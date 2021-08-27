5 tips for Creating a Gaming Youtube Channel in 2021

Are you a passionate gamer thinking of starting your own Gaming Youtube Channel? But don’t know how to go about it? Here are 5 tips that you can use to create a channel that fits well in this competitive niche. Gaming is a highly competitive niche to break into, there are already many successful YouTubers like Mumbo Jumbo and everybody’s favorite PewDiePie that have billions of views and millions of users. That shouldn’t stop you from creating your own channel.

Creating a Gaming Youtube Channel is not an easy feat to achieve but these 5 tips can help you create good content and a successful channel. It is always a tough task to do something unique than the popular content creators. Focusing on your content and consistency is the key to a successful Youtube channel. Gaming content always garners high engagement so here are the 5 tips that will help you make the most out of your video content on this beautiful platform.

Focus on one game to grow your Youtube Channel

When you start out, focus on one game only. It works well with the Youtube Algorithm, it’s more likely to recommend your content to like-minded viewers than when you cloud your channel with different games. C’mon, you don’t want to be a jack of all trades and master of none.

Focusing on one game creates a fan base for a particular game, like Among Us or Minecraft. We know how tempting it is to share your expertise about different games but that won’t work in your favor in the initial days. You can surely squeeze in another game during one of your weekly live streams but focus on creating content for one particular game.

Upload one video on Youtube per week

Consistency is the name of the game. Post at least one video every week. Prioritize creating content that you will be able to deliver. Avoid following the likes of well-established Youtube creators, you will most likely burn out in the initial phase itself. Plan your content and take it slow. Focusing on creating consistent content doesn’t mean you compromise on the quality of your videos. Going slow also gives you time to develop good quality content while managing other important activities like school, work, or family duties.

Slowly develop your video content and gradually upgrade your posting capacity. Youtube has also improved its recommendations, so even if you upload one video per week or four it will recommend your content to viewers in your niche.

Make your Video Introductions brief and catchy

Audience retention is of prime importance on Youtube, low audience retention reflects negatively on the algorithm. That translates into Youtube receiving a negative signal and not recommending it to viewers which will have an unpleasant impact on your channel.

Have a strong and catchy introduction to avoid this scenario. Get to the crux of your video instead of simply showing the menu of the game while you talk. Explain why you are making this particular video while moving your characters around the game’s landscape. Make your introductions interesting and relatable, having a striking and direct dialog with your audience always works.

The aim is to grab the attention of your audience and not allow them to skip to another video. Make sure you always deliver on the promise you are making through your video’s title.

Create enticing thumbnails and Titles for your videos

Assume you are a viewer on Youtube, the enticing thumbnails and titles are what truly catch our attention and make us want to click on the videos. This is what Youtube content creators practice, optimizing this potent duo of thumbnails and titles to 100%.

A video title isn’t there only to work as a display, it is there to help you climb up the Youtube search results. When people search on Youtube they use certain keywords and various videos pop up on the result page. These phrases usually become keywords that you will use in your titles.

Research popular keywords that aren’t highly competitive and you will move an inch closer to creating titles that are click-worthy.

Your catchy titles will take you halfway to race to the top of the search results, eye-catching thumbnails are what will push you to the finish line. Engaging thumbnails are the hook to get the audience to click on your videos. Keep your thumbnail simple and not too crowded, use fonts that are easy to read within a second.

Research your video’s topic before you start recording

It is always a good practice to do your research and brainstorm ideas for the title of your video before you record it. This might seem unnecessary initially but you will thank us later for this tip. Reworking on your title after creating the video is not a bad idea but that won’t get you the desired views you want. Studying the keywords, creating possible titles, and checking how well they rank is what you should do before jumping into making your video.

This is going to force you to make a good video as you will find the appropriate keywords which will please the Youtube algorithm and you will also pose as a viewer and do a couple of searches on Youtube. This will also help you find the trending gaming topics which you can then turn into videos for your channel. Once you have your research and your ideas in place you will naturally realize whether the video is worth creating or needs some more work.

Final Verdict

Creating a Gaming Youtube Channel is not as difficult as it may seem as long as you keep these 5 tips in mind. Youtube is a great platform for showcasing your passion for gaming. With the rise of gaming and blogging culture, it is understandable that you will be drawn towards creating your very own Gaming Youtube Channel. For many it’s a fun hobby that is highly interactive and engaging, it will surely be the same in your case as well. This hobby can also get you a side income and you never know how quickly you may become a famous Youtuber. So what are you waiting for? Get started and be sure to follow these 5 tips to make your Gaming Youtube Channel a huge success.