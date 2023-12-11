What Are the Live Casino Games?

Are you still not completely convinced why non Gamstop live casinos suit you? It’s just like visiting a real casino, but you sit at home by yourself in any outfit and have fun when you feel like it. Read more about live casinos in our guide.

Why Play Live Casino Games?

Live casino is a fairly new concept offered by a number of new online casinos. The idea is to try to recreate the feeling of a real land-based casino while the player can still sit at home and play.

What distinguishes land-based casinos is that they have staff in the form of dealers who manage the games. They have succeeded in recreating that for the live casino by using web cameras that film dealers employed by the casino, then this is streamed in real time to the player. So it is “live” in the true sense of the word. What the live dealer does in front of the camera is happening in real life while you are watching it.

Below is an overview of the market’s best new casinos from 2023 with a range of live games and also sites from 2018 and 2017.

3 Best Live Non GamStop Casino Games

Wondering where is the best place to play? Here are the developers you should keep an eye out for.

1) Evolution Gaming

Swedes are behind listed Evolution Gaming , which has stylish live dealers and the highest HD quality from all tables. The sound is crystal clear and you can talk or chat with any dealer you wish. The platform from Evolution Gaming is not only stylish and user-friendly, it is also fast and easy to use.

2) Playtech live casino

Playtech is one of the largest manufacturers in the world of casino games. Regarding table games, they are also at the forefront, with many features that you can use to refine the experience. Unique games include Sic Bo and Hi Lo poker, which you won’t find at other new casinos.

3) Extreme Live Gaming

The company Novomatic is behind Extreme Live Gaming, which has only been on the market since 2013. Their unique games such as the Golden Ball roulette which allows players to spin the ball every 20 spins has quickly become very popular.

How Does Live casino work?

Playing at non Gamstop live casinos is very easy. First you navigate to the lobby for the live casino. All the games on offer are displayed there, which often means several different versions of popular games. Various table games are perfectly adapted to the concept. Live Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat are the most common games in a live casino.

They work with the same game rules as the regular versions of these classic casino games. In other words, there are no oddities. You just have to make your bets and play with the same strategy you normally use. Many players are hesitant about live casino because they are unsure of what the term means, but it is therefore more about offering a special gaming experience rather than that the games themselves work differently.

Live Roulette is a popular option among players who enjoy live casino. Roulette is a casino game with an exclusive feel and it becomes something very special with a well-dressed croupier handling the game. Often there are different variants, for example European Roulette or American Roulette, as well as different bet levels. Live Blackjack is also very popular. It works just like regular Blackjack. Furthermore, there are different types of poker online at this type of establishment.

Choose the variant depending on what you normally prefer. Some choose instead based on which croupier handles the game. In that way, a live casino really resembles a land-based casino. Sometimes as a player you make a choice because you think someone in the staff is talented or too lucky. It is also their mission to really make the players happy.

The biggest difference when playing a live casino is that everything goes a little slower. When a real person manages the games in real time, it is not possible to “play fast”, but you have to accept that it takes a little extra time between each game round. The player has more time to think about his decisions or to, for example, chat with his fellow players or with the dealer/croupier. Being able to interact with the person running the game or with other players is something that makes live casino more social than regular non GamStop casino games. One can receive congratulations if the game goes well or some words of encouragement if it goes badly.

The Difference Between a Live Casino & Land-based Casino

Despite the fact that the live casino aims to imitate the gaming experience in a real land-based casino, there are still some differences. First of all, live casinos can be played on any computer or, for example, on a tablet.

You don’t have to go to a physical location and crowd with other players around the tables. Another advantage is that when you play live casino online, there is nothing to prevent you from varying. You don’t just have to play live casino, but it’s there as an extra spice when you feel like it.

However, a live casino still fails to capture the full mood and atmosphere of a land-based casino, but at least it’s a good try.

Games Available at Non GamStop Live Casinos

The section of games that can be enjoyed live is something that is determined in advance by each casino. Games that are most popular in the country are often selected. These games account for over 80% of all gaming sessions. Below is a list of the most common games at live casinos: