Gaming Lessons: Stop Blaming Others For Your Mistakes

If you have been following us for a while, then you know that as much as I love talking about different games, I also love talking about the things that I have learned from gaming. Playing games has the potential to teach you life lessons. Not only do you learn skills, you learn the way of living.

Gamers always believe in an epic win, because they know that when you keep trying, you are bound to smash that level. The basic lesson games put out is to keep trying, it doesn’t matter how many times you fail, you have to learn how to do it, and succeed

“– if you lose, you will learn more about why you lost, which will then help you make a better effort next time to get the obstacle removed.”

When you don’t give up, when you keep trying, you will realize that dedication and perseverance will help you reach the next level, not only in games but also in life.

“Obstacles in your life help you build character. Every experience polishes our personality and makes us better. Just because the sea is calm and you are able to control the boat, you cannot call yourself a professional. It takes a stormy experience to realize that the practice you had in the calm seas cannot make your sail in the rough waters smooth. A skillful sailor is one who pushes through the storm and refuses to give up, someone who is able to manage to move forward.”

The recent one that I want to talk about is taking responsibility for your own mistakes. This will often ring true when you are playing multiplayer games. There you have people you can shift the blame on for the loss. It could be yours, but it doesn’t feel good to say you messed up.

When you are the one who put together the team or decided aspects of the match, or even the bet that friends have over wins – it becomes your responsibility. This rings true in real life as well. When you are working in teams and are a leader, even your teammate’s mistakes become yours because it was your job to make sure that it didn’t happen.

While it is easier to stand in front of the superiors or stakeholders, and throw your teammate under the bus, it becomes more difficult for people to trust your standing as a leader. You emerge out of is as an unworthy leader.

In life, especially in corporate settings, being successful isn’t always about using your own talent, it is also about bringing the best out of people and supporting and teaching them when they make mistakes. Blaming someone never helped them grow.

To be at the top and to stay at the top, you will need to learn to stay loyal to your team members and earn their loyalty more so, especially if you want them only firing at the enemies and not engaging in friendly fire even if it is on. Like in PUBG, if you engage in friendly fire, then you lose merit, which will eventually leave you capable of only playing solo games.

This is what happens in life as well. Loyalty is earned from your teammates, colleagues, employees with due respect, recognition of their work, and correction of their mistakes in a non-humiliating way.

If, as a leader, you put all the blame on your team during a failure, they will never trust you. You will be seen as an opportunist who is a part of the team when things are going right and abandons the ship when it starts sinking.

A good leader should give his team members credit for success and take the blame for the failure. Even if you know whose fault it was, it doesn’t fare well to show it in front of the stakeholders, the higher-ups, or the customers. Avoid shifting blame and start to work on whatever or whoever caused the failure.

This action alone will be sufficient to earn respect from the people you work. The bonus is that it will also your teammates work even harder to make sure the next task is completed successfully and they don’t disappoint you.