategy games, the first name that comes to your mind is Age of Empires with compelling units, resources, factions, and scenarios to build a dominion. Age of Mythology, and SimCity, were some of the most popular strategy games that challenged your mind to develop strategies to move forward in the game.

Conclusion

The ‘90s era created magic in the video games genre as much as it did in music and movies. The thrill of exploring the gamut of video games and the joy of exploring various plots was ecstatic. Characters, gameplay, soundtrack, and setup set the mood of good times that prevailed in the ‘90s.