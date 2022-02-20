Gaming while Traveling: The Kit you Need

Some people love gaming so much that when they’re out and about, they want to be able to take their games with them. Don’t worry, we feel it. Being away from the games for too long can be a headache.

Really, there aren’t many better combinations of things in the world than gaming and traveling. Imagine being able to go around the world and play games in between seeing all the amazing sights!

So, why not combine the two and take your gaming on the go with you? For this, you might need some extra pieces of equipment. But don’t worry, here are some tips to get you thinking.

Establish your type of gaming

Before you set off on your shopping trip to purchase the equipment you’ll need to go traveling and gaming, it’s important to establish which type of gaming you’ll be doing. For example, if you’re planning on taking a plug-in games console, you’ll need a whole bunch of stuff.

If, for example, you’re just going to be playing online casino games, you won’t need much more than a smartphone and a great online casino site to play at. We can help you with the latter – just check out the best PA online casinos and you’ll definitely find something good!

Get kitted up

Now that you’ve figured out how you want to game, it’s time to find out what you’ll need to buy. You have a couple of options here. You can either wheel out your full gaming setup from home (which would be fine if you are traveling in the car but maybe not so easy if you’re using public transport) or change to a portable gaming setup.

There are a lot of awesome handheld gaming devices out there that can be picked up for a pretty good price these days. Perhaps our favorite of these right now is the Nintendo Switch. This console makes it really easy to swap between TV play and handheld play so that you can pick up your game as and when you choose. In a sense, that makes the Switch the perfect travel companion, especially for those who are already into the Nintendo game range.

Don’t forget the cables!

If you’re opting for a portable setup such as a portable games console or even just a smartphone, rule 101 is to double-check that you have the required chargers. It’s all well and good fully charging your device before you leave so that you can get a full charge cycle of gaming in on the first stint of your trip, but if you run out of juice and don’t have the right cable, you’re going to be pretty stuck thereafter, and that’s not much fun.

It’s also a good idea to consider headphones. Sound can make the gaming experience a lot more exciting, so to have to play in silence may make things a little boring. A full pair of over-ear gaming headphones would be the ultimate goal but if you want to save space and money, an in-ear pair will do the trick – albeit in a less immersive way. You could also consider picking up a pair of headphones that comes with a mic so that you can communicate with friends and competitors as you play.

If you’re opting for establishing a more permanent setup with a games console that plugs into a TV, such as an Xbox or PlayStation (or even a PC), there are a few more cables to consider. Not only will you need the actual power cables for the device and the controllers, but you’ll also need an HDMI cable to plug it into the TV. Just check that the TV you’re going to be using actually has an HDMI port!

Protect your stuff

If you’re on the move, you’re probably going to want to pick up some kind of carry case for the more delicate items in your repertoire. The likes of games consoles and controllers can be damaged if packed loosely into a bag, and there could be no worse feeling than arriving at your destination only to find out that your hardware is broken.

If you’re planning on taking a flight or a train and can’t cart along a carry case for your fragile items, it might be better to downgrade your setup to something more temporary (such as a portable games console that you can easily pack away). Otherwise, it’s going to be a nightmare carrying a bunch of bags and cases, and it could prove expensive too.