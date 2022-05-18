What Does It Take To Get Better At FPS Games?

There are thousands of video games out there, and we see the release of new ones every year. These video games are divided into different genres, and each one has its own style. However, out of all the genres out there, FPS is one of the most popular ones. And today, we will be discussing things that can help you get better in such games.

First Person Shooter games, popularly referred to as FPS games, are some of the most popular video games in the world. For example, the Call of Duty series is considered one of the best-selling series of all time. There are many more FPS series out there, and all of them are amazing. The thing which makes such games popular is their multiplayer modes. These allow you to fight against real players. Sure, services such as Destiny 2 boosting can help you greatly in these games, but this isn’t something that can help you improve your gameplay.

Many strategies can help you become better at FPS games. Since these games revolve around shooting weapons, most of your strategies should also be linked to them. And today, we are going to discuss different things that can help you get better at FPS games.

Select The Right Weapon Type

First things first, you must know which weapons suit your playstyle the best. Most players make the mistake of choosing the wrong weapon type. For instance, they opt for Snipers while they are not that good with ranged kills. Instead, you should not follow in their footsteps and first find out whether you are good at close-ranged combat or long-range. If you’re good at close range, choosing an Assault Rifle will be a wise choice. ARs can help you bag in kills from both close and medium ranges.

Similarly, SMGs and Shotguns are also ideal for close-range scenarios. SMGs can help you put a lot of bullets into your enemies quickly, while Shotguns are capable of draining a lot of your enemy’s health in a single shot. Therefore, you should first try all weapon types and then decide which one you should master. Most FPS games let you carry around two weapons in multiplayer modes so that you can choose two different classes.

Improve Your Aim

If you don’t know how to aim properly, you won’t be able to get any kills, no matter how good or powerful your weapon is. A lot of players make the mistake of just blindly firing their weapon whenever they see their target and then question why they got killed even though they emptied the entire clip. Well, for the short answer, none of their bullets manage to hit their target. Even if a few did, they weren’t enough to put them to rest.

Therefore, it is important that you improve your aim if you’re serious about getting good at FPS games. The best way to do this is by going to the training mode that is available in most FPS games and practicing your aim there. For instance, Apex Legends has its own firing range where it lets you use every weapon and do target practice as well. You can also choose third-party software for this purpose. There are many paid and free ones available out there. At the moment, Aim Lab is considered one of the best ones, and it’s free as well. It tasks you with different stuff that contributes to improving your aim.

Adjust Your Crosshair Properly

A lot of players don’t focus on this, but keeping your crosshair at head level can help you bag in kills quickly. We all know the face of the target is considered its weakest point, and hitting it can drain its health quickly. Some targets can even be taken down with a single headshot. Therefore, make sure your crosshair is always placed at chest or head level to land headshots quickly. For those who don’t know, the crosshair is the tiny dot you see on the screen when aiming. It indicates where your bullet is going to land. Most games come with the option to customize the crosshair, and you can design it however you like.

Keep Practicing

Finally, it is important to understand that getting good at FPS games isn’t an overnight process. It will take you weeks or even months before you can start calling yourself an expert at such games. The professional players you see streaming on Twitch or participating in big esports tournaments are only sitting there because they spent years playing such games. However, if you follow the above-mentioned things religiously, you can expect to start seeing significant improvement in your gameplay within a few days only.