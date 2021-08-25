GT Racing Gaming Chair Models

GT racing gaming chairs are one of the most affordable gaming chairs in the market, so if you are strapped for cash, these are the ones to go for. The chairs come in different models that have different features. These models include:

Ace series

Ace series gaming chairs are known to disrupt the high-end gaming chair market. This is because the chairs have the same features as the expensive chairs, but they go at a fraction of the cost.

Some of the notable features in these chairs include a multifunction tilt lock, 4D armrests, and a deep backrest recline.

The chairs also come with a 5-year warranty, which gives you peace of mind that they will give you a long service. To learn more about these chairs, take a look at this GT Racing Ace review.

Pro series

The pro series is designed for professionals. Like the other GT racing chairs, the gaming chairs under this category have plenty of high-end features but go at a small cost.

The Pro series offers a 2-year warranty, 2D armrests, high-density foam padding, lumbar pillows, and neck pillows. These features are meant to ensure that you are as comfortable as possible and you can spend hours in front of the screen comfortably.

The cover materials include the standard PU leather, while the support is based on a steel frame.

Due to their make, these chairs are best suited for those with a slim build. Although they can support those over 330 pounds, they are not an ideal choice for them as they will be too wide for them. So if you are a little on the heavier side, these aren’t the chairs for you.

Luxury series

GT racing isn’t known for high-end gaming chairs with a futuristic look, but it designed this series to show that it’s possible to come up with luxury chairs at a small cost.

Chairs in this series have cold foam padding, a tilt lock mechanism, and 4D armrests. The chairs also come with an improved weight capacity of up to 400 pounds, reinforced steel frames, and extra-wide seats. These features make the chairs a perfect fit for taller people and bulky gamers.

Music series

From their name, the music series GT racing chairs are all about music. The chairs have big holes for speakers that give a 360 degree immersive sound experience. Upon charging the speakers, you get to enjoy up to 6 hours of uninterrupted music.

How comfortable are GT racing gaming chairs?

For their price, the chairs are quite comfortable. The high back ergonomic system and design allow you to sit ergonomically, and almost any body type can fit in them. The chairs have a detachable lumbar cushion, headrest pillow, and neck support cushion to add to the comfort.

The ergonomic metal frame stimulates a comfortable seating position, which comes in handy at promoting high-end comfort, so you aren’t strained even when you sit for long hours.

The metal frame not only ensures you are comfortable, but it also extends the lifespan of the chair, so you get to keep the chairs for even years.

Which series should you buy?

Well, there is no right or wrong series to go for. It all depends on your needs and preferences. For example, if you are looking for an office chair, the pro series will be the most ideal. If looking for some sophistication, the luxury series would be a better choice.