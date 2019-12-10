My Gaming Transition Over the Years

Online gaming is very close to my heart because it introduced me to the world of games and I got obsessed with the science behind the games and the art of creating them. As a kid I started with games that were available online for kids, then moved on to video games, then multi-player games.

Late teenage saw me playing in cyber cafes using LAN, then when I entered adulthood, I moved on to creating strategies in regards to playing and betting on njonlinegambling.com. This taught me a lot of stuff regarding planning, choosing casinos, checking which ones were legal. It was a lot of fun trying to make informed decisions based on the data and stats provided by the aforementioned site. I eventually came full circle recently when I revisited what started it all.

Those simple instruction based games used to be so much fun, they didn’t require much skill, all you needed to do was follow instructions. My friend introduced me to a cooking game in which we had to make a pumpkin pie, I loved the graphics that followed every action, the animation of the transition, and the response time of whatever I did. I got to thinking about how these games were made and I was in awe with them.

With dotted lines, they showed where I had to drag my cursor to slice the pumpkin, remove the guts, and so on. Whenever I did it, and the pumpkin was cut or gutted, I felt so proud of myself and couldn’t believe that the game was that good. I tried moving the cursor a little out of line to see what happened, that was the curiosity that drove me to search for more games.

Most of my friends who play games started out with online games similar to mine or had elder siblings who played games who introduced them directly to the big guns. No matter what the means were, we all learned different lessons through our gaming transition. Having tried different modes of gaming platforms, we eventually landed on our favorites and started mastering those.

Different platforms are built around honing different skills. Even if you are comfortable on one platform, you should at the very least try others out. This gives you a new appreciation for game designers and game developers, and you also see the staggering difference in the focus of elements in different platforms and games designed for them.

Most platforms have a certain target audience who are taken into account when developing games, then those games attract the same type of audience, and the circle just keeps growing. It is interesting to see what people with different preferences and skills lean toward and why.

Final Thoughts

Online games that are designed for kids or beginners aren’t something only for them, you can revisit them or play them for the first time, and find things out. If nothing, then you will end up having fun for a few minutes as you finish a game.