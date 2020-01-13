Funny PewDiePie and Markiplier Quotes to Spruce Up Your Instagram Captions

If you are even a little into the gaming scene, then you know who Markiplier is, and everyone knows who PieDiePie is. Their gaming careers on YouTube have given us quite a few gems to quote. Many people use their favorite YouTuber’s lines as Instagram captions.

At the end of the day, it’s all about being relatable and the emotions that make them speak these words are what we all relate to. Here are some of those finest gems to use as Instagram captions or to just shout “Mood” at the whole world in general.

PewDiePie is the most subscribed YouTuber with 102 million subscribers to boot. His gaming videos got him traction but his comedic stance is what keeps him going even after all these years.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, even though they’re F*CKING WRONG.” “I’ll freakin’ kill you if you die!” “Random acts of kindness is the worst thing, like f**k off honestly.” “Do not walk into a girl taking a sh*t; scary things will happen.” “Every day is a new fresh start. To go straight back to bed.” “My nipples are like diamonds right now. I say that a lot but I could cut them off and sell them on eBay.” “Every second you’re closer to oblivion. No quote in the world is gonna change that.” “Treat people who believe in karma badly. They obviously had it coming.” “I want a torch and a pitchfork, not a passive-aggressive comment.” “Don’t ever let anyone tell you you’re not beautiful; ’cause that’s my job! You’re ugly!”

Markiplier is one of the popular gamers with a quite good focus on survival horror video games, and that is how I was introduced to him. His channel has over 24.8 million subscribers. His quotes are more of dry humor that the current meme generation relates to a lot.