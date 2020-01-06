5 Popular Console Games You Can Play on Your Smartphone

Remember playing the snake game on your mobile phones? The mobile technology world has advanced so much since then. You can run high-end console-style games without so much as breaking a sweat.

There are many great console titles available on mobiles these days, so you don’t have to worry if you don’t own gaming consoles. The games on the mobile are often at a reduced price to their home system counterparts, so it is a win for gamers on a budget. Here are some of the most popular – rightly so – games that you can play on your smartphone that was originally designed for gaming consoles.

1. PUBG Mobile

One of the most popular games being played currently, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has rapidly been breaking records. While it was originally released for PC, followed by subsequent console releases on PS4 and Xbox One, mobile players aren’t left behind. This has led to PUBG becoming the go-to game for many novices as well as experienced players.

Like the other modes, you get to get the battle royale action complete with the chicken dinner victory that it is well known for. You can join rounds of the last-person-standing deathmatches as lone wolves, or team up with others via the Duos and Squads modes, while you commute to work.

2. Fortnite

If you haven’t heard about Fortnite, you need to come out of whatever rock you are living under. Fortnite is another battle royale game that is survival at best. You and 99 other players are dropped off into a large and beautiful island.

You have to fight to the death – hence, a survival game – using a cadre of weapons, gadgets, and vehicles. Even with so many additions and features, it works like butter on mobile. This makes it one of the most detailed gaming experience on mobile.

3. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

One of the starter games for many gamers. I remember playing it with my brother in cyber cafes when I was young. It is one of the most iconic open-world crime series game, even if you are not in the mood to complete the mission, you can just keep exploring.

Along with San Andreas, you also can play the other installments in the series on mobiles like Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City. Even though we are waiting for Grand Theft Auto 5 to start running on mobile devices, you can still enjoy the classic rendition of San Andreas.

4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Star Wars universe has one of the biggest fanbases. The large and detailed classic BioWare style game is an experience that you just can’t ignore.

Having the Knights of the Old Republic in its entirety available on Android is a big deal to many gamers. The narration of two decades worth of details will leave you wanting more and less at the same time. It is bound to turn you into a star wars fan though, so be careful.

5. Minecraft

Minecraft is the most classic game that everyone has heard of. It is a plane of infinite possibilities in a world without rules. The pocket edition that let mobile players play the sand survival game came out with limited features originally.

But, since then the game is constantly updated and the sandbox keeps getting better and better. You can jump in, build to your heart’s content. And play with your friends. Minecraft is one of those games that always stays with you.